76ers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (3-3) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 2:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 23, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 49, Toronto Raptors 54 (Half)
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
loll scottie just tried to grift an offensive foul by putting his head into harden – 3:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 54-49. Embiid is 3-10. Trent has 17, Siakam has 16. Harden and Harris keeping the Sixers in it. – 3:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
54-49 Raptors at the half. A bunch of key players are in pain, including, but not limited to VanVleet, Embiid, Barnes. – 3:02 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid misses under the tin / knocked away. Winces. Noticeably in pain and favoring his thumb.
Sixers have battled back from down 12 to cut it to 5 – 3:01 PM
Embiid misses under the tin / knocked away. Winces. Noticeably in pain and favoring his thumb.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid was grabbing that thumb in pain after the ball was knocked away under the basket a bit ago. But he’s staying in the game. – 3:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Embiid was either holding his thumb or flexing it from time he missed last shot, to time Anunoby went to free throw line. Even hunched over in pain at one point. – 3:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is starting to wake up. Couple of nice moves for him to score here late in the second, including that and-one through two defenders. Philly back within five late in the second. – 2:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey’s first bucket comes with less than two to play in the first half. He, Embiid and Harden are a combined 7-of-21 and Sixers trail by just five after that And-1 finish by Embiid. – 2:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
torn between thad playing the rest of the half and thad checking out so he can get a standing o – 2:57 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes becomes more important by a large order of magnitude as a ball handler if FVV doesn’t come back – 2:57 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
someone who knows more about the Raptors than me: why didn’t Thad Young play more earlier in the series? – 2:55 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Hope FVV is alright. I haven’t seen too many injuries that frustrated someone like that in the midst of a playoff game – 2:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tough to see where VanVleet actually hurt the knee acutely; he just keep moving slower and slower until he finally couldn’t move at all. First started slowing down after the missed 3 at the 6:01 mark; maybe that landing tweaked him? – 2:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Raptors dragging out this series against Philly a bit would be ideal – 2:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
VanVleet just ripped apart his jersey in frustration after picking up his second foul on Maxey. He walked back to the locker room. I’m assuming to get a new one. – 2:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. hits a three .. .and then loses Danny Green who hits a three. – 2:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet just tore his jersey in half as he walked off the court and back to the locker room. – 2:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
embiid went to get the ball and thad legit backed away to ensure he couldn’t draw a foul – 2:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Interesting. Thad Young is on Embiid, at least for now. He’s got experience guarding bigs but hasn’t done it much with the Raps this season. – 2:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is back in the game at the 7:30 mark of the second quarter, with the Sixers trailing 38-32. – 2:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps will have Thad as primary Embiid defender for a bit. We will see about that! – 2:46 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
Higher pick up points, more ball pressure, extending catches. Toronto doing the little things that will get the W. Corner closeouts and contests are the key. They’re fine with Maxey, Embiid, Harden not beating them. Make everyone else take tough shots – 2:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors were +6 in Embiid’s 4.5 rest minutes. Much better, and some good stuff from Boucher and Thad Young over that stretch. – 2:45 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
THE FIND 👀 : @Thaddeus Young
The Ringer @ringernba
Thaddeus Young caught Joel Embiid leaning 😳
(📼 @NBATV)
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
What was Doc’s hesitation to playing Paul Reed for most of the year? – 2:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Here comes the Harden-Maxey second-quarter minutes with Embiid on the bench. Might be particularly crucial today, considering Embiid is 0-for-5 to start. – 2:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes stays in the game after limping off for a timeout after tripping on a Paul Reed screen – 2:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is jumping around on the Raptors bench as trainers watch – 2:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
And Barnes tweaks his ankle … caught it on Paul Reed’s shoe. Didn’t look bad but he walked off in pain. This is the risk of him playing. One fluky move and it could cost him six weeks of his off-season development. – 2:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes got tripped up on a Paul Reed screen and seemed to tweak his sprained left ankle. Raptors immediately call a timeout to get him out of the game and trainers are looking at it on the bench. – 2:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Poor Scottie Barnes. Wasn’t nearly as nasty as the last one but he stepped on BBall Paul’s foot and looked like he tweaked it. – 2:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes goes down on that tender left ankle again, and limps back to the bench. Barnes has five rebounds in six minutes so far in this game. He’s getting looked at by Toronto’s trainers during this timeout. – 2:33 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
Double Embiid from the nail back to the basket. Full rotate out. Philly sends a cutter to move the nail double. Will probably start to send 2 cutters to give Embiid more time back to the basket. Looks like Toronto is plays solo on the face up – 2:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Embiid missed all 5 of his 1st-quarter shots and has 1 point in 11 mins. Thumb MAY be bothering him, but remember, he was quiet in the 1st half the other night before going off in the 2nd, presumably with same thumb injury. The issue for the Raps: non-Embiid Sixers are 5-9 from 3 – 2:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The score was tied at 24 after one quarter. The Sixers shot 36.4% with Embiid going 0-for-5. – 2:31 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Tied at 24 at the end of the 1st.
