Kyle Lowry out for Game 4?

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry leaves with hamstring injury; Game 4 status in air Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry suffered a left hamstring injury in the third quarter of the Hawks’ 111-110 Game 3 victory on Friday night. He could only watch from the bench as Atlanta, the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed, erased a double-digit deficit to draw within 2-1 of the No. 1-seeded Heat in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series. “I’m pissed the f— off,” Lowry told ESPN as he walked out of State Farm Arena after the game with a noticeable limp.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
New story: Kyle Lowry told ESPN he plans round-the-clock treatment on his left hamstring in hopes of playing in Sunday’s Game 4 vs. ATL. Jimmy Butler – “If he’s with us, yippee-ki-yay. If he’s not, somebody has got to step in and do his job.” es.pn/3OwWTgr – 1:01 AM
NEW: What happened in the fourth quarter, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s injury and other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Hawks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:59 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-110 loss in Atlanta: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Young scores, Butler comes up short.
2. Lowry exits with hamstring injury.
3. Herro steps forward.
4. Butler gets back up, gets his.
5. An odd time with the timing. – 11:13 PM
Caught up with a limping Kyle Lowry on his way out of the arena. He said his left hamstring issue has him, “pissed the f— off,” and he plans round-the-clock treatment heading into Sunday’s Game 4. When I asked if he could miss time he said, “No, I’m Wolverine,” with a grin. – 11:12 PM
Kyle Lowry not exactly blazing a trail to Heat team bus, clearly still favoring that leg with the injured hamstring. – 11:08 PM
When it initially was listed as a leg issue, it was one thing. But when Erik Spoelstra said it was a hamstring issue with 36-year-old Kyle Lowry, that raises the concern bar with Game 4 on Sunday at 7 p.m. – 10:53 PM
Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry suffered a hamstring injury and that he will undergo further evaluation tomorrow. Heat trainers said it was best if Lowry didn’t re-enter. – 10:33 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry’s injury is a hamstring issue. – 10:33 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry has a hamstring issue, no idea yet on severity. More tests tomorrow. – 10:33 PM
Hawks win. We have a series. Now let’s see what’s up with Kyle Lowry. – 10:20 PM
Hawks go on a run and then they give up a second-chance opp bc they either dont box out, dont rebound, dont get on the floor, dont hustle, the Heat do, and then MIA drops a dagger. noted five separate times this happened thus far (Lowry 3, Herro 3, Jimmy putback, two Strus 3s) – 10:11 PM
Kyle Lowry sure does seem to win a lot. Hope he’s OK. https://t.co/57qksjHBDi pic.twitter.com/bT5QePjp7q – 10:07 PM
Can’t even tell what Kyle Lowry did here, but this is where his night ended. pic.twitter.com/qlDudJRjbm – 10:05 PM
Lowry was awesome before he left the game with a leg injury. Plus-18. Hasn’t been Vincent’s night. Could be a game where Spo goes without a traditional point guard down the stretch. – 10:03 PM
Per Heat: Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:50 PM
Per Heat: INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:50 PM
Kyle Lowry will not return tonight because of a leg injury, per the ESPN broadcast. – 9:48 PM
Heat say Kyle Lowry left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s game vs the Hawks with a left leg injury and will not return. – 9:48 PM
3rd quarter rebounds in Atlanta!
– Bam Adebayo: 5
– Kyle Lowry: 4
– Hawks: 3 – 9:46 PM
P.J. Tucker has spent a lot more time on Trae Young tonight, with Kyle Lowry in foul trouble. – 9:27 PM
Kyle Lowry called for his third foul with 8:05 left in the second quarter. Not great. – 8:33 PM
Herro-Bam PnR is so smooth
They’re finding something in this lineup without both Lowry and Jimmy
It forces them into this two man game – 8:19 PM
2 fouls for Lowry
So Herro enters for him instead of Butler
Immediate corner three – 8:12 PM
Kyle Lowry called for his second foul with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Tyler Herro in. – 8:10 PM
Tonight is the 100th career playoff game for Kyle Lowry, pushing him past Rick Mahorn for 83rd on the NBA all-time playoff list. Tonight’s appearance moves Jimmy Butler past Chris Webber for 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list. – 7:56 PM
Again the same for the Heat. Starters: Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry. – 6:31 PM
More on this storyline
Lowry told ESPN he planned to undergo round-the-clock treatment leading up to Sunday’s Game 4. When asked if the injury could cause him to miss any time as the series moves forward, he brushed off any concern. “No, I’m Wolverine,” Lowry said with a wry smile, referencing the X-Men comic book character known for his super-human healing powers. Lowry exited the game with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter and the Heat ahead by 13 points. He did not return. -via ESPN / April 23, 2022
“All I know right now is it’s a hamstring,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game when asked about Lowry. “But I do not know the severity of it and we’ll find out more tomorrow.” Lowry had only six points on 2-for-7 shooting and five assists in Game 3, but registered a team-best plus-minus of plus-18 in the 23 minutes he was on the court. -via ESPN / April 23, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry’s injury: “I don’t what it is, to tell you the truth. I know we love that guy as our point guard. If he’s with us, Yippee Ki-Yay. If he’s not, somebody has to step in and do his job.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 23, 2022
