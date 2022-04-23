Doc Rivers: There's about Joel Embiid's thumb... it's not a good injury

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers says “there’s concern” about Joel Embiid’s thumb, but “it is what it is.” He adds, however, “The one thing we know is it can’t get worse.” Rivers said it’s likely Embiid gets an MRI when he gets back to Philadelphia but he said the team has a good idea what it is.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc Rivers handing out tragic ending subtitles:
“It’s not a great injury”
“It can’t get worse”
“There’s concern” – 1:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
One more Embiid video from pregame for good measure: pic.twitter.com/zhKiwWjR59 – 1:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is going through his pregame warmup right now, including shooting 3s with (what appears to be) tape on his hand/thumb. – 1:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his usual pregame shooting routine pregame. He’s got a wrap on his right thumb and is getting up shots and going through his usual routine. – 1:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if it’s a ligament tear, Doc Rivers said: “Yeah, I mean I’m not sure, but feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Joel Embiid says No way I’m missing Game 4 with a thumb injury, but #Sixers have some concern inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 12:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides an update on Joel Embiid amid the news of his injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/23/six… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
These were Doc Rivers’ comments when asked about Joel Embiid’s thumb before today’s Game 4 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/8VvQcDrjH1 – 12:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here’s Doc Rivers on Embiid pregame. “We feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.” pic.twitter.com/xLpXcyIRwr – 12:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers would not reveal anything beyond Joel Embiid’s official injury diagnosis (thumb sprain), but confirmed an MRI will be conducted when the Sixers get back to Philly and added, “I think we already know what it is, to be honest. We’ve just got to make sure.” – 12:45 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s not in shape like me, he can’t handle those kind of minutes,” — Doc Rivers on the need to trim back Green’s minutes. He played 46 in G 3. – 12:38 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet just drew a Michael Jordan comparison from Doc Rivers that I wasn’t expecting – 12:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if Joel Embiid has a ligament tear, coach #Sixers coach Doc Rivers responded. “It’s not a good injury. I’ll leave it at that.” – 12:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says “there’s concern” about Joel Embiid’s thumb, but “it is what it is.” He adds, however, “The one thing we know is it can’t get worse.”
Rivers said it’s likely Embiid gets an MRI when he gets back to Philadelphia but he said the team has a good idea what it is. – 12:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers was asked if there’s concern about Joel Embiid’s thumb: “Yeah, there’s some concern. It is what it is.”
Rivers added that they know it’s an injury that can’t get worse by playing. And Embiid will get an MRI in the near future. – 12:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Rivers says the Embiid injury can’t get worse. They’ll get an MRI but they think they know what the issue is – 12:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Doc Rivers says they believe Embiid’s thumb can’t get worse so no added risk in playing him today – 12:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says regarding the Embiid thumb issue, “The one thing we know, it can’t get worse.” – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for Game 4 of the #Sixers vs. #Torontoraptors first-round playoff series. I want the winner, final score and how many points for Embiid, Harden, Siakam and VanVleet. #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs #nba #SweepOrNahFlow – 9:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid: No way I’m missing Game 4 with a thumb injury inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 8:22 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers’ Embiid reportedly suffering “significant pain” in thumb, listed as “available” for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/76e… – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Assorted thoughts on Siakam’s postseason struggles and not writing him off, the coverage of the Embiid game-winner and math.
theathletic.com/3266582/2022/0… – 8:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are now saying Joel Embiid will be listed as “available” on the injury report with a right thumb sprain – 6:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid as available with a right thumb sprain for Game 4, team says. – 6:34 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Joel Embiid: When we talk thumb sprains we generally focus on two primary ligaments, the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and the radial collateral ligament (RCL). (1/4) – 6:13 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Story w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski on Joel Embiid experiencing significant pain in his right thumb and possible MRI in the near future to determine whether there is ligament damage. Despite the discomfort, Embiid is determined to play Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:39 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Embiid plans to play through potential thorn ligament in right thumb
Embiid plans to play through potential thorn ligament in right thumb
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid “twisted” his thumb in Game 3, but practiced Friday with a soft brace and is not listed on the injury report for Saturday’s Game 4. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 5:21 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid is not going to be listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against Toronto, I am told – 5:19 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff. – 5:06 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid in his own words to me at practice today — “sore, but okay.”