Crowd is more amped than Wednesday (due respect to the Wednesday folks)…hyped by Scottie’s return (& his ROY)…a solid start for Siakam…Embiid’s 1 point in the 1st…and, hey, the need for the 6th man noise in the 3-0 hole.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Thad has entered the chat 👀 @Thaddeus Young pic.twitter.com/K8o9kq9pPi – 2:30 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Scottie Barnes edges #Cavs Evan Mobley for NBA Rookie of the Year by the smallest voting margin since it began 19 years ago. pic.twitter.com/czKNZfVk5Q – 2:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 24, Raptors 24 at the end of the first. Sixers shot just 8 of 22 from the floor but went 5 of 10 from deep. Harris has 7 points and 3 rebounds. Embiid is 0-of-5 from the floor and has 1 point and 2 boards. Harden is 2-of-5 from the field (both 3s). – 2:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oooohweeeee!!! Former #Pacers fan favorite Thaddeus Young just broke Joel Embiid’s ankles and buried the jumper!! – 2:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Very fun quarter as it turns out, 24-24
Siakam’s got 10, Embiid’s missed all five FGAs – 2:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
OK, there’s some pop in this gym now after Thad Young sent Embiid to the deck and Harden picked up an offensive foul on a drive to the basket. We’re tied at 24 in the closing seconds of the first. – 2:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
along with the thumb mri embiid will also get his ankles checked tomorrow – 2:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
– khem short floater
– fred turnover under basket
– precious hit-ahead to pascal
– gary travel
too many wasted offensive possessions for the raptors early, can’t be leaving easy buckets on the table – 2:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In the closest race in nearly two decades, #Cavs phenom Evan Mobley edged out by Scottie Barnes for Rookie of the Year
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It was @Tyrese Maxey running over to Tobias (@Tobias Harris) and reminding him they have a game for me pic.twitter.com/xYRyTorP8m – 2:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tough start for Embiid: 0-4 from the field on some good looks. Maybe that’s a slow start, maybe that’s a lack of touch with the thumb injury.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Makes you wonder where this version of Tobias Harris has been hiding. Playing his role to perfection. – 2:22 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
People who have learned James Harden’s stepback in the last few weeks:
1. Joel Embiid
2. Tyrese Maxey
3. Tobias Harris
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This video is fire. Vince Carter, the last Raptors who won the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy announced to Scottie Barnes he’s the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year. He passed the torch. Big time. #WeTheNorth #NBA75
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Embiid just crunched his injured hand when he smashed into Scottie Barnes. – 2:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
As was the case in Game 3, Shake Milton is the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight. He replaces Danny Green. – 2:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes picks up Harden at halfcourt and then gets switched on to Embiid. That will test your ankle. – 2:15 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa are walking to the scorer’s table – 2:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
They’re still booing Embiid whenever he touches the ball. In five minutes, the big man has one rebound and one missed shot attempt. However, he’s about to go to the foul line after being fouled OG Anunoby. It’s OG’s second. – 2:12 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Scottie Barnes is the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year. He joins Damon Stoudamire and Vince Carter as Toronto Raptors to win the award. He’s the sixth rookie to average at least 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks since 1974. pic.twitter.com/l5haZlIIJh – 2:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors’ Scottie Barnes wins Rookie of the Year in closest vote in decades nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/23/rap… – 2:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Scottie Barnes narrowly beats Evan Mobley to win 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
As promised, Siakam has been far more aggressive to start Game 4. He opened the scoring with a pull-up jumper, drove and hit a floater over Maxey and attacked a mismatch with Green, drawing a foul and earning free throws. He’s got the Raptors’ first 6 points. – 2:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Siakam has come out very aggressive early, has the Raptors’ first six points. – 2:06 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Great start from Pascal Siakam in Game 4. Aggressive, confident, getting where he wants on floor. – 2:06 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Now presenting your NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 🔥
