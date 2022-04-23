Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (2-1) play against the Utah Jazz (2-2) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 4:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 23, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 57, Utah Jazz 59 (Q3 08:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz were up 16 with 1:51 left in the first half.
Mavericks have made up 14 points in exactly 5 minutes. – 6:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said yesterday Mavs had to be better in third quarters the rest of this series.
A 15-5 run to start this one and cut Utah’s lead to 59-57 certainly qualifies. – 6:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
15-5 run for Dallas in three minutes. The 12 point lead is down to 59-57 with 8:50 remaining in the third quarter. Timeout, Jazz – 6:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have missed some early 3Q rotations — Mavs have not missed the resulting shots. 13-3 Dallas run. Utah’s lead is down to 59-57, 8:50 3Q. – 6:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Remember, Jazz are infamous for coughing up 4th-quarter leads, so if Dallas can hang within reasonable range entering the final 6 minutes, I think the Mavs would like their chances. – 6:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
In one breath, Barkley used the word aggressive four times re Luka. And didn’t mispronounce it once. Impressive! – 5:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Long game and Dallas is a great team….the Jazz are in for a tough 24 minutes….how they respond to the inevitable run will be key – 5:50 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Jazz put:
Luka in 10 actions where he was the screen defender scoring 1.6 points per chance
Dwight in 10 actions where he was the screen defender scoring 1.30 points per chance. – 5:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs trail Utah 54-42 a halftime. As Mavs shoot just 31.7 percent. Far more aggression by Jazz at both ends, the deficit could be much worse had not Utah missed 7 FTA (Missed 8 total in 1st 3 games. Mitchell 17 for Utah, Luka 14 for Mavs 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 5:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs showed some late life with Brunson basket and trash-talk of ex-college teammate Paschall and a pair of Doncic baskets. Jazz 54, Dallas 42 at halftime.
Mavs are shooting 31.7% from the field and 20.8% (5-of-24) on 3-pointers. – 5:45 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The Jazz lead 54-42 at the half. Just an astounding effort on the perimeter so far — especially Bogdanovic. “Bogey” chants had nothing to do with his 10 points. – 5:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 54, Mavs 42. Playoff Bogey is in effect — 10p and tremendous full-court defense on Brunson. Donovan has carried Utah offensively — 17p on 5-10. Defensive effort has been good — Mavs at 31.7% FGs, 5-24 from 3. Some open, missed looks though. Kleber’s 4 fouls hurt. – 5:44 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
some university of utah team is at the airport going absolutely bananas watching this jazz/mavs game – 5:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs trail Jazz 54-42 at half.
Good news: Luka Doncic played his first 16 minutes post-calf strain with no apparent issues.
Bad news: Mavs are 5 of 24 from three and just about every other stat category is bad, too. – 5:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Game 4….the Jazz lead Dallas 54-42…Doncic came alive with five quick in the last minute. He has a team high 14….Mitchell with 17 for the Jazz…Clarkson with 12.,,.Bogdanovic with 10 – 5:44 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mitchell was asked Thursday about being booed by the home crowd and he basically said that the Jazz deserved it, fans come to see a show and excitement and Jazz didn’t perform. All true. “Bo-gey” chants are proof of the kind of show they want. Defense is always rewarded – 5:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 54-42 at the half on the Mavs. You all laughed at Bogdanovic’s “secret weapon” quote… but his individual defense has turned this game around. 33-y.o. Bogdanovic is Utah’s best guard defender! – 5:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
folks, we’ve got “Bogey” chants in the building 🏟 pic.twitter.com/qWvxeko2V8 – 5:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Extremely unwise foul from Gobert there, picking up his 3rd, with the Jazz in the bonus, on a bad reach. Paschall coming in at center for Utah’s first small-ball mins of the night. – 5:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty bad foul there by Gobert. Not only was Green’s dribble dead, that’s number three – 5:40 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas finishing the half with Finney-Smith back at center. Not much choice, honestly, despite the chirping I’m seeing for a Chriss appearance. – 5:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Brunson just became the first Mav besides Doncic to have more than one made basket in this game. 2:29 left 1H. – 5:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Jazz did it! They actually peel switched!! Gobert picks up the drive and Mitchell intercepts the pass to the corner to his man Green. – 5:36 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Betting markets suggest Luka improves Mavs’ performance by about four points. truehoop.com/p/betting-mark… – 5:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Maxi Kleber has picked up four fouls in five minutes. He’s been the key to the Mavs being able to play 5-out offense with a good defensive lineup this series. – 5:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bertans, DFS, and Bullock just missed wide open 3s they were knocking down the last 2 games. – 5:35 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Jazz have put Bogdanovic on Brunson and are not switching as easily as games 1-3 – 5:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Fans chanting “Bo-gey! Bo-gey!” for Bogdanovic’s full-court defense on Jalen Brunson. The Jazz killer has 8p, but on 1-7 FGs, 6-6 FTs. – 5:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic has been an absolute menace defensively in the first half – 5:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
