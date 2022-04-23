Scottie Barnes will play in Game 4

Aaron Rose: Scottie Barnes will play
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is jumping around on the Raptors bench as trainers watch – 2:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes got tripped up on a Paul Reed screen and seemed to tweak his sprained left ankle. Raptors immediately call a timeout to get him out of the game and trainers are looking at it on the bench. – 2:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Poor Scottie Barnes. Wasn’t nearly as nasty as the last one but he stepped on BBall Paul’s foot and looked like he tweaked it. – 2:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes goes down on that tender left ankle again, and limps back to the bench. Barnes has five rebounds in six minutes so far in this game. He’s getting looked at by Toronto’s trainers during this timeout. – 2:33 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Scottie Barnes edges #Cavs Evan Mobley for NBA Rookie of the Year by the smallest voting margin since it began 19 years ago. pic.twitter.com/czKNZfVk5Q – 2:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
In the closest race in nearly two decades, #Cavs phenom Evan Mobley edged out by Scottie Barnes for Rookie of the Year
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/04/e… – 2:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This video is fire. Vince Carter, the last Raptors who won the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy announced to Scottie Barnes he’s the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year. He passed the torch. Big time. #WeTheNorth #NBA75
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Embiid just crunched his injured hand when he smashed into Scottie Barnes. – 2:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa are walking to the scorer’s table – 2:14 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Scottie Barnes is the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year. He joins Damon Stoudamire and Vince Carter as Toronto Raptors to win the award. He’s the sixth rookie to average at least 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks since 1974. pic.twitter.com/l5haZlIIJh – 2:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Raptors’ Scottie Barnes wins Rookie of the Year in closest vote in decades nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/23/rap… – 2:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Scottie Barnes narrowly beats Evan Mobley to win 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Scottie Barnes is the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year. Great reward for his great rookie season at Raptors. He’s the third rookie in Raptors history who won the troply (Damon Stoudamire 95-96, Vince Hunter 98-99). Big things are on his way! #WeTheNorth
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I can’t stop thinking about that guy in my mentions on draft night insisting Masai and Bobby needed to be fired because Scottie Barnes was trash and picking him fourth was the biggest mistake ever – 2:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Scottie Barnes a deserving Rookie of the Year, edging Evan Mobley. Cade Cunningham third.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Scottie Barnes learns from Vince Carter that he was named Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/C7GSBpaf9a – 2:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Raptors greats Vince Carter and Damon Stoudamire have messages for Scottie Barnes after he won ROY pic.twitter.com/5VcDborXF0 – 2:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Scottie Barnes wins 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Quick newser on Scottie Barnes winning Rookie of the Year: theathletic.com/news/scottie-b… – 1:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Vince Carter and Damon Stoudemire with messages of congratulations for Scottie Barnes on the video board. – 1:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes, ROY. Crowd chants his name at Scotiabank Arena, and not for the last time. pic.twitter.com/cvqRfqe8CW – 1:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham finished third in the Rookie of the Year race, receiving nine first-place votes. Scottie Barnes won the award, and Evan Mobley finished second. pic.twitter.com/F4P3csO1bx – 1:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Raptors fans were chanting “Scottie! … Scottie! … Scottie!” for Scottie Barnes. – 1:50 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Toronto Raptors guard-forward Scottie Barnes has been named the 2021-22 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year. – 1:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A roar just went through the crowd when Scottie Barnes – who is about to accept the Rookie of the Year trophy – was first not on the inactive list, and then was shown warming up on the jumbotron.
Barnes will play in Game 4. – 1:50 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Loud cheers for rookie of the year Scottie Barnes pre-game. And now a Scottie chant has broken out. – 1:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Congratulations to Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and the @Toronto Raptors organization..outstanding talent–outstanding rookie class. Excited to see these young men develop and get better..including the @Chicago Bulls very own @AyoDos_11 who was a steal at 38. The best is yet to come – 1:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes received 378 points. Evan Mobley finished in 2nd place with 363 points. The 15-point difference between the 1st and 2nd marks the smallest margin in NBA ROTY balloting under the current voting format, which began with the 2002-03 season. – 1:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI: #Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is the rookie of the year. – 1:43 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes names NBA Rookie of the Year.