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
things we like to see: dancing Danny pic.twitter.com/w1nVjVB9cY – 2:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scottie Barnes is the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year. Great reward for his great rookie season at Raptors. He’s the third rookie in Raptors history who won the troply (Damon Stoudamire 95-96, Vince Hunter 98-99). Big things are on his way! #WeTheNorth
sdna.gr/mpasket/958617… – 2:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I can’t stop thinking about that guy in my mentions on draft night insisting Masai and Bobby needed to be fired because Scottie Barnes was trash and picking him fourth was the biggest mistake ever – 2:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Scottie Barnes a deserving Rookie of the Year, edging Evan Mobley. Cade Cunningham third.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Scottie Barnes learns from Vince Carter that he was named Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/C7GSBpaf9a – 2:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Raptors greats Vince Carter and Damon Stoudamire have messages for Scottie Barnes after he won ROY pic.twitter.com/5VcDborXF0 – 2:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Scottie Barnes wins 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Quick newser on Scottie Barnes winning Rookie of the Year: theathletic.com/news/scottie-b… – 1:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Vince Carter and Damon Stoudemire with messages of congratulations for Scottie Barnes on the video board. – 1:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes, ROY. Crowd chants his name at Scotiabank Arena, and not for the last time. pic.twitter.com/cvqRfqe8CW – 1:56 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Doubting 4 was your first mistake 😤
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham finished third in the Rookie of the Year race, receiving nine first-place votes. Scottie Barnes won the award, and Evan Mobley finished second. pic.twitter.com/F4P3csO1bx – 1:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Raptors fans were chanting “Scottie! … Scottie! … Scottie!” for Scottie Barnes. – 1:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes has been named the 2021-22 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year. – 1:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A roar just went through the crowd when Scottie Barnes – who is about to accept the Rookie of the Year trophy – was first not on the inactive list, and then was shown warming up on the jumbotron.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Loud cheers for rookie of the year Scottie Barnes pre-game. And now a Scottie chant has broken out. – 1:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Congratulations to Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and the @Toronto Raptors organization..outstanding talent–outstanding rookie class. Excited to see these young men develop and get better..including the @Chicago Bulls very own @AyoDos_11 who was a steal at 38. The best is yet to come – 1:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes received 378 points. Evan Mobley finished in 2nd place with 363 points. The 15-point difference between the 1st and 2nd marks the smallest margin in NBA ROTY balloting under the current voting format, which began with the 2002-03 season. – 1:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI: #Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is the rookie of the year. – 1:43 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Credit to the Raptors front office. Going with Barnes was not the easy call at the time. – 1:43 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes names NBA Rookie of the Year.
zagsblog.com/2022/04/23/tor…
@MVABasketball
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
ROTY 4 SCOTTIE
Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Raptors Scottie Barnes were separated by 15 points for Rookie of the Year, which the NBA says
is the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago.
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Masai Ujiri via Raptors statement: “We are incredibly proud of Scottie, and are thrilled and grateful that his hard work has been recognized with this honour. What you see on the court is exactly who Scottie is: enthusiastic. Joyful. Athletic. Skilled, and a winner…” – 1:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here are voting results for Rookie of the Year. Gap between Scottie Barnes (first place) and Evan Mobley (second place) is the smallest vote differential between winner & runner-up since voting format began 19 years ago, league says: pic.twitter.com/ETQQ545gzw – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
More Joel Embiid pregame ….
#Sixers pic.twitter.com/ng0YIVtQNT – 1:39 PM
More Joel Embiid pregame ….
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Scottie Barnes narrowly outpoints Evan Mobley for the Rookie of the Year crown … 378 to 363:
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes were separated by 15 total points for Rookie of the Year, the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago. – 1:38 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scottie Barnes is NBA Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/peiLAkHurN – 1:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes named NBA Rookie of the Year
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes named NBA rookie of the year after 15.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 3.5 apg. He shot 49.2% from the field. pic.twitter.com/4RWclbl4Qx – 1:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Scottie Barnes has been named Rookie of the Year, the NBA announced. The 15-point difference between Barnes and Evan Mobley is the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago. pic.twitter.com/1S97ukOIOz – 1:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Scottie Barnes edges Evan Mobley in a close vote for Rookie of the Year. – 1:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Scottie Barnes will play vs. Sixers in Game 4. Nurse said if he was cleared to play there will be no minutes restrictions. – 1:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes may be available but he’ll come off the bench, Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Birch – 1:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Barnes coming off the bench. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Birch again. – 1:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Before getting some shots up Embiid did a pretty intense dribble series that hurt my thumb watching. His seems fine tho. pic.twitter.com/C9W5j5Y84N – 1:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Scottie Barnes is the Rookie of the Year! @Kevin O’Connor shared why he’s the right pick on #TheVoidNBA.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup! pic.twitter.com/htKbRRvGgK – 1:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Scottie Barnes is top 3 among rookies in:
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
FG%
He is 4th in BPG. pic.twitter.com/RnBD85DSzJ – 1:32 PM
Scottie Barnes is top 3 among rookies in:
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
FG%
StatMuse @statmuse
Among the ROTY finalists, Scottie Barnes is first in:
PER
WS
BPM
VORP
And most importantly, RAPTOR. pic.twitter.com/XAjvwI7yK1 – 1:26 PM
Among the ROTY finalists, Scottie Barnes is first in:
PER
WS
BPM
VORP
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to average 35 mins per game on a playoff team since Derrick Rose.
Over the last 20 years, the only other rookie to do it is Carmelo Anthony.
If Barnes turns into that caliber of a player, the Raptors will be right back in the title hunt. – 1:24 PM
Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to average 35 mins per game on a playoff team since Derrick Rose.
Over the last 20 years, the only other rookie to do it is Carmelo Anthony.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The NBA’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, is active and will play in Game 4 – 1:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
From September, my profile of the newly minted rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes: theathletic.com/2820312/2021/0… – 1:20 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
One more Embiid video from pregame for good measure: pic.twitter.com/zhKiwWjR59 – 1:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Scottie Barnes
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is going through his pregame warmup right now, including shooting 3s with (what appears to be) tape on his hand/thumb. – 1:17 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Scottie Barnes scored 13 points in one-on-one situations in his lane season at Florida State. He scored 222 as a rookie with the Raptors shooting 46% in post ups and isolation situations. – 1:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes becomes the third Raptor to win NBA Rookie of the Year, joining Damon Stoudamire and Vince Carter. – 1:16 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So it seems Scottie Barnes has won NBA Rookie of the Year. Only question left to be answered is whether he plays today. – 1:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his usual pregame shooting routine pregame. He’s got a wrap on his right thumb and is getting up shots and going through his usual routine. – 1:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes has won the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
One day I’m going to write a book titled “It can’t get worse: a Philadelphia 76ers story” – 12:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if it’s a ligament tear, Doc Rivers said: “Yeah, I mean I’m not sure, but feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides an update on Joel Embiid amid the news of his injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/23/six… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Breaking: #Raptors’ Scottie Barnes is “feeling better, but probably won’t play Game 4” vs the #76ers, per source.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
These were Doc Rivers’ comments when asked about Joel Embiid’s thumb before today’s Game 4 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/8VvQcDrjH1 – 12:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here’s Doc Rivers on Embiid pregame. “We feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.” pic.twitter.com/xLpXcyIRwr – 12:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers would not reveal anything beyond Joel Embiid’s official injury diagnosis (thumb sprain), but confirmed an MRI will be conducted when the Sixers get back to Philly and added, “I think we already know what it is, to be honest. We’ve just got to make sure.” – 12:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if Joel Embiid has a ligament tear, #Sixers coach Doc Rivers responded. “It’s not a good injury. I’ll leave it at that.” – 12:40 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet just drew a Michael Jordan comparison from Doc Rivers that I wasn’t expecting – 12:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if Joel Embiid has a ligament tear, coach #Sixers coach Doc Rivers responded. “It’s not a good injury. I’ll leave it at that.” – 12:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As we wait for an update: The last time Kyle Lowry missed a playoff game was in 2017 with the Raptors, when an ankle sprain kept him out of two games against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series Lowry and the Raptors were swept. – 12:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says “there’s concern” about Joel Embiid’s thumb, but “it is what it is.” He adds, however, “The one thing we know is it can’t get worse.”