It only took Kleber 3:17 to get 3 fouls. Bertans out-did him, getting 3 fouls in 2:38 of court time. – 5:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Guessing Mavs will come back with Luka, very interested to see how they deal with PnRs at him. – 5:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Another game, another Olympian come to cheer us on 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A9yvcpYUpF – 5:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With 4:11 left in the first half, Luka Doncic (4 of 9) is the only Mavs with more than one field goal.
8 other Mavs are a combined 5 of 26 from the floor. – 5:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
4:11 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead Dallas 42-32……Jalen Brunson has given the mavericks some juice offensively. Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson have combined for 27 points – 5:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Despite shooting 25.8 percent, Mavericks are in OK shape, down 38-30. They have only two turnovers, none by their starters. – 5:28 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Have to credit the Jazz defense on the ball which looks noticeably better in Game 4.
Jazz have held the Mavericks to 26 percent shooting and 20 percent from three over the first 19 minutes into this game. – 5:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Now Bertans has 3 fouls. Dallas’ spacing big men both have foul trouble today. – 5:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Choose a favorite photo of Sixx? We simply ✨cannot✨ pic.twitter.com/PBFWiB6bJq – 5:25 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
just make wise open threes, josh green! it’s easier for me to defend believing in you!
meet me halfway on this! – 5:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Utah’s defense looks a lot better when the Mavs are 4/18 from 3 as opposed to hitting half of them. – 5:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mavs going extremely small, Finney-Smith at center. Jazz keep Whiteside in for now. Dallas got a wide open three on the first possession, but it missed. – 5:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff 3P in Utah Jazz history:
127 – Donovan Mitchell
126 – Bryon Russell
111 – John Stockton
Spida is 5th all-time in playoff 3PM per game pic.twitter.com/HagQaipe0P – 5:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall looked like he was headed to the scorer’s table to check in, but the coaching staff sent him back. – 5:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Super small lineup on the floor for the mavericks. Dorian finney-smith at center – 5:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Foul trouble for Maxi Kleber has a much bigger impact for the Mavs than you’d think. Spacing is totally different, less action on the boards – 5:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lego man with 3 blocks already 🙅♂️
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/iwd6xQZZ2Y – 5:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson is just excelling right now by finding the in-between spaces midrange (10p on 4-7). Meanwhile, Jazz defense has mostly taken advantage of the non-Kleber minutes; Dallas hadn’t done much with that lineup until Josh Green finally hit a 3. 35-28 Utah, 7:49 left 2Q. – 5:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson scores on three straight possessions. The Jazz have forged a 35-28 lead with 7:49 remaining in the first half. Clarkson has 10…..Luka Doncic has 9, to go along with 4 rebounds and an assist – 5:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Since Mavs took an early 13-5 lead, Jazz have outscored them 30-15. Lots of soft looks near the rim. – 5:18 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
14-5 run for the Jazz, and they have a 35-28 lead. This is the best defense they’ve played in the series… a 91 DRtg so far for Utah. – 5:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mavs aren’t switching on small PnRs and Jazz are getting right into the lane time after time. – 5:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Mavericks aren’t better without Luka Doncic on the floor, but they certainly defer to him offensively the same way the Jazz defer to Rudy Gobert defensively, and they seem to lack some of the same aggressiveness. – 5:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
All that great early shooting by Mavs in Game 1 seems to have disappeared so far. They are getting good looks. Not falling. Utah off to its biggest lead, 29-23, before Green 3-pointer. – 5:16 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
my spine just cracked in half watching josh green snare that pass from luka – 5:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka is doing his thing. Looks a little slower. And stop it with those jokes. But even if he’s not 100 percent, he’s still controlling the action for the Mavericks. – 5:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Pretty impressive that the Mavericks bench had had this energy on basically every possession of the series so far.