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes names NBA Rookie of the Year.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Raptors Scottie Barnes were separated by 15 points for Rookie of the Year, which the NBA says
is the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago.
Barnes won Rookie of the Year. – 1:41 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Raptors Scottie Barnes were separated by 15 points for Rookie of the Year, which the NBA says
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Here are voting results for Rookie of the Year. Gap between Scottie Barnes (first place) and Evan Mobley (second place) is the smallest vote differential between winner & runner-up since voting format began 19 years ago, league says: pic.twitter.com/ETQQ545gzw – 1:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Scottie Barnes narrowly outpoints Evan Mobley for the Rookie of the Year crown … 378 to 363:
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes were separated by 15 total points for Rookie of the Year, the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago. – 1:38 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Scottie Barnes is NBA Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/peiLAkHurN – 1:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes named NBA Rookie of the Year
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes named NBA rookie of the year after 15.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 3.5 apg. He shot 49.2% from the field. pic.twitter.com/4RWclbl4Qx – 1:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Scottie Barnes has been named Rookie of the Year, the NBA announced. The 15-point difference between Barnes and Evan Mobley is the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago. pic.twitter.com/1S97ukOIOz – 1:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Scottie Barnes edges Evan Mobley in a close vote for Rookie of the Year. – 1:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Scottie Barnes will play vs. Sixers in Game 4. Nurse said if he was cleared to play there will be no minutes restrictions. – 1:36 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Scottie Barnes is the Rookie of the Year! @Kevin O’Connor shared why he’s the right pick on #TheVoidNBA.
StatMuse @statmuse
Scottie Barnes is top 3 among rookies in:
PPG
RPG
APG
SPG
FG%
StatMuse @statmuse
Among the ROTY finalists, Scottie Barnes is first in:
PER
WS
BPM
VORP
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to average 35 mins per game on a playoff team since Derrick Rose.
Over the last 20 years, the only other rookie to do it is Carmelo Anthony.
If Barnes turns into that caliber of a player, the Raptors will be right back in the title hunt. – 1:24 PM
Scottie Barnes is the first rookie to average 35 mins per game on a playoff team since Derrick Rose.
Over the last 20 years, the only other rookie to do it is Carmelo Anthony.
If Barnes turns into that caliber of a player, the Raptors will be right back in the title hunt. – 1:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The NBA’s Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes, is active and will play in Game 4 – 1:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
From September, my profile of the newly minted rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes: theathletic.com/2820312/2021/0… – 1:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Scottie Barnes
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Scottie Barnes scored 13 points in one-on-one situations in his lane season at Florida State. He scored 222 as a rookie with the Raptors shooting 46% in post ups and isolation situations. – 1:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes becomes the third Raptor to win NBA Rookie of the Year, joining Damon Stoudamire and Vince Carter. – 1:16 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So it seems Scottie Barnes has won NBA Rookie of the Year. Only question left to be answered is whether he plays today. – 1:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Toronto Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes has won the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie Barnes getting some work in about 90 minutes to tip-off, still a slight possibility he plays this afternoon – 12:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes (ankle) has not been ruled out for Game 4. Is under going a fitness test pre-game. Came through a light practice Friday OK. – 12:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Scottie Barnes is going through a fitness test to see how he responds. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said “we’ll see” in regards to his playing status for today’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 12:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is on the court warming up now. They’ll do some pre-game fitness testing and see how he’s feeling before determining his status for Game 4. Nick Nurse: “We shall see very shortly.” – 12:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scottie Barnes is a game-time decision, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Barnes is currently going through a conditioning test upstairs to see if he can give it a go today after participating in some of practice yesterday. – 12:17 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Scottie Barnes is moving Ok, going through a warmup. pic.twitter.com/te6PF4gkSY – 12:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid (thumb) is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report for tomorrow’s Game 4 at Toronto. He was wearing the soft brace during today’s practice, but Doc Rivers said that was just for precautionary reasons.
Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (sprained ankle) is listed as doubtful. – 4:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As the Raptor say Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Saturday, this from Nick Nurse earlier
