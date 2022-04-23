Fred VanVleet exits Game 4 with hip strain, does not return

Fred VanVleet exits Game 4 with hip strain, does not return

Main Rumors

Fred VanVleet exits Game 4 with hip strain, does not return

April 23, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 110-102 Siakam comes through with a playoff career-high 34 points, with Trent supplying 24. Thaddeus Young had a huge performance, especially in the first half, to help the Raptors deal with the loss of VanVleet and the Scottie Barnes not being quite himself. – 4:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Raptors 110, 76ers 102.
76ers now lead this series 3-1 as it heads back to Philadelphia for Game 5 Monday. Joel Embiid’s ongoing thumb issue, and Fred VanVleet’s hip, loom large moving forward. – 4:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Toronto is up 99-87 with 3:28 remaining, and it’s certainly seeming like the Raptors will be forcing a Game 5 Monday back in Philly. The next question: what will Fred VanVleet’s status be for that game? – 4:18 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is out for the remainder of the game – 3:36 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet will not return for the rest of Game 4. – 3:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Raptors star Fred VanVleet will not return with a left hip strain #Sixers3:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Official VanVleet update. Left hip strain. He’s done for afternoon. – 3:36 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
FVV left hip strain will not return #rtz #Raptors3:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors officially say Fred VanVleet won’t return with a left hip strain. – 3:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
VanVleet’s day is done, left hip strain team says – 3:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet is done with a left hip strain. – 3:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve had my last 24 hours go kind of sideways (nothing truly bad, but one dumb thing after another), so I’m just sitting down to watch hoops.
Cliff Notes on PHI-TOR?
How does Embiid look? And where is FVV? – 3:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
You can see Barnes is a bit tentative on that ankle, doesn’t have his usual burst on cuts or getting up and down the court. He’s only attempted 3 shots in 17 minutes. He’s battling, though, and they’ll need him if VanVleet’s done for the night (still awaiting official word). – 3:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
No VanVleet at the start of the second half. – 3:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet is not on the court as the second half begins. Barnes back with starters, Achiuwa too for Birch, who I thought played well in 6 minutes but hasn’t been back – 3:18 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Fvv not starting 2nd half. Barnes is. Precious in for Birch too
Still awaiting word on van vleet – 3:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Barnes and Achiuwa in for VanVleet and Birch. – 3:18 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has yet to come out of the locker room with the second half about to start – 3:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet has not come out of the locker room for the second half, and it appears Scottie Barnes will be replacing him in Toronto’s starting lineup to begin the third quarter. Really big blow to the Raptors. – 3:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Second half is about to begin and still no sign of VanVleet, who remains in the back. – 3:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If Barnes indeed starts in VanVleet’s place, Raptors are gonna have to keep spacing in mind. Same goes for pretty much anyone. VanVleet not out here with one minute left in warmups. – 3:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet (hip) has not (yet) come on the floor to warm up for the second half. – 3:16 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
From @Raptors_PR Update: Fred VanVleet, left hip pain. Will be assessed at the half and his condition updated. #rtz #Raptors3:10 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From raps PR
Update: Fred VanVleet, left hip pain. Will be assessed at the half and his condition updated. – 3:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet went to the locker room in the first half with left hip pain. He’ll be assessed at halftime. Status TBD. – 3:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet: left hip injury, assessed at halftime, further update to come. – 3:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors lead 54-49 at half. Combined 33 points from Gary Trent Jr. (17) and Pascal Siakam (16) for Toronto, but the focus for the Raptors will be on whether Fred VanVleet can return from what looked like a flareup of his ongoing knee issues. Joel Embiid had 8 for Philadelphia. – 3:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
54-49 Raptors at the half. A bunch of key players are in pain, including, but not limited to VanVleet, Embiid, Barnes. – 3:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes becomes more important by a large order of magnitude as a ball handler if FVV doesn’t come back – 2:57 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Hope FVV is alright. I haven’t seen too many injuries that frustrated someone like that in the midst of a playoff game – 2:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tough to see where VanVleet actually hurt the knee acutely; he just keep moving slower and slower until he finally couldn’t move at all. First started slowing down after the missed 3 at the 6:01 mark; maybe that landing tweaked him? – 2:53 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I feel awful for VanVleet – 2:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
VanVleet just ripped apart his jersey in frustration after picking up his second foul on Maxey. He walked back to the locker room. I’m assuming to get a new one. – 2:52 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has gone to the locker room with apparent knee pain. He ripped his jersey on the way there. – 2:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet to the locker room. – 2:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet just tore his jersey in half as he walked off the court and back to the locker room. – 2:51 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet just took a foul and walked to the back. – 2:51 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is walking to the locker room – 2:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes may be available but he’ll come off the bench, Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Birch – 1:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Barnes coming off the bench. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Birch again. – 1:34 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet just drew a Michael Jordan comparison from Doc Rivers that I wasn’t expecting – 12:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for Game 4 of the #Sixers vs. #Torontoraptors first-round playoff series. I want the winner, final score and how many points for Embiid, Harden, Siakam and VanVleet. #PhilaUnite    #WeTheNorth    #NBAPlayoffs  #nba #SweepOrNahFlow – 9:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Total deflections in the playoffs so far:
1. Nikola Jokić – 15
Jimmy Butler – 15
3. Fred VanVleet – 13
4. Delon Wright – 11
Draymond Green – 11
Larry Nance – 11
7. Jayson Tatum – 10
Spencer Dinwiddie – 10
Tobias Harris – 10 – 2:58 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wrote a short one on criticism of Raptors stars Siakam and VanVleet and how a lot of it is missing crucial context: torontosun.com/sports/basketb…5:06 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Grange: Some Raptors updates, per Nick Nurse’s post-practice availability: Anunoby (finger) & Flynn (hamstring) remain out, return unclear. Trent Jr. (big toe) is sore but X-rays clear. Just me, but I’d be surprised if he plays vs. Cavs Thursday. VanVleet (knee) is being monitored. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 23, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home