Everybody is engaged, even when they’re not playing. pic.twitter.com/uzm9mD5zWT – 5:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 24, Mavs 23. Small surge from Utah as the period closes. After starting 0-6, Jazz hit 8-14 after. Mavs go just 6-20 overall, but hit 8-9 FTs to Utah’s 3-8. Donovan 12p for the Jazz, Luka 7p/3r for Dallas. – 5:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First quarter didn’t go particularly well for Dallas, which shot 30%. Yet it’s 24-23 Jazz and fans are acting like the quarter was a big win for the Jazz. They did rally from 8 points down, so there’s that. – 5:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz have a 24-23 lead after 1Q over Dallas.
Some of their best defense of the series. Bogdanovic, especially, was impressive. Donovan Mitchell has 12 points on 4-7 shooting. – 5:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson hits a three and the Jazz take a 24-23 lead after the first quarter…..Utah missed five free throws in those 12 minutes… – 5:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
38 playoff games to take the top spot as franchise leader in 3-pointers made 🥶
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Xqn7cQ841Z – 5:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Technical foul on Rudy Gobert after a big block on Dwight Powell. That’s usually Luka Doncic’s cue to step up his vocals lol – 5:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Kane Fitzgerald calls the technical on Gobert and the foul call on Gobert… believe the technical was for the point to the bench. – 5:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunno about that call on Bertans. Looked like the only contact was between his chest and Conley’s right forearm. – 5:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Atop the leaderboard for threes made in the playoffs 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/UAMykMAYKe – 5:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Oh no, the @Utah Jazz just showed Raul Neto on the jumbotron and they announced him as Raul Lopez.
CRINNNNNNNGGGGGEEEEEEE. – 4:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Nice recovery from the @Utah Jazz who fell behind by 8 early in the quarter
Kleber has 3 first quarter fouls, and the Jazz on ball defense has yielded better results on Brunson.
Mavericks have also cooled off from three. – 4:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And we’re back to 1990s NBA with Mavericks up 16-13 late in the first quarter. If the results keep going like this, the Mavericks should embrace the past. – 4:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Much better last three minutes from Utah than first six. The Jazz trail 16-13 with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter, but the defense led by Bojan Bogdanovic has picked up – 4:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After Donovan draws a foul on Maxi Kleber, and the Mavs call timeout, Don yells to the crowd, “Let’s f*cking go!” – 4:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
3 fouls on Maxi Kleber in his first 3 minutes. The 3-pointer gamble might not have been worth it. – 4:55 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Again, the Jazz are getting great looks on offense, they just are really off right now. Weird misses too, short floaters from Conley, Mitchell, Clarkson, missed corner 3 by Bogey, missed pull up by Mitchell. – 4:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jazz have gotten some quick slips to the rim from their centers, which has either gotten them open or forced help to open up the corner. – 4:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Easily the best Utah’s offense has looked in the series, even if they haven’t knocked down a ton of shots. – 4:54 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
We may not need to send video of this Jazz/Mavs game to Springfield for the Hall of Fame to archive. – 4:52 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic subbed out earlier than his normal rotation, as planned post-calf strain: 4 points (2-4 FG), 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in 6:04.