Rivers said it’s likely Embiid gets an MRI when he gets back to Philadelphia but he said the team has a good idea what it is. – 12:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers was asked if there’s concern about Joel Embiid’s thumb: “Yeah, there’s some concern. It is what it is.”
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Rivers says the Embiid injury can’t get worse. They’ll get an MRI but they think they know what the issue is – 12:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Doc Rivers says they believe Embiid’s thumb can’t get worse so no added risk in playing him today – 12:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says regarding the Embiid thumb issue, “The one thing we know, it can’t get worse.” – 12:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
there is still time to get to @UrbanSaloon and watch the game with us!
🕐: party starts at 1:00pm, game starts at 2:00pm
🥳: merch giveaways & drink specials!
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie Barnes getting some work in about 90 minutes to tip-off, still a slight possibility he plays this afternoon – 12:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes (ankle) has not been ruled out for Game 4. Is under going a fitness test pre-game. Came through a light practice Friday OK. – 12:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Scottie Barnes is going through a fitness test to see how he responds. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ll see” in regards to his playing status for today’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 12:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is on the court warming up now. They’ll do some pre-game fitness testing and see how he’s feeling before determining his status for Game 4. Nick Nurse: “We shall see very shortly.” – 12:18 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
You won’t find a harder worker.
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From platinums to purples & greens to Gucci row…take note #Raptors fans:
Tipoff is at 2:02pm today. Make sure you’re in your seats in time & ready to Bring the Noise.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Barnes is currently going through a conditioning test upstairs to see if he can give it a go today after participating in some of practice yesterday. – 12:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes will “possibly” play and is undergoing fitness tests currently to help determine that – 12:17 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Scottie Barnes is moving Ok, going through a warmup. pic.twitter.com/te6PF4gkSY – 12:15 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Today’s digs: This is where I was when Kawhi hit his shot vs Philly. Right now can hear Jamaal Magloire encouraging Precious Achiuwa. That will change soon when fans head inside and it gets loud. pic.twitter.com/zF4vuEmERV – 12:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
get your bet on! 🎰
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: At the start of this season, Tyrese Maxey was a giant question mark. Now, he’s an essential part of Philadelphia’s future. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:10 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Early tip off today!
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As Furkan Korkmaz awaits his turn to play, the team wants him to stay as ready as possible #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/22/six… via @SixersWire – 11:43 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Game 4, LET’S GET IT 🔥
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sixers star Joel Embiid intends to play today in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, but plans to get an MRI on his right thumb when the team returns to Philadelphia, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
As the Raptors hope to extend their season in Game 4 some lessons learned from Game 3 for Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/si… – 9:45 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
For this attending (or watching) Game 4 of Raptors-Sixers … the anthems are at 1:45 and the tip is at 2:02. – 9:39 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for Game 4 of the #Sixers vs. #Torontoraptors first-round playoff series. I want the winner, final score and how many points for Embiid, Harden, Siakam and VanVleet. #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs #nba #SweepOrNahFlow – 9:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid: No way I’m missing Game 4 with a thumb injury inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 8:22 AM
