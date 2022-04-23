Fred VanVleet to have imagine done on injured hip

Tim Bontemps: The Raptors say Fred VanVleet will have further imaging done on his injured left hip tonight, and won’t speak postgame.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He’s gonna play through a lot of bangs and bruises and bumps. … I’m sure it’s frustrating to him.” – Nurse on VanVleet – 4:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors say Fred VanVleet will have further imaging done on his injured left hip tonight, and won’t speak postgame. – 4:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet will get further imaging done tonight, will updates to come tonight or tomorrow. – 4:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet requires further imaging and there will be an update later – 4:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With only one day between games, question is whether VanVleet has enough time to heal up for Monday. On the bright side, Barnes’ ankle should be a little bit stronger and now he’ll get at least one more game of valuable playoff experience heading into an important offseason. – 4:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 110-102 Siakam comes through with a playoff career-high 34 points, with Trent supplying 24. Thaddeus Young had a huge performance, especially in the first half, to help the Raptors deal with the loss of VanVleet and the Scottie Barnes not being quite himself. – 4:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Raptors 110, 76ers 102.
76ers now lead this series 3-1 as it heads back to Philadelphia for Game 5 Monday. Joel Embiid’s ongoing thumb issue, and Fred VanVleet’s hip, loom large moving forward. – 4:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Toronto is up 99-87 with 3:28 remaining, and it’s certainly seeming like the Raptors will be forcing a Game 5 Monday back in Philly. The next question: what will Fred VanVleet’s status be for that game? – 4:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors officially say Fred VanVleet won’t return with a left hip strain. – 3:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve had my last 24 hours go kind of sideways (nothing truly bad, but one dumb thing after another), so I’m just sitting down to watch hoops.
Cliff Notes on PHI-TOR?
How does Embiid look? And where is FVV? – 3:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
You can see Barnes is a bit tentative on that ankle, doesn’t have his usual burst on cuts or getting up and down the court. He’s only attempted 3 shots in 17 minutes. He’s battling, though, and they’ll need him if VanVleet’s done for the night (still awaiting official word). – 3:28 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Fred VanVleet is not on the court as the second half begins. Barnes back with starters, Achiuwa too for Birch, who I thought played well in 6 minutes but hasn’t been back – 3:18 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Fvv not starting 2nd half. Barnes is. Precious in for Birch too
Still awaiting word on van vleet – 3:18 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet has yet to come out of the locker room with the second half about to start – 3:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet has not come out of the locker room for the second half, and it appears Scottie Barnes will be replacing him in Toronto’s starting lineup to begin the third quarter. Really big blow to the Raptors. – 3:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Second half is about to begin and still no sign of VanVleet, who remains in the back. – 3:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If Barnes indeed starts in VanVleet’s place, Raptors are gonna have to keep spacing in mind. Same goes for pretty much anyone. VanVleet not out here with one minute left in warmups. – 3:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet (hip) has not (yet) come on the floor to warm up for the second half. – 3:16 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
From @Raptors_PR Update: Fred VanVleet, left hip pain. Will be assessed at the half and his condition updated. #rtz #Raptors – 3:10 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
From raps PR
Update: Fred VanVleet, left hip pain. Will be assessed at the half and his condition updated. – 3:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet went to the locker room in the first half with left hip pain. He’ll be assessed at halftime. Status TBD. – 3:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet: left hip injury, assessed at halftime, further update to come. – 3:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors lead 54-49 at half. Combined 33 points from Gary Trent Jr. (17) and Pascal Siakam (16) for Toronto, but the focus for the Raptors will be on whether Fred VanVleet can return from what looked like a flareup of his ongoing knee issues. Joel Embiid had 8 for Philadelphia. – 3:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
54-49 Raptors at the half. A bunch of key players are in pain, including, but not limited to VanVleet, Embiid, Barnes. – 3:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes becomes more important by a large order of magnitude as a ball handler if FVV doesn’t come back – 2:57 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Hope FVV is alright. I haven’t seen too many injuries that frustrated someone like that in the midst of a playoff game – 2:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tough to see where VanVleet actually hurt the knee acutely; he just keep moving slower and slower until he finally couldn’t move at all. First started slowing down after the missed 3 at the 6:01 mark; maybe that landing tweaked him? – 2:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
VanVleet just ripped apart his jersey in frustration after picking up his second foul on Maxey. He walked back to the locker room. I’m assuming to get a new one. – 2:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet just tore his jersey in half as he walked off the court and back to the locker room. – 2:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barnes may be available but he’ll come off the bench, Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Birch – 1:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Barnes coming off the bench. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Birch again. – 1:34 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet just drew a Michael Jordan comparison from Doc Rivers that I wasn’t expecting – 12:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for Game 4 of the #Sixers vs. #Torontoraptors first-round playoff series. I want the winner, final score and how many points for Embiid, Harden, Siakam and VanVleet. #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs #nba #SweepOrNahFlow – 9:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Total deflections in the playoffs so far:
1. Nikola Jokić – 15
Jimmy Butler – 15
3. Fred VanVleet – 13
4. Delon Wright – 11
Draymond Green – 11
Larry Nance – 11
7. Jayson Tatum – 10
Spencer Dinwiddie – 10
Tobias Harris – 10 – 2:58 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Wrote a short one on criticism of Raptors stars Siakam and VanVleet and how a lot of it is missing crucial context: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 5:06 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: Official Fred VanVleet update. Left hip strain. He’s done for afternoon. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 23, 2022
Eric Koreen: Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby are officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Fred VanVleet is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @ekoreen / March 23, 2022
Michael Grange: Some Raptors updates, per Nick Nurse’s post-practice availability: Anunoby (finger) & Flynn (hamstring) remain out, return unclear. Trent Jr. (big toe) is sore but X-rays clear. Just me, but I’d be surprised if he plays vs. Cavs Thursday. VanVleet (knee) is being monitored. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / March 23, 2022