Spencer Dinwiddie in for some mid-Q1 minutes now. – 4:49 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic usually plays the entire first quarter, but he subbed out after six minutes in his first game back from his calf strain. – 4:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Back to your regularly scheduled programming ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ESv0VgTxEK – 4:49 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka has 4-2-1 in 6 minutes, with 1 foul, and he’s 2-of-4 from the field (0-of-1 from 3). He’s fine. Mavs up 11-5 with 5:56 left in the first quarter. – 4:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
One thing to watch is the Dallas transition game that has been so effective. Luka doesn’t push the ball and also doesn’t run the floor when he doesn’t have it. A few breaks have kinda of fizzled for lack of an extra man so far. – 4:46 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
I feel like the Jazz won’t win this game if they score just 40 points – 4:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have started the game shooting 2-10. Fortunate that Dallas has missed some open looks (4-10). Mavs lead 11-5, with 2 FTs coming for Brunson after the timeout. – 4:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail Dallas 11-5 – 4:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz legit should have 12-15 points by now….
They have three – 4:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Aside from the Jazz starting 0-6 shooting, things are great. 8-1 Mavs. – 4:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic and Brunson taking turns going against Conley and pretty much getting their way.
Dallas 8, Utah 1. – 4:42 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The jazz have started this game by missing a ton of easy shots and playing very little defense – 4:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jazz get the open Bojan corner 3 as 2 went to Gobert, one of them Doncic. O’Neale got an open one off Gobert roll. Rare they’ve gotten any spotups, see if that changes with Luka out there – 4:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
These are great looks for the Jazz, just gotta keep playing like this – 4:41 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Good news, the @Utah Jazz will shoot more than 30 threes in this game.
Bad news, they’re missing open threes. – 4:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It took less than 40 seconds for Luka to welcome himself and Dwight Powell into this series. – 4:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Takes only 33 seconds for Doncic and Powell to renew their alley-oop prowess. – 4:38 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
2022 NBA playoff leaders in 3s made going into today’s game:
Maxi Kleber – 14
Klay Thompson – 14
CJ McCollum – 13
Jordan Poole – 13 – 4:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Starting lineups the same, save for the Mavericks starting Luka Doncic over Spencer Dinwiddie.
Kane Fitzgerald, James Williams, and Michael Smith refereeing today. – 4:15 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For those of you who like to know this, official tipoff time is 3:35 CDT. Game 4 of Mavs vs Jazz coming up on BSSW – 4:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Jazz have allowed 62 wide-open three-pointers over the first three games of this series vs. Dallas. 62
That’s more than five wide-open threes per quarter – every quarter – 4:10 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 1 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/oTOzChxR76 – 4:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
3:35 tip @theeagledallas – 4:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today 😁
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/ZqD0xkkQPl – 4:01 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
🌟 @Luka Doncic debuts the Jordan LUKA 1 in Utah! #NBAKicks
Game 4: 4:30pm/et @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/g9UBHGVUhc – 3:53 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Dwyane Wade and Ryan Smith have a pregame shooting contest before Game 4 between the @Utah Jazz and @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/fgS77FhZOW – 3:48 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Would love to know what the linesmakers saw through the first 3 games to make Utah a 6 point favorite in G3.
Oh and LD is back. – 3:38 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Blender go brrrrrrrr 🌀
Jazz Pregame Show at 2 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/OiRhGHAANn – 3:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After avoiding him for the first three games of their first-round playoff series, the Utah Jazz will be facing superstar Luka Doncic on Saturday afternoon when they play Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 3:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic finished his Game 4 warm-up with a swish on his first half-court attempt.