Sixers staffers highlighted his discomfort in private on Wednesday to help talk up his heroic second half. Now it’s one of a few reasons their closeout opportunity is even more valuable phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-rapt… – 5:04 PM
Embiid in his own words to me at practice today — “sore, but okay.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
An update on Joel Embiid as the team prepares for Game 4 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/22/six… via @SixersWire – 4:50 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right thumb but practiced today and and expects to play in game 4, sources told ESPN. It’s possible he gets an MRI in the near future to determine the extent of the injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and I – 4:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid (thumb) is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report for tomorrow’s Game 4 at Toronto. He was wearing the soft brace during today’s practice, but Doc Rivers said that was just for precautionary reasons.
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (sprained ankle) is listed as doubtful. – 4:37 PM
Joel Embiid (thumb) is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report for tomorrow’s Game 4 at Toronto. He was wearing the soft brace during today’s practice, but Doc Rivers said that was just for precautionary reasons.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green on being part of the last two playoff game-winners between Sixers and Raptors (Kawhi’s iconic shot in 2019 and Embiid’s shot Thursday night): “I’m glad I was a part of it on this side of it…I’ve been getting the lucky bounces here and there. Hopefully it continues” – 2:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Danny Green said his technical, and his reaction to it, looked worse because he was getting “beaten up” by his teammates after getting it. He said both Joel Embiid and James Harden were afraid he was going to get himself ejected. – 2:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Danny Green said his first look on the game-winning shot in Game 3 for Joel Embiid was to the basket, and that Nick Nurse moving Fred VanVleet under the basket took that look away. Said he then just focused on getting Embiid the ball in his shooting pocket to get it off quick. – 1:59 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Barnes, FVV, Trent Jr. all sick or injured to some degree. Young to lesser degree. Raptors missed 3 ft’s in final moments and Embiid made an incredible shot. Bad luck, some incredible play from Philly, and a few missed free throws are not grounds for panic. – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid donned a brace on his right wrist during practice. pic.twitter.com/P9CUZliiup – 1:38 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here’s a look at what Joel Embiid has on his wrist, same as after the game the other night. Doc Rivers told us he practiced today and is good, and Joel outright dismissed the idea that he’d miss G4 because of it pic.twitter.com/0KW1N84pFn – 1:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid was wearing a soft brace on his hand/wrist when we were let into practice today. He was jokingly shooting free throws with his left hand. Doc Rivers said Embiid was able to use that hand during practice. pic.twitter.com/dt0KypQbBU – 1:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 4 mentality:
“We’ve earned the lead, but we can’t stop doing what we’re doing, and we’ve got to do it better… You can’t take any game for granted in the playoffs. You’ve got to take care of your business, and you have to do it with great focus.” – 1:34 PM
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 4 mentality:
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers reflecting on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 3 win:
“The fact that we won that game is huge, because [the Raptors] did all the things they wanted to do.” – 1:32 PM
Doc Rivers reflecting on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 3 win:
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has his hand wrapped at practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xBGFz3BQwY – 1:30 PM
Chris Haynes: Sixers star Joel Embiid intends to play today in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, but plans to get an MRI on his right thumb when the team returns to Philadelphia, league sources tell @YahooSports. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / April 23, 2022
Ligament tears typically need surgery. If that is the case with Embiid, it would probably come after the Sixers have completed their playoff run. But for now, he’ll continue to play with a brace while battling through the pain. No team in NBA history has come back to win a series after being down, 3-0. So the Sixers are heavily favored to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals where they’ll face the winner of the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks series. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 23, 2022
