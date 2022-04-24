Ben Simmons to play in Game 4 vs. Celtics?

Game 4 on Monday may be Nets’ last of the season. It could also be Ben Simmons’ first. Nets coach Steve Nash was non-committal about Simmons being able to suit up Monday against the Celtics, but the young All-Star went through a third high-intensity contact workout on Saturday and seems on course for Game 4. That game will be do-or-die after the Nets lost Game 3 to the Celtics 109-103 at Barclays Center. “I think it’s possible [for Simmons to play]. But I’m not sure,” Nash said. “It’s not a normal return to play being out nine months and being injured as long as he has been. At the back end of this, it’s been about two months or more.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol bringing Ben Simmons back makes no sense all, but nothing during the Nets’ season has made sense so bring it on. 😂 – 1:44 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LOTS to take in on this NBA Saturday … but mostly wrestling with how wild it would be if Ben Simmons really does come back for Game 4 and the Nets get swept and Simmons’ season consists of zero regular-season games and one playoff game.
marcstein.Substack.com – 11:48 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ben Simmons is reportedly hoping to make his Nets debut in Game 4 against the Celtics.
But is playing Simmons and throwing him to the wolves while down 0-3 the right move for Brooklyn? Our @basketbllnews staff shared their thoughts here: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 10:27 PM
Ben Simmons is reportedly hoping to make his Nets debut in Game 4 against the Celtics.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Reports say Ben Simmons could return on Monday for Game 4. But with the Nets down 3-0 to the Celtics, what’s your prediction for his Game 4 status? – 10:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Sloppy Nets fall behind 0-3 to Celtics. Looked disorganized much of night. But Ben Simmons will be back just in time for G 4. – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 109-103. Boston leads the series 3-0. Bruce Brown scored 26 points in 40 minutes to lead Brooklyn. Robert Williams return was moot and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to shoot 12-for-28 from the field. Game 4 is Monday. Ben Simmons might play. – 10:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The is Ben Simmons returning in a series down 3-0 subplot just got more interesting. – 10:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Got to hope that Ben Simmons suits up for Game 4 just so there is no chance of seeing this bizarre outfit again that even Spike wouldn’t wear. – 8:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons debuting for the #Nets in Monday’s Game 4. #Celtics #NBA pic.twitter.com/lIL5WDGais – 7:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Ben Simmons gets up a few shots before Game 3 vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/WxYee2ddag – 7:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ben Simmons getting some pregame work in pic.twitter.com/Nd5HsvcQST – 7:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here is Steve Nash, full pregame on various Ben Simmons return questions
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/N829ws7Vij – 6:22 PM
Here is Steve Nash, full pregame on various Ben Simmons return questions
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“It doesn’t matter what the score is, if it’s 3-0 or 2-1 as to whether he comes back. It’s whether or not Ben {Simmons} is ready to play”
Steve Nash – sounding very much like someone who’s not convinced Ben Simmons is ready to play. – 5:55 PM
“It doesn’t matter what the score is, if it’s 3-0 or 2-1 as to whether he comes back. It’s whether or not Ben {Simmons} is ready to play”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s all a matter if Ben (Simmons) is ready to play.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons returning still even if the Nets go down 3-0 in the series – 5:54 PM
“It’s all a matter if Ben (Simmons) is ready to play.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s not a normal return to play having to be out 9 months.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons returning in Game 4 – 5:52 PM
“It’s not a normal return to play having to be out 9 months.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons played 3-on-3 today. Calls Monday’s game “possible” for Simmons to play in. – 5:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons had a workout today and there’s no signs of a setback. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons came out of his scrimmage Friday fine. And he worked out again this morning with teammates. No setbacks so far. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons worked out this morning “with some of the guys.” Said he got through the session today with no setback. – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Column: It would be irresponsible for the Nets to play Ben Simmons in Game 4 if they’re down 0-3. Here are all the reasons why. trib.al/vQC4fkf – 1:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies to average 15/7/3 since 2000:
Blake Griffin
Ben Simmons
Luka Doncic
Scottie Barnes
All of them won ROTY. pic.twitter.com/ERvYZLRw5F – 1:19 PM
“It’s not just he got through three workouts and he’s ready to play. There’s a bigger picture, bigger context to how he’s feeling, and how he’d be able to adapt to the environment. There are a few factors that play here to evaluate when he’s ready to play.” Blake Griffin made his first appearance since April 2. He had eight points, one rebound and hit 2-for-3 from deep. “We all just need to take a look in the mirror and watch the tape and be real with ourselves and ask ourselves what we can do to be better, because it’s top to bottom,” Griffin said. -via New York Post / April 24, 2022
Chris Mannix: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons went through a full workout today. Nash called it positive, said there were no setbacks. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / April 23, 2022