Might’ve gotten a little overambitious with the follow-up dunk, but looks like he’s feeling comfortable on his left calf. pic.twitter.com/mgyMFo279V – 3:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star guard set to play in Game 4 vs. Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 3:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Good news for Utah… Luka will play (which means possibly less mins/shots for Action Brunson) – 3:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jason Kidd on Royce O’Neale’s fouls against Jalen Brunson.
“Basketball can be physical and those are physical plays, we just have to protest ourself.”
O’Neale wasn’t fined for his fouls against the Mavericks guard in Game 3.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 3:08 PM
Jason Kidd on Royce O’Neale’s fouls against Jalen Brunson.
“Basketball can be physical and those are physical plays, we just have to protest ourself.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked if he was surprised that Royce O’Neale was not fined or suspended for his hit on Jalen Brunson, Kidd said: “I’m not surprised. That’s just basketball. Sometimes basketball is physical.” – 3:07 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kidd said Luka will not play the entire 1st quarter, which is something Luka normally does. And he will be under a minutes restriction. – 3:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd won’t specify what Doncic’s limits limitation might be “because you guys will hold me to that.” Says minutes will be dictated by how Doncic feels. – 3:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kids notes that Doncic normally plays the entire first quarter. “I don’t expect he’ll play all 12 minutes. We’ll see how he feels.” – 3:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s minutes restriction: “He won’t play all 48. We’ll see how he feels and go from there.” – 3:02 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd makes it official: Luka Doncic will play.
On a potential minute restriction: “He won’t play all 48.” – 3:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
JKidd makes it official. Luka is back!! 3:35 or so tip @theeagledallas – 3:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Jason Kidd, Luka will play today in Game 4. He declined to address a specific minute range – 3:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavs coach Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will play. Asked if he’ll be on a minutes restriction, Kidd said: “He’s not going to play the whole game.” – 3:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks announce that Luka Doncic will be available in Game 4 vs Jazz – 3:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will play today for the @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 3:01 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said Luka Doncic will play today when the Mavs play the Jazz. – 3:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) will be available for Game 4 in Utah.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) will remain out. – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1995, the @Utah Jazz‘s John Stockton concluded his regular season with 1,011 assists, the seventh 1,000-assist season of his career.
Kevin Porter (1978-79) and Isiah Thomas (1984-85) are the only other players in NBA history to record even one such season. pic.twitter.com/rGoaO074w7 – 3:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic listed as probable for Game 4 on Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/23/mav… – 2:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ 𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐈𝐒𝐄 ✨
Doors at @vivintarena are open 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Hz6y1LBGjG – 2:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jalen Brunson does almost everything with purpose. Arrives on court with game face on, starts his warmup routine with assistant coach Peter Patton. pic.twitter.com/qOwzTzlK3N – 2:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mavs upgrade Luka Doncic’s status to “probable” for Game 4
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs’ Luka Doncic probable for Game 4 vs Utah
sportando.basketball/en/mavs-luka-d… – 2:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tune in at 1 PM to watch warmups on TikTok 📲 pic.twitter.com/ctYiCbdlc8 – 2:04 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
I don’t know. Sort of feel that if Luka’s minutes have to be limited then he shouldn’t be playing, but I also know far less than the Mavs medical people. – 1:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dallas superstar Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Saturday afternoon’s Game 4 against the Utah Jazz – 1:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavericks say that Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Game 4 today vs Utah. Doncic has missed the first three games with a left calf strain – 1:49 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As of 1245p CDT, the Mavs have announced Luka Doncic is upgraded to probable for today’s game 4 vs Utah. (330p CDT, BSSW) – 1:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been upgraded to probable for Game 4 in Utah. – 1:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Scottie Barnes
All of them won ROTY. pic.twitter.com/ERvYZLRw5F – 1:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Maxi Kleber is 12 of his last 16 from three in Games 2 and 3. He was 12 of 64 post all-star break. So if he misses his next 48 three point shots he would shoot the same as he did post all-star break – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Mavericks star Luka Doncic progressing to a (limited) return for Game 4 vs. Jazz today: es.pn/3L9iOZ5 – 1:03 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
First: Screen shots of available passing lanes is terrible anaylsis.
