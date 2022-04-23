Clint Capela upgraded to questionable for Game 4

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of Hawks-Heat tomorrow, I’m told.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Clint Capela upgraded to questionable by Hawks. So, game on.
Hawks injury report:
— Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is questionable.
— Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:25 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hard to overstate how massive getting Clint Capela back would be for the Hawks up against a physical Heat team.
Size, rebounding, defense, lob threat, impact as a screener…
He has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Game 4:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 5:13 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. MIA. – 5:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami:
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is questionable.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of Hawks-Heat tomorrow, I’m told. – 4:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nate McMillan on Clint Capela (knee): “Nothing has changed, as of right now. He’s getting some work on the floor, but as far as updates, nothing has changed. Each day we see where he’s at, and if we can increase what he’s doing, we’re trying to do that.” – 2:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked John Collins if it was encouraging to see what Clint Capela was doing at practice today:
“Damn right. You never like to see a guy like CC or any of your teammates go down, so it’s just great to see him back out here moving, trying to do some explosive work.” – 12:13 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan (a couple times!) for an update on Clint Capela.
The message was “no update.”
“I can’t give you that today. We’ll see how he feels after this workout. I’ll get that information really tomorrow.” – 12:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan on Clint Capela: “No updates. We’ll see how he feels after this workout.” pic.twitter.com/HpbIegROIo – 12:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela finishing through some contact: pic.twitter.com/OhGTnPp2j5 – 11:58 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela doing some running after Hawks film session/practice: pic.twitter.com/rGWSKfTctF – 11:49 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela is here getting some work in pic.twitter.com/bP8lJNG8ym – 11:38 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
An encouraging video here of Clint Capela doing some physical therapy (and messing with Kevin Huerter 😂) pic.twitter.com/4NRxJ0Brsf – 11:37 AM
Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is out for tomorrow’s Game 3 against Miami. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / April 21, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is limited to physical rehab/recovery right now. He complimented Capela for becoming a coach of sorts, especially for Onyeka Okongwu. Said Capela is helping on the sidelines/timeouts. “There’s ways he can continue to help, and he’s doing that.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 19, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Here’s a look at Clint Capela doing some physical therapy. Nate McMillan says he doesn’t have a specific timeline for how long Capela will be out, but he will definitely be out for Game 2. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 18, 2022
