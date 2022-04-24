Ben Simmons still listed as out for Game 4

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 due to back soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/net… – 6:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA Playoffs 2022:
See you next season? Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 vs. Celtics nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 6:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?
Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won’t make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm – 6:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 Monday citing “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness”
The good news for the Nets is they’ll get Simmons and Joe Harris back for the 2022-23 season – 5:58 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. pic.twitter.com/SCx5fC4yvl – 5:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It is hard to over-emphasize how disastrously this entire Ben Simmons situation has been handled, from Day One of training camp until the end of this season. Just, the entirety of this is a disaster. From sitting out to losing money to the will-he-won’t-he-play? Just horrid. – 5:36 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Letting Ben Simmons make his Nets debut in these circumstances would have been malpractice. But allowing it to be framed as an injury opens him up to every bit as much scrutiny. The Nets are handling PR, HR and asset management as poorly as the Knicks usually do. – 5:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kevin Durant is out there playing 46 minutes. Nets have no depth. And Ben Simmons can’t chip in 10-15 minutes to help his team try to stave off elimination? This can’t be going over well in the locker room. – 5:19 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Yo, @Stephen A. Smith just ethered Ben Simmons who is now out for Game 4. Didn’t tell a lie. This bama wants has quits and files a grievance to get back $20M for not working. Gimme a break – 5:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is going to wind up not playing two full seasons after being the top pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Also missed the 2020 postseason due to knee surgery.
He’ll be 26 this summer – 5:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Stephen A just went OFF on Ben Simmons and can’t say I disagree with anything he said. – 5:11 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Nets should list Ben Simmons as ‘Out – return to UNcompetitive reconditioning’ – 5:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets list Ben Simmons out for Game 4, removing perhaps all the intrigue left in this series. – 4:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) has been ruled out for tomorrow’s Game 4 against the #Celtics, an elimination game for the #Nets. – 4:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
This is the right move, as we covered at @basketbllnews: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 4:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I gotta say the cost-benefit analysis of bringing back Ben Simmons in a must-win game never seemed like a good one. – 4:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Injury reports are out.
Boston: No injuries to report.
Brooklyn: Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Nets are listing Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Celtics. – 4:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
As of now, Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed as OUT for Game 4 against the Celtics – 4:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for tomorrow’s elimination Game 4. – 4:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for Game 4 against the Celtics tomorrow night. – 4:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course. – 4:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons and if he will play tomorrow. Team has to submit a status report at 5 p.m. Nash doesn’t speculate on what Simmons will be listed as. – 1:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Prior to Game 3, Steve Nash said G4 return for Ben Simmons is “possible.” “It’s not a normal return (given length of Simmons’ absence)…There’s a lot of bigger picture, bigger context – how he’s feeling, how able he would be to adapt to the environment.” sny.tv/articles/crazy… – 1:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
When asked if he thought Ben Simmons would play in Game 4, Bruce Brown was honest in his assessment: “I have no idea.”
It’s the same sentiment we’ve heard from several Nets players over the last week or so regarding Simmons’ availability. – 12:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Neither Bruce Brown nor Seth Curry have any idea if Ben Simmons will play tomorrow. “That’s above my pay grade,” Brown said. – 12:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown on if he expects Ben Simmons to play tomorrow: “I have no idea. That’s above my pay grade.” – 12:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
No sign of Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant walked off the floor when media came into practice. pic.twitter.com/wME4JIBBRi – 12:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol bringing Ben Simmons back makes no sense all, but nothing during the Nets’ season has made sense so bring it on. 😂 – 1:44 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LOTS to take in on this NBA Saturday … but mostly wrestling with how wild it would be if Ben Simmons really does come back for Game 4 and the Nets get swept and Simmons’ season consists of zero regular-season games and one playoff game.
#thisleague
marcstein.Substack.com – 11:48 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ben Simmons is reportedly hoping to make his Nets debut in Game 4 against the Celtics.
But is playing Simmons and throwing him to the wolves while down 0-3 the right move for Brooklyn? Our @basketbllnews staff shared their thoughts here: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 10:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Reports say Ben Simmons could return on Monday for Game 4. But with the Nets down 3-0 to the Celtics, what’s your prediction for his Game 4 status? – 10:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Sloppy Nets fall behind 0-3 to Celtics. Looked disorganized much of night. But Ben Simmons will be back just in time for G 4. – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 109-103. Boston leads the series 3-0. Bruce Brown scored 26 points in 40 minutes to lead Brooklyn. Robert Williams return was moot and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to shoot 12-for-28 from the field. Game 4 is Monday. Ben Simmons might play. – 10:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The is Ben Simmons returning in a series down 3-0 subplot just got more interesting. – 10:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Got to hope that Ben Simmons suits up for Game 4 just so there is no chance of seeing this bizarre outfit again that even Spike wouldn’t wear. – 8:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons debuting for the #Nets in Monday’s Game 4. #Celtics #NBA pic.twitter.com/lIL5WDGais – 7:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Ben Simmons gets up a few shots before Game 3 vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/WxYee2ddag – 7:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in pic.twitter.com/Nd5HsvcQST – 7:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here is Steve Nash, full pregame on various Ben Simmons return questions
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ben Simmons got through his workout session/3 on 3 scrimmage with teammates earlier today without any setback, Nets coach Steve Nash says. Nash says it’s possible Simmons can return for Game 4 if he remains healthy. – 5:55 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“It doesn’t matter what the score is, if it’s 3-0 or 2-1 as to whether he comes back. It’s whether or not Ben {Simmons} is ready to play”
Steve Nash – sounding very much like someone who’s not convinced Ben Simmons is ready to play. – 5:55 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s all a matter if Ben (Simmons) is ready to play.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons returning still even if the Nets go down 3-0 in the series – 5:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s not a normal return to play having to be out 9 months.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons returning in Game 4 – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons played 3-on-3 today. Calls Monday’s game “possible” for Simmons to play in. – 5:51 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons went through a full workout today. Nash called it positive, said there were no setbacks. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons had a workout today and there’s no signs of a setback. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons came out of his scrimmage Friday fine. And he worked out again this morning with teammates. No setbacks so far. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons worked out this morning “with some of the guys.” Said he got through the session today with no setback. – 5:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 24, 2022
Nick Friedell: You’ve watched him. Do you think Simmons will play Monday? Nash: “I have no idea. I think it just really depends hour to hour how he improves and where he’s at.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 24, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Asked Steve Nash how he sees the playoff rotation if Simmons plays. Said he could see it reaching nine deep. Asked if Blake Griffin played himself into more minutes, Nash said the staff has discussed using Griffin or LaMarcus Aldridge tomorrow among other options. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 24, 2022
