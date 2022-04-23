Pascal Siakam on plays with Joel Embiid: I don't like those dirty plays

Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam on those plays with Joel Embiid in the 4th: “I’m a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I’m cool with the talking, I just don’t want those dirty plays. I don’t like that. Keep it basketball… At the end of the day, it’s all fake toughness”
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: How will Joel Embiid’s right thumb injury affect the #Sixers’ chances to close out series with #Raptors in Game 5 Monday at home after falling in Toronto? https://t.co/vidLpeYn4J pic.twitter.com/Zuij885slb – 6:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid said he’s not exactly sure when the thumb injury occurred during Game 3: “It must have been during those physical battles, pushing each other. I think my hand or my finger must have gotten caught in someone’s shirt… – 5:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam on those plays with Embiid in the 4th: “I’m a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I’m cool with the talking, I just don’t want those dirty plays. I don’t like that. Keep it basketball… At the end of the day, it’s all fake toughness” – 5:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam was not thrilled with Embiid’s shove to him in the fourth quarter. “Let’s keep it to basketball.” – 5:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid on the golf claps he gave to the officials at the end of the game: “I’m gonna take my own advice and not complain about fouls…I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight. And they got it done, so congrats to them.” – 5:45 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid’s full comments on the officiating: “I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done, so congrats to them.” pic.twitter.com/EyHv43jTtX – 5:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid finished his press conference with his “Africans don’t feel pain” line, but said he most feels his thumb when he’s rebounding, passing and at the free throw line. – 5:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young was asked if he remembers the last time he crossed somebody over like he did Embiid today. He pointed to one of his two young sons, who are here watching his post-game press conference, and said “Yeah, that knucklehead.” – 5:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Lots from Joel Embiid’s post-game: Will get an MRI tomorrow but says he “imagines” he’s going to keep playing, thought the officials “did a great job,” talked about Toronto’s double teams.
Lots from Joel Embiid’s post-game: Will get an MRI tomorrow but says he “imagines” he’s going to keep playing, thought the officials “did a great job,” talked about Toronto’s double teams.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid says he believes he will be able to play through the playoffs and, if the MRI confirms he needs to have a surgical procedure on his thumb, he will do so after the playoffs are over. – 5:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Shout out to Thad Young for shouting out Aaron McKie who he says emphasized to his younger self the importance of ‘doing your work early’ on defense. Paid off tonight vs. Embiid. – 5:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on the officiating: “To me it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done…they did a great job” – 5:28 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid says he will get an MRI tomorrow. Thinks the hand impacted him more with passing and rebounding more than anything else – 5:27 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The lengths we go for these #SmithAndJones VLOGS, @Paul Jones! 🤣
Big-time win for the #Raptors. They force a game 5 in Philly.
Siakam, Young, Boucher, Trent & more were great. Solid team win; pestering Embiid all day.
Let’s break it down…
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid playing with his injured thumb: “It’s gonna be something he’s gonna have to deal with throughout the playoffs from this point on. It’s not gonna go away, so he will get better and better at figuring out how to use it.” – 5:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: #Sixers are unable able to sweep the #Raptors and Joel Embiid’s thumb is becoming a bigger concern: https://t.co/v6CQkI3m12 #76ers pic.twitter.com/ljA1lwPk1j – 4:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Pascal Siakam scores 34, Raptors avoid sweep
Pascal Siakam scores 34, Raptors avoid sweep
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As he walked off the court, Joel Embiid gave a *very* sarcastic golf clap to all three of the officials, and then turned around and did it twice more as he continued to walk off. – 4:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Raptors 110, 76ers 102.
Final: Raptors 110, 76ers 102.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
dalano stepped on the court and decided to do his best embiid impression – 4:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam in Game 4:
34 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
10-19 FG
Pascal Siakam in Game 4:
34 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
10-19 FG
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We’ve seen Miami throw so many bodies at Trae Young to bother him
Curious to see the plan on Embiid if that series presented itself
Frustrating him is the key as we see, and Miami has the personnel for that it feels – 4:22 PM
We’ve seen Miami throw so many bodies at Trae Young to bother him
Curious to see the plan on Embiid if that series presented itself
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I fully understand Joel Embiid is frustrated today, but you can’t do that. That’s just silly. – 4:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid gets a technical, and Gary Trent Jr. hits Toronto’s 26th free throw of the game. Raptors are 26-32 from the line, Philly is 16-18 – and James Harden has taken 11 of them. Certainly a reversal from earlier in the series, when Toronto was frustrated about FTs. – 4:21 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid took a bit of a forearm shot at Siakam…as Pascal called timeout. Play reviewed….
Tech on embiid. Trent hits FT.
Embiid took a bit of a forearm shot at Siakam…as Pascal called timeout. Play reviewed….
Tech on embiid. Trent hits FT.
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Embiid has been doing some wild stuff to try to piss off his fellow Cameroonian. – 4:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
GTJ gets the switch of Siakam guarded by Maxey, plenty of time on the clock, Embiid would have been unable to help guarding GTJ, and instead he takes the difficult shot himself over Embiid. – 4:16 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid flailing all over. Crowd on him.
Just drew a triple team as I was typing this …and he walked.
Crowd on him
Embiid flailing all over. Crowd on him.
Just drew a triple team as I was typing this …and he walked.
Crowd on him
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps are getting too slow in their offence. On the other hand, Pascal Siakam is heading for 44-45 minutes and might pass out. – 4:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Like last game, Embiid came alive in the third quarter. Like last game, Sixers have been close the whole way but just can’t get a lead. – 3:47 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Give him credit…he made shots in q3…but embiid was played so tough by Thad young in q3. Young has been great today.
Give him credit…he made shots in q3…but embiid was played so tough by Thad young in q3. Young has been great today.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by 3 headed into Q4, 80-77.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 13 PTS / 10 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 14 PTS / 3 REB / 8 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by 3 headed into Q4, 80-77.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 13 PTS / 10 REB / 2 BLK
Harden: 14 PTS / 3 REB / 8 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve had my last 24 hours go kind of sideways (nothing truly bad, but one dumb thing after another), so I’m just sitting down to watch hoops.
Cliff Notes on PHI-TOR?
I’ve had my last 24 hours go kind of sideways (nothing truly bad, but one dumb thing after another), so I’m just sitting down to watch hoops.
Cliff Notes on PHI-TOR?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After that turnover by Joel Embiid led to a Gary Trent Jr. dunk, Doc Rivers called timeout and spent a solid minute in an extended conversation with Tyrese Maxey pointing out a few things the coach was clearly unhappy with. – 3:24 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
Toronto Doubling Embiid on the flight of the ball. Now it’s a scramble to the shooters. Make them miss. – 3:21 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
Embiid has been sealing deeper in the post and making quicker moves on the post up before the double. Early gameplan could be speeding him up – 3:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid had been playing like *the* best player in the league. This version today, in this much apparent discomfort with the thumb, isn’t going to cut it if the Sixers want to win another 13 games. #Turninjuriesoff – 3:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors lead 54-49 at half. Combined 33 points from Gary Trent Jr. (17) and Pascal Siakam (16) for Toronto, but the focus for the Raptors will be on whether Fred VanVleet can return from what looked like a flareup of his ongoing knee issues. Joel Embiid had 8 for Philadelphia. – 3:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 54-49. Embiid is 3-10. Trent has 17, Siakam has 16. Harden and Harris keeping the Sixers in it. – 3:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
54-49 Raptors at the half. A bunch of key players are in pain, including, but not limited to VanVleet, Embiid, Barnes. – 3:02 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid misses under the tin / knocked away. Winces. Noticeably in pain and favoring his thumb.
Embiid misses under the tin / knocked away. Winces. Noticeably in pain and favoring his thumb.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid was grabbing that thumb in pain after the ball was knocked away under the basket a bit ago. But he’s staying in the game. – 3:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Embiid was either holding his thumb or flexing it from time he missed last shot, to time Anunoby went to free throw line. Even hunched over in pain at one point. – 3:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is starting to wake up. Couple of nice moves for him to score here late in the second, including that and-one through two defenders. Philly back within five late in the second. – 2:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey’s first bucket comes with less than two to play in the first half. He, Embiid and Harden are a combined 7-of-21 and Sixers trail by just five after that And-1 finish by Embiid. – 2:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
embiid went to get the ball and thad legit backed away to ensure he couldn’t draw a foul – 2:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Interesting. Thad Young is on Embiid, at least for now. He’s got experience guarding bigs but hasn’t done it much with the Raps this season. – 2:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is back in the game at the 7:30 mark of the second quarter, with the Sixers trailing 38-32. – 2:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps will have Thad as primary Embiid defender for a bit. We will see about that! – 2:46 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
Higher pick up points, more ball pressure, extending catches. Toronto doing the little things that will get the W. Corner closeouts and contests are the key. They’re fine with Maxey, Embiid, Harden not beating them. Make everyone else take tough shots – 2:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors were +6 in Embiid’s 4.5 rest minutes. Much better, and some good stuff from Boucher and Thad Young over that stretch. – 2:45 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Thaddeus Young caught Joel Embiid leaning 😳
(📼 @NBATV)
Thaddeus Young caught Joel Embiid leaning 😳
(📼 @NBATV)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Here comes the Harden-Maxey second-quarter minutes with Embiid on the bench. Might be particularly crucial today, considering Embiid is 0-for-5 to start. – 2:39 PM
Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
Double Embiid from the nail back to the basket. Full rotate out. Philly sends a cutter to move the nail double. Will probably start to send 2 cutters to give Embiid more time back to the basket. Looks like Toronto is plays solo on the face up – 2:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Embiid missed all 5 of his 1st-quarter shots and has 1 point in 11 mins. Thumb MAY be bothering him, but remember, he was quiet in the 1st half the other night before going off in the 2nd, presumably with same thumb injury. The issue for the Raps: non-Embiid Sixers are 5-9 from 3 – 2:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The score was tied at 24 after one quarter. The Sixers shot 36.4% with Embiid going 0-for-5. – 2:31 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Tied at 24 at the end of the 1st.
Crowd is more amped than Wednesday (due respect to the Wednesday folks)…hyped by Scottie’s return (& his ROY)…a solid start for Siakam…Embiid’s 1 point in the 1st…and, hey, the need for the 6th man noise in the 3-0 hole.
Tied at 24 at the end of the 1st.
Crowd is more amped than Wednesday (due respect to the Wednesday folks)…hyped by Scottie’s return (& his ROY)…a solid start for Siakam…Embiid’s 1 point in the 1st…and, hey, the need for the 6th man noise in the 3-0 hole.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 24, Raptors 24 at the end of the first. Sixers shot just 8 of 22 from the floor but went 5 of 10 from deep. Harris has 7 points and 3 rebounds. Embiid is 0-of-5 from the floor and has 1 point and 2 boards. Harden is 2-of-5 from the field (both 3s). – 2:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Very fun quarter as it turns out, 24-24
Very fun quarter as it turns out, 24-24
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
OK, there’s some pop in this gym now after Thad Young sent Embiid to the deck and Harden picked up an offensive foul on a drive to the basket. We’re tied at 24 in the closing seconds of the first. – 2:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
along with the thumb mri embiid will also get his ankles checked tomorrow – 2:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tough start for Embiid: 0-4 from the field on some good looks. Maybe that’s a slow start, maybe that’s a lack of touch with the thumb injury.
Tough start for Embiid: 0-4 from the field on some good looks. Maybe that’s a slow start, maybe that’s a lack of touch with the thumb injury.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
People who have learned James Harden’s stepback in the last few weeks:
1. Joel Embiid
2. Tyrese Maxey
3. Tobias Harris
People who have learned James Harden’s stepback in the last few weeks:
1. Joel Embiid
2. Tyrese Maxey
3. Tobias Harris
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Embiid just crunched his injured hand when he smashed into Scottie Barnes. – 2:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes picks up Harden at halfcourt and then gets switched on to Embiid. That will test your ankle. – 2:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
They’re still booing Embiid whenever he touches the ball. In five minutes, the big man has one rebound and one missed shot attempt. However, he’s about to go to the foul line after being fouled OG Anunoby. It’s OG’s second. – 2:12 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Great start from Pascal Siakam in Game 4. Aggressive, confident, getting where he wants on floor. – 2:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
More Joel Embiid pregame ….
More Joel Embiid pregame ….
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Before getting some shots up Embiid did a pretty intense dribble series that hurt my thumb watching. His seems fine tho. pic.twitter.com/C9W5j5Y84N – 1:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
One more Embiid video from pregame for good measure: pic.twitter.com/zhKiwWjR59 – 1:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is going through his pregame warmup right now, including shooting 3s with (what appears to be) tape on his hand/thumb. – 1:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out on the court for his usual pregame shooting routine pregame. He’s got a wrap on his right thumb and is getting up shots and going through his usual routine. – 1:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if it’s a ligament tear, Doc Rivers said: “Yeah, I mean I’m not sure, but feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Asked directly if it’s a ligament tear, Doc Rivers said: “Yeah, I mean I’m not sure, but feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers provides an update on Joel Embiid amid the news of his injury #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/23/six… via @SixersWire – 12:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
These were Doc Rivers’ comments when asked about Joel Embiid’s thumb before today’s Game 4 in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/8VvQcDrjH1 – 12:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here’s Doc Rivers on Embiid pregame. “We feel like it’s not a great injury. I’m just going to leave it at that.” pic.twitter.com/xLpXcyIRwr – 12:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers would not reveal anything beyond Joel Embiid’s official injury diagnosis (thumb sprain), but confirmed an MRI will be conducted when the Sixers get back to Philly and added, “I think we already know what it is, to be honest. We’ve just got to make sure.” – 12:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if Joel Embiid has a ligament tear, #Sixers coach Doc Rivers responded. “It’s not a good injury. I’ll leave it at that.” – 12:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Asked directly if Joel Embiid has a ligament tear, coach #Sixers coach Doc Rivers responded. “It’s not a good injury. I’ll leave it at that.” – 12:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says “there’s concern” about Joel Embiid’s thumb, but “it is what it is.” He adds, however, “The one thing we know is it can’t get worse.”
Doc Rivers says “there’s concern” about Joel Embiid’s thumb, but “it is what it is.” He adds, however, “The one thing we know is it can’t get worse.”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers was asked if there’s concern about Joel Embiid’s thumb: “Yeah, there’s some concern. It is what it is.”
Doc Rivers was asked if there’s concern about Joel Embiid’s thumb: “Yeah, there’s some concern. It is what it is.”
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Rivers says the Embiid injury can’t get worse. They’ll get an MRI but they think they know what the issue is – 12:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Doc Rivers says they believe Embiid’s thumb can’t get worse so no added risk in playing him today – 12:33 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says regarding the Embiid thumb issue, “The one thing we know, it can’t get worse.” – 12:33 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sixers star Joel Embiid intends to play today in Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors, but plans to get an MRI on his right thumb when the team returns to Philadelphia, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 9:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
As the Raptors hope to extend their season in Game 4 some lessons learned from Game 3 for Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/si… – 9:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for Game 4 of the #Sixers vs. #Torontoraptors first-round playoff series. I want the winner, final score and how many points for Embiid, Harden, Siakam and VanVleet. #PhilaUnite #WeTheNorth #NBAPlayoffs #nba #SweepOrNahFlow – 9:16 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid: No way I’m missing Game 4 with a thumb injury inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 8:22 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It’s possible to acknowledge that Pascal Siakam had a bad (half) game in a big moment without extrapolating it further or making sweeping judgments about the player and what he’s capable of. We’ve been down this road before: https://t.co/zEnqN6VwHB pic.twitter.com/hC1HzklTSf – 8:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers’ Embiid reportedly suffering “significant pain” in thumb, listed as “available” for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/76e… – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Assorted thoughts on Siakam’s postseason struggles and not writing him off, the coverage of the Embiid game-winner and math.
Assorted thoughts on Siakam’s postseason struggles and not writing him off, the coverage of the Embiid game-winner and math.
