Luka Doncic will play in Game 4

Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s increasing optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will play vs. Utah in Game 4 today, sources tell ESPN. The plan is that his minutes will be limited in his first game back since suffering a calf strain on April 10. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 23, 2022

With Luka Doncic out due to injury the Dallas Mavericks looked for a leader. Jalen Brunson took a step up and put the Mavs on his back over 3 Playoff games vs the Jazz. He covers Doncic’s absence and shows his mentality into a leadership role. #dALLasIN

The Mavs are up 2-1 on the Jazz in this series — without Luka. So does that mean the Mavs will use that as a barometer on whether or not to play Luka in Game 4. Jason Kidd: “Where we are today in the series does not have any effect of if he plays or he doesn’t play.” @NBA pic.twitter.com/UYVaNTzigs

Luka Doncic told reporters in Utah that he’s not sure if he’ll play Saturday afternoon, but planned to play some 5-on-5 at practice after the media session. He added that it wasn’t worth the risk to play Game 3. @Dwain Price will have all the details at mavs.com

With the absence of Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton (and the return of Stephen Curry) the playoffs have given betting markets a chance to assess the value of an NBA star.@JeffFogle on what we’ve learned: https://t.co/MF1HiFnVor

Some Mavs love on ESPN this afternoon:Kendrick Perkins: “The Jazz should be scared if Luka doesn’t come back. If Luka does come back, they’re dead birds in tall grass.”Zach Lowe: “Jalen Brunson looks like some combination of Michael Jordan and a running back.” – 3:46 PM

Dinwiddie on his dunk over Gobert. Before speaking to reporters Dinwiddie was exchanging trash talk with Doncic about Doncic’s best dunk as a Mav. pic.twitter.com/97OfjPeXv6

When Boban opted to not defend Luka too hard during a rehab scrimmage, Luka snapped back at his best friend:“You could’ve blocked me. Stop making excuses.”Sounds like someone ready for a real opponent.More on Luka’s ‘optimistic’ Game 4 outlook: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Jason Terry on @dfwticket on Mavs’ 2-1 series lead without Luka Doncic: “It’s the culture in which Jason Kidd has come in and created. … They’ve laid a culture of winning, a culture of togetherness and a culture of team basketball. It’s just a masterful job of coaching.” – 5:27 PM

On the just released injury report for Game 4 tomorrow (330p CDT, BSSW), the Mavs are again listing Luka Doncic as questionable. Also Frank Ntilikina who recently had a tonsillectomy and has been out for the opening three games has been upgraded to questionable. – 7:06 PM

The latest from on the ground in Salt Lake City as Luka Dončić nears his return to the Mavericks’ lineup: marcstein.substack.com/p/luka-doncic-…

From @KSherringtonDMN Going Luka-less was the best thing that could have happened to the Dallas Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Mavs, with the likely return of Luka, try for 3-1 series lead, something they’ve not had since 2011 WCF & hoping to continue recent trend of visitors winning in playoffs. Visitor has won 8 of last 10 Mavs playoff games. @PeasRadio pre at 3. tip w/Brad & me at 3:35 @theeagledallas

ICYMI: On the latest In Street Clothes Podcast @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr…

Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Jason Kidd will talk pre-Game 4 at 1:45 p.m. Dallas time, and maybe I won’t have to do this much longer. – 10:51 AM

As of 1245p CDT, the Mavs have announced Luka Doncic is upgraded to probable for today’s game 4 vs Utah. (330p CDT, BSSW) – 1:49 PM

Mavericks say that Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Game 4 today vs Utah. Doncic has missed the first three games with a left calf strain – 1:49 PM

I don’t know. Sort of feel that if Luka’s minutes have to be limited then he shouldn’t be playing, but I also know far less than the Mavs medical people. – 1:55 PM

Mavs coach Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will play. Asked if he’ll be on a minutes restriction, Kidd said: “He’s not going to play the whole game.” – 3:02 PM

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s minutes restriction: “He won’t play all 48. We’ll see how he feels and go from there.” – 3:02 PM

Kids notes that Doncic normally plays the entire first quarter. “I don’t expect he’ll play all 12 minutes. We’ll see how he feels.” – 3:04 PM

Kidd won’t specify what Doncic’s limits limitation might be “because you guys will hold me to that.” Says minutes will be dictated by how Doncic feels. – 3:04 PM

Kidd said Luka will not play the entire 1st quarter, which is something Luka normally does. And he will be under a minutes restriction. – 3:04 PM

Luka Doncic finished his Game 4 warm-up with a swish on his first half-court attempt.Might’ve gotten a little overambitious with the follow-up dunk, but looks like he’s feeling comfortable on his left calf. pic.twitter.com/mgyMFo279V

After avoiding him for the first three games of their first-round playoff series, the Utah Jazz will be facing superstar Luka Doncic on Saturday afternoon when they play Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.