Scottie Barnes is 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year

Shams Charania: Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes has won the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Among the ROTY finalists, Scottie Barnes is first in:
PER
WS
BPM
VORP
And most importantly, RAPTOR. pic.twitter.com/XAjvwI7yK1 – 1:26 PM
Among the ROTY finalists, Scottie Barnes is first in:
PER
WS
BPM
VORP
And most importantly, RAPTOR. pic.twitter.com/XAjvwI7yK1 – 1:26 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to average 35 mins per game on a playoff team since Derrick Rose.
Over the last 20 years, the only other rookie to do it is Carmelo Anthony.
If Barnes turns into that caliber of a player, the Raptors will be right back in the title hunt. – 1:24 PM
Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to average 35 mins per game on a playoff team since Derrick Rose.
Over the last 20 years, the only other rookie to do it is Carmelo Anthony.
If Barnes turns into that caliber of a player, the Raptors will be right back in the title hunt. – 1:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The NBA’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, is active and will play in Game 4 – 1:23 PM
The NBA’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, is active and will play in Game 4 – 1:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
From September, my profile of the newly minted rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes: theathletic.com/2820312/2021/0… – 1:20 PM
From September, my profile of the newly minted rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes: theathletic.com/2820312/2021/0… – 1:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Scottie Barnes
All of them won ROTY. pic.twitter.com/ERvYZLRw5F – 1:19 PM
Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Scottie Barnes
All of them won ROTY. pic.twitter.com/ERvYZLRw5F – 1:19 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Scottie Barnes scored 13 points in one-on-one situations in his lane season at Florida State. He scored 222 as a rookie with the Raptors shooting 46% in post ups and isolation situations. – 1:16 PM
Scottie Barnes scored 13 points in one-on-one situations in his lane season at Florida State. He scored 222 as a rookie with the Raptors shooting 46% in post ups and isolation situations. – 1:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes becomes the third Raptor to win NBA Rookie of the Year, joining Damon Stoudamire and Vince Carter. – 1:16 PM
Scottie Barnes becomes the third Raptor to win NBA Rookie of the Year, joining Damon Stoudamire and Vince Carter. – 1:16 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So it seems Scottie Barnes has won NBA Rookie of the Year. Only question left to be answered is whether he plays today. – 1:15 PM
So it seems Scottie Barnes has won NBA Rookie of the Year. Only question left to be answered is whether he plays today. – 1:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes has won the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:11 PM
Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes has won the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:11 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Breaking: #Raptors’ Scottie Barnes is “feeling better, but probably won’t play Game 4” vs the #76ers, per source.
HC Nick Nurse had said his star rookie would be available, so this is a tough blow for Toronto. – 12:49 PM
Breaking: #Raptors’ Scottie Barnes is “feeling better, but probably won’t play Game 4” vs the #76ers, per source.
HC Nick Nurse had said his star rookie would be available, so this is a tough blow for Toronto. – 12:49 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie Barnes getting some work in about 90 minutes to tip-off, still a slight possibility he plays this afternoon – 12:25 PM
Scottie Barnes getting some work in about 90 minutes to tip-off, still a slight possibility he plays this afternoon – 12:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes (ankle) has not been ruled out for Game 4. Is under going a fitness test pre-game. Came through a light practice Friday OK. – 12:20 PM
Scottie Barnes (ankle) has not been ruled out for Game 4. Is under going a fitness test pre-game. Came through a light practice Friday OK. – 12:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Scottie Barnes is going through a fitness test to see how he responds. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ll see” in regards to his playing status for today’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 12:18 PM
Scottie Barnes is going through a fitness test to see how he responds. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ll see” in regards to his playing status for today’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 12:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is on the court warming up now. They’ll do some pre-game fitness testing and see how he’s feeling before determining his status for Game 4. Nick Nurse: “We shall see very shortly.” – 12:18 PM
Scottie Barnes is on the court warming up now. They’ll do some pre-game fitness testing and see how he’s feeling before determining his status for Game 4. Nick Nurse: “We shall see very shortly.” – 12:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Barnes is currently going through a conditioning test upstairs to see if he can give it a go today after participating in some of practice yesterday. – 12:17 PM
Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Barnes is currently going through a conditioning test upstairs to see if he can give it a go today after participating in some of practice yesterday. – 12:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes will “possibly” play and is undergoing fitness tests currently to help determine that – 12:17 PM
Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes will “possibly” play and is undergoing fitness tests currently to help determine that – 12:17 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Scottie Barnes is moving Ok, going through a warmup. pic.twitter.com/te6PF4gkSY – 12:15 PM
Scottie Barnes is moving Ok, going through a warmup. pic.twitter.com/te6PF4gkSY – 12:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid (thumb) is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report for tomorrow’s Game 4 at Toronto. He was wearing the soft brace during today’s practice, but Doc Rivers said that was just for precautionary reasons.
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (sprained ankle) is listed as doubtful. – 4:37 PM
Joel Embiid (thumb) is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report for tomorrow’s Game 4 at Toronto. He was wearing the soft brace during today’s practice, but Doc Rivers said that was just for precautionary reasons.
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (sprained ankle) is listed as doubtful. – 4:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As the Raptor say Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Saturday, this from Nick Nurse earlier
“Not gonna rule out the possibility he’s gonna play, but he’s still doubtful. Did go through little bits of practice today. That’s where we are.” – 4:23 PM
As the Raptor say Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Saturday, this from Nick Nurse earlier
“Not gonna rule out the possibility he’s gonna play, but he’s still doubtful. Did go through little bits of practice today. That’s where we are.” – 4:23 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has some strong thoughts about a system in which members of the media vote on the NBA’s top awards. Green said on his podcast Wednesday that it’s “absolutely disgusting” the media determines the league’s individual honors. “I think when you look at voting for All-NBA, when you look at voting for Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, MVP, ultimately these things are voting on by the media, which I think is absolutely disgusting,” he said at the 4:40 mark. “Because these are human beings that could have personal issues against guys because that does happen.” -via Bleacher Report / April 21, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges finishing 2nd in DPOY voting: “One, congrats to Marcus, he’s an amazing defender and has been for a long time, and he’s finally getting his due. At the same time, I was a bit stung when Mikal didn’t get it, but I was also happy he finished 2nd.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 19, 2022
Mark Medina: Draymond Green on the DPOY award: “I’m extremely happy for Marcus Smart. That’s a guy I respect as a defender. Well deserved.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.