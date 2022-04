Kyle Lowry out for Game 4?

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry leaves with hamstring injury; Game 4 status in air Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry suffered a left hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 111-110 Game 3 victory on Friday night. He could only watch from the bench as Atlanta, the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed, erased a double-digit deficit to draw within 2-1 of the No. 1-seeded Heat in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series. “I’m pissed the f— off,” Lowry told ESPN as he walked out of State Farm Arena after the game with a noticeable limp Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN