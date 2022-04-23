Robert Williams to return in Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
With Robert Williams’ sooner-than-expected return tonight from a torn meniscus injury on March 27, here’s a look at the short and long-term impact of his return for the @Celtics fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/the-short-and-… – 6:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Talking Celtics-Nets Game 3 and Rob Williams return with @RealAlexBarth until Celtics pregame at 7 on @985thesportshub. Tune in live at 985thesportshub.com – 6:19 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
A key to Rob Williams returning ahead of schedule, is the lack of pain and swelling he experienced during his ramp-up back to playing, said Celtics head coach Ime Udoka – 6:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Robert Williams is available for the Celtics tonight. Ime Udoka said probably 20-24 minutes off the bench. – 6:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams WILL play tonight vs. #Nets. Will play short stints totaling 20-24 minutes. #Celtics – 6:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka confirms Rob Williams is available tonight pic.twitter.com/7CDMkdBihW – 6:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Robert Williams is “technically” on a minutes limit that could go up to 24 minutes max but will come off the bench for the Celtics in shorter spurts tonight against the Nets. – 6:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Rob Williams will come off the bench, can go up to 24 minutes tonight. – 6:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Robert Williams III is available. He will not start, says Ime Udoka – 6:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams will not start, but he will play in Game 3 on a 20-ish minute limit. – 6:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is available but will not start. He’ll play about 20 minutes – 6:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams III will play, but come off the bench. Minutes limit remains around 20, but comes down to how he feels. – 6:02 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rob Williams is available and will come off the bench. Plan for 20 minutes. – 6:02 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And Ime Udoka says Rob Williams III is a go tonight – expecting to keep him to about 20 minutes. “Shorter stints, still deciding when we want to bring him in.” – 6:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
🚨 Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is available. 🚨 – 6:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Robert Williams is available and will come off the bench, per Ime Udoka. – 6:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams is available for tonight’s game. He will come off the bench. – 6:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Four ways Robert Williams returning for Game 3 could change things for the Celtics bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/23/fou… – 4:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Robert Williams has cleared ‘every benchmark’ according to Ime Udoka ahead of a potential Game 3 return masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:10 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Rob Williams still questionable, but according to Udoka he’s had a minimum of pain and swelling. Good chance he initially comes off the bench when he returns. – 11:47 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams asked how Robert Williams looks: “he looks great” – 11:38 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“His presence out there…he gives us a ton of versatility and makes us elite (defensively).” – Ime Udoka on Robert Williams – 11:32 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams remains questionable. If he plays, it will be in the 20-minute range. #Celtics #Nets – 11:30 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams is still questionable for tonight’s game, but Ime Udoka has said he has cleared every benchmark in order to be cleared to return. – 11:30 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says the plan, if Robert Williams plays, would be to play about 20 minutes or so tonight – 11:30 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams is feeling good but still questionable for tonight. “I like where he’s at right now and will reevaluate throughout the day to see how he feels. But he’s cleared every benchmark.” – 11:29 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
For the @Boston Celtics, no “additional risk” in testing Robert Williams in Game 3 a source tells @Steve Bulpett …
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 10:06 AM
For the @Boston Celtics, no “additional risk” in testing Robert Williams in Game 3 a source tells @Steve Bulpett …
More on this storyline
Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams is still questionable. He has “cleared every bench mark” so far. Udoka said Williams could potentially play about 20 minutes if he does play. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 23, 2022
Jay King: Ime Udoka said there is “minimal concern” about bringing Robert Williams into a tough playoff series, after an extended absence, based on how good he has looked. Said Williams looks “the same” as he did before the injury. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 23, 2022
Jay King: Robert Williams is considered questionable for Game 3, per the Celtics. His return could come tomorrow. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 22, 2022
