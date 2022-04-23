Kyle Lowry considers his injury hourly, hasn't ruled out playing in Game 4

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry said he hasn’t ruled out playing tomorrow. Will get treatment and see how he feels. He did not practice today.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Bam Adebayo (quad), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s Game 4 vs the Hawks.
Gabe Vincent (toe) is probable. – 4:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Sunday in Atlanta:
Questionable:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain)
Bam Adebayo (quad contusion)
P.J. Tucker (calf strain)
Caleb Martin (ankle sprain)
Probable:
Gabe Vincent (toe contusion) – 4:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry officially listed as questionable for game 4 as expected – 4:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat listing Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Bam Adebayo (left quad contusion), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) and Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) as questionable for Game 4 vs. Hawks.
Gabe Vincent is listed as probable. – 4:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry formally listed as questionable by Heat for Sunday in Atlanta. – 4:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry was held out of practice today and his Game 4 status is in doubt because of a left hamstring injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “I’m pissed. I wish I was out there.” – 3:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hamstring injury has the Heat’s Kyle Lowry down . . . and likely out at least for Sunday vs. Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran point guard well aware of the stakes, “I’m pissed. I’m pissed.” – 3:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Sure sounds like Gabe Vincent will start in Kyle Lowry’s place if Lowry can’t play tomorrow.
Bam Adebayo after practice today: . “I’m excited for Vincent. This is his moment and he’ll embrace it.” – 3:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Not 100% sure if the initial hamstring tweak happened before this, since I didn’t see anything when rewatching
But I’m guessing this was the play that sparked true discomfort for Kyle Lowry pic.twitter.com/nMjn1DgSUL – 2:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Lowry is day to day. Said evaluation would be made Sunday. – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry said he hasn’t ruled out playing tomorrow. Will get treatment and see how he feels. He did not practice today. – 2:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry said his approach is to take it “hourly by hourly.” Would not rule himself out for Sunday. “I’m pissed.” – 2:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry not practicing with the Heat today. He’s walking slowly with a limp, as he deals with his left hamstring injury.
Heat injury report for Game 4 expected later today. – 2:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry in sweats, limping, as Heat work at practice in his absence. Looks highly doubtful he would be available Sunday. – 2:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As we wait for an update: The last time Kyle Lowry missed a playoff game was in 2017 with the Raptors, when an ankle sprain kept him out of two games against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, a series Lowry and the Raptors were swept. – 12:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
About last night: What happened in the fourth quarter, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s injury and other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Worth noting as we wait: Kyle Lowry has missed only one game due to injury this season, an Oct. 23 loss to the Pacers in the Heat’s road opener. Otherwise, his absences have been for rest, family reasons and the two games he missed in December in NBA health-and-safety protocols. – 11:47 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Kyle Lowry can’t go tomorrow, I believe this is the Victor Oladipo opportunity – 11:07 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Heat will evaluate Kyle Lowry today #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:12 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What happened in the fourth quarter, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s injury and other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta last night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:48 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Through 3 games of this series, the Heat have a 94 defensive rating with Kyle Lowry on the floor, and a 122 rating when he’s off
Plus a 122 to 102 offensive rating when he’s on/off
Sometimes numbers can be thrown off a bit in a smaller sample size, but that’s a wild gap – 9:45 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-110 loss in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Young scores, Butler comes up short.
2. Lowry exits with a hamstring injury.
3. Herro steps forward.
4. Butler gets back up, gets his.
5. An odd time with the timing. – 7:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kyle Lowry told ESPN he plans round-the-clock treatment on his left hamstring in hopes of playing in Sunday’s Game 4 vs. ATL. Jimmy Butler – “If he’s with us, yippee-ki-yay. If he’s not, somebody has got to step in and do his job.” es.pn/3OwWTgr – 1:01 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: What happened in the fourth quarter, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s injury and other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:59 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry’s injury: “I don’t what it is, to tell you the truth. I know we love that guy as our point guard. If he’s with us, Yippee Ki-Yay. If he’s not, somebody has to step in and do his job.” – 11:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-110 loss in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Young scores, Butler comes up short.
2. Lowry exits with hamstring injury.
3. Herro steps forward.
4. Butler gets back up, gets his.
5. An odd time with the timing. – 11:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Caught up with a limping Kyle Lowry on his way out of the arena. He said his left hamstring issue has him, “pissed the f— off,” and he plans round-the-clock treatment heading into Sunday’s Game 4. When I asked if he could miss time he said, “No, I’m Wolverine,” with a grin. – 11:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kyle Lowry not exactly blazing a trail to Heat team bus, clearly still favoring that leg with the injured hamstring. – 11:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
When it initially was listed as a leg issue, it was one thing. But when Erik Spoelstra said it was a hamstring issue with 36-year-old Kyle Lowry, that raises the concern bar with Game 4 on Sunday at 7 p.m. – 10:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry suffered a hamstring injury and that he will undergo further evaluation tomorrow. Heat trainers said it was best if Lowry didn’t re-enter. – 10:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry’s injury is a hamstring issue. – 10:33 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry has a hamstring issue, no idea yet on severity. More tests tomorrow. – 10:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hawks win. We have a series. Now let’s see what’s up with Kyle Lowry. – 10:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Hawks go on a run and then they give up a second-chance opp bc they either dont box out, dont rebound, dont get on the floor, dont hustle, the Heat do, and then MIA drops a dagger. noted five separate times this happened thus far (Lowry 3, Herro 3, Jimmy putback, two Strus 3s) – 10:11 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Kyle Lowry sure does seem to win a lot. Hope he’s OK. https://t.co/57qksjHBDi pic.twitter.com/bT5QePjp7q – 10:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can’t even tell what Kyle Lowry did here, but this is where his night ended. pic.twitter.com/qlDudJRjbm – 10:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Lowry was awesome before he left the game with a leg injury. Plus-18. Hasn’t been Vincent’s night. Could be a game where Spo goes without a traditional point guard down the stretch. – 10:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyle Lowry will not return tonight because of a leg injury, per the ESPN broadcast. – 9:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
3rd quarter rebounds in Atlanta!
– Bam Adebayo: 5
– Kyle Lowry: 4
– Hawks: 3 – 9:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker has spent a lot more time on Trae Young tonight, with Kyle Lowry in foul trouble. – 9:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry called for his third foul with 8:05 left in the second quarter. Not great. – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro-Bam PnR is so smooth
They’re finding something in this lineup without both Lowry and Jimmy
It forces them into this two man game – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
2 fouls for Lowry
So Herro enters for him instead of Butler
Immediate corner three – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry called for his second foul with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Tyler Herro in. – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight is the 100th career playoff game for Kyle Lowry, pushing him past Rick Mahorn for 83rd on the NBA all-time playoff list. Tonight’s appearance moves Jimmy Butler past Chris Webber for 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list. – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Again the same for the Heat. Starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry. – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry is day to day. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 23, 2022
Dave McMenamin: A source close to Kyle Lowry tells ESPN Lowry’s hamstring injury is day to day, but Lowry just told us reporters here in Atlanta that he is measuring it “hourly.” He told me he was up most of the night “trying to get right.” There’s about 29 hours until Game 4 tips off Sunday. -via Twitter @mcten / April 23, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Kyle Lowry is not participating in Heat practice today at State Farm Arena. He left the court in a sweat suit accompanied by a trainer, still walking gingerly with that left hamstring issue. The Heat have not submitted their injury report for Sunday’s Game 4 to the NBA yet. -via Twitter @mcten / April 23, 2022
