Increasing optimism that Luka Doncic will play in Game 4 in limited role

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s increasing optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will play vs. Utah in Game 4 today, sources tell ESPN. The plan is that his minutes will be limited in his first game back since suffering a calf strain on April 10.
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Scottie Barnes
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Mavericks star Luka Doncic progressing to a (limited) return for Game 4 vs. Jazz today: es.pn/3L9iOZ5 – 1:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s increasing optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will play vs. Utah in Game 4 today, sources tell ESPN. The plan is that his minutes will be limited in his first game back since suffering a calf strain on April 10. – 12:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Jason Kidd will talk pre-Game 4 at 1:45 p.m. Dallas time, and maybe I won’t have to do this much longer. – 10:51 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
ICYMI: On the latest In Street Clothes Podcast @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr… – 9:36 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs, with the likely return of Luka, try for 3-1 series lead, something they’ve not had since 2011 WCF & hoping to continue recent trend of visitors winning in playoffs. Visitor has won 8 of last 10 Mavs playoff games. @PeasRadio pre at 3. tip w/Brad & me at 3:35 @theeagledallas – 9:35 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Going Luka-less was the best thing that could have happened to the Dallas Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:25 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest from on the ground in Salt Lake City as Luka Dončić nears his return to the Mavericks’ lineup: marcstein.substack.com/p/luka-doncic-… – 7:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Terry on @dfwticket on Mavs’ 2-1 series lead without Luka Doncic: “It’s the culture in which Jason Kidd has come in and created. … They’ve laid a culture of winning, a culture of togetherness and a culture of team basketball. It’s just a masterful job of coaching.” – 5:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
When Boban opted to not defend Luka too hard during a rehab scrimmage, Luka snapped back at his best friend:
“You could’ve blocked me. Stop making excuses.”
Sounds like someone ready for a real opponent.
More on Luka’s ‘optimistic’ Game 4 outlook: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star doing 5-on-5 work in practice, status uncertain for Game 4 vs. Jazz
https://t.co/5n8MtfHqDo pic.twitter.com/7nmD3KWaMH – 4:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dinwiddie on his dunk over Gobert. Before speaking to reporters Dinwiddie was exchanging trash talk with Doncic about Doncic’s best dunk as a Mav. pic.twitter.com/97OfjPeXv6 – 4:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Some Mavs love on ESPN this afternoon:
Kendrick Perkins: “The Jazz should be scared if Luka doesn’t come back. If Luka does come back, they’re dead birds in tall grass.”
Zach Lowe: “Jalen Brunson looks like some combination of Michael Jordan and a running back.” – 3:46 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
With the absence of Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton (and the return of Stephen Curry) the playoffs have given betting markets a chance to assess the value of an NBA star.
@JeffFogle on what we’ve learned: https://t.co/MF1HiFnVor pic.twitter.com/Q8LM4vAkaN – 3:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic told reporters in Utah that he’s not sure if he’ll play Saturday afternoon, but planned to play some 5-on-5 at practice after the media session. He added that it wasn’t worth the risk to play Game 3. @Dwain Price will have all the details at mavs.com – 3:17 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The Mavs are up 2-1 on the Jazz in this series — without Luka. So does that mean the Mavs will use that as a barometer on whether or not to play Luka in Game 4. Jason Kidd: “Where we are today in the series does not have any effect of if he plays or he doesn’t play.” @NBA pic.twitter.com/UYVaNTzigs – 3:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Luka Doncic out due to injury the Dallas Mavericks looked for a leader. Jalen Brunson took a step up and put the Mavs on his back over 3 Playoff games vs the Jazz. He covers Doncic’s absence and shows his mentality into a leadership role. #dALLasIN
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd was asked if he’s optimistic Luka will play in G4 and Kidd said, “Optimistic? That’s a good word. He’s going in the right direction. He’s listening to the medical. He’s doing all the work. There hasn’t been any setbacks. We’ll see how much he can do today.” – 3:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs are practicing right now in SLC. Luka spoke to reporters before and said, “I’m going to practice today and see how it feels. I think after practice we’ll know whether I will play or not.” About not playing last night Luka said, “The risk was too much so that’s why I didn’t.” – 3:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the playoff series vs. the Utah Jazz, coach Jason Kidd said at Friday’s shootaround that he’s “optimistic” the forward will play Game 4 Saturday. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Me: Are you going to play tomorrow?
Luka: I don’t know.
Me: What will determine if you play?
Luka: I’m going to practice today, so we’ll see how it feels. I think after practice we’ll know if I’ll play or not.
Me: How you feeling?
Luka: I feel good. I’m feeling better every day. pic.twitter.com/V2D0lT9iMW – 2:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs’ star Luka Doncic still game-time decision for Game 4 vs Utah
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks ‘optimistic’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) will play in Game 4 vs. Utah Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic addressed the media at Mavericks practice and said he will do some 5-on-5 work today before making a determination on Saturday’s availability. Said he wanted to play in Game 3, but there was too much risk. – 2:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic said he’ll do some more 5-on-5 work today in practice (and trash talk Boban) before deciding on Game 4 status.
Calf rehab still in progress, vocal cords in perfect shape. pic.twitter.com/fZuBGEPapF – 2:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic will do some 5-on-5 scrimmaging for the second straight day. He says he doesn’t know yet if he’ll get the green light for Game 4. – 2:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka speaks. Status still up in the air. pic.twitter.com/WF1lbaeEf2 – 2:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavs coach Jason Kidd says there is no official change to Luka Doncic’s status. He will go through practice today and will be a game-time decision Saturday. – 1:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s Game 4 status: “Optimistic? That’s a good word.” He says Mavs’ 2-1 series lead has no impact on decision about when Doncic returns from calf strain. pic.twitter.com/6Hyood9Cd9 – 1:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s Game 4 prospects: “Optimistic? That’s a good word. … He’s going in the right direction.”
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic’s status for Saturday’s Game 4 remains unofficially unchanged, Mavs coach Jason Kidd said, meaning the Mavericks regard him as a game-time decision.
I reported Friday for @BallySportsSW — before the Game 3 win — that Dallas was planning to play Doncic in Game 4. – 1:55 PM
Marc Stein: Luka Dončić (calf) will be cleared to play in today in Utah after one last pre-game check, sources say, and with a likely minutes restriction after missing the first three games of the series. More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW Full column: marcstein.substack.com/p/luka-doncic-… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 23, 2022
Mark Followill: On the just released injury report for Game 4 tomorrow (330p CDT, BSSW), the Mavs are again listing Luka Doncic as questionable. Also Frank Ntilikina who recently had a tonsillectomy and has been out for the opening three games has been upgraded to questionable. -via Twitter @MFollowill / April 22, 2022