These are screen shots from the opening 4:45 of the game. None of these eventual shots went in.
I just hope the Jazz pass early in the game today. It impacts the whole texture of the game and the Defense – 12:47 PM
First: Screen shots of available passing lanes is terrible anaylsis.
These are screen shots from the opening 4:45 of the game. None of these eventual shots went in.
I just hope the Jazz pass early in the game today. It impacts the whole texture of the game and the Defense – 12:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (calf) will be cleared to play in today in Utah after one last pre-game check, sources say, and with a likely minutes restriction after missing the first three games of the series.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
Full column: marcstein.substack.com/p/luka-doncic-… – 12:42 PM
Luka Dončić (calf) will be cleared to play in today in Utah after one last pre-game check, sources say, and with a likely minutes restriction after missing the first three games of the series.
Reggie Bullock @ReggieBullock35
LGBTQ AND ANTI GUN VIOLENCE I STAND WITH YOU FOR MULTIPLE REASONS. But most importantly my sisters 👯♀️ 💙💙 better days and ways coming 💯‼️ – 12:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s increasing optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will play vs. Utah in Game 4 today, sources tell ESPN. The plan is that his minutes will be limited in his first game back since suffering a calf strain on April 10. – 12:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Some Jazz officials “surprised and upset” to see Knicks front office at Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/23/rep… – 12:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Given lack of news from the NBA to this point, I guess Royce O’Neale got away with his, uh, extracurricular actions.
Or maybe since he mustered 2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 fouls in 32 minutes in Game 3, the Mavs told the NBA, “Nah, we’re good.” – 12:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last year Jazz averaged 45 potential assists a game (21st in NBA) This year Jazz averaged 42 potential assists a game (29th in NBA) in the regular season and are down to 28 potential assists a game in the first three game of the post-season – 12:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝚁𝙾𝚄𝙽𝙳 𝟷 𝙶𝙰𝙼𝙴 𝟺
⏰ 2:30PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM | @NBAonTNT
📻 @ZoneSportsNet | @kslnewsradio
📍 @vivintarena
#TakeNote – 12:06 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
In the last 6 playoff losses by the Utah Jazz opponents have only assisted on 39% of their made field goals – 11:30 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A scoring change by those who check these things w/ the NBA has added an assist to Jalen Brunson’s line from G3, giving him 6 (a basket by Dinwiddie in the 3Q w/ an assist that had been mistakenly given to Kleber).
In the last 2 games for Brunson, 72 pts, 11 assts, 1 TO. – 11:14 AM
A scoring change by those who check these things w/ the NBA has added an assist to Jalen Brunson’s line from G3, giving him 6 (a basket by Dinwiddie in the 3Q w/ an assist that had been mistakenly given to Kleber).
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
If Jalen Brunson’s game in G3 wasn’t good enough, @NBA has credited him with an additional assist, making his line 31 pts-6 assists. In the first 3 games he now has 16 assists vs 3 TO – 11:05 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Let’s run it 🔙
@chime | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/wytCQxIdWM – 11:00 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. Jason Kidd will talk pre-Game 4 at 1:45 p.m. Dallas time, and maybe I won’t have to do this much longer. – 10:51 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
. @Dallas Mavericks PR says that a box score change from Game 3 has given Jalen Brunson an additional assist, giving him 6, along with 31 points and 1 turnover in 35 minutes.
See? Brunson is blossoming in front of our eyes, sometimes w/o even taking the court. – 10:43 AM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Another did you know: Tyus Jones has played as many minutes in the first three games of this series (47) as he did in the five-game series vs. Utah last playoffs? More on @Tyus Jones role in this series tonight in Grizzlies Live on @GrizzOnBally starting at 8:30. – 10:39 AM
