Rudy Gobert after Game 4 win for Jazz: F--- the talk

Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam on those plays with Joel Embiid in the 4th: “I’m a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I’m cool with the talking, I just don’t want those dirty plays. I don’t like that. Keep it basketball… At the end of the day, it’s all fake toughness” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 23, 2022