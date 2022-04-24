Bucks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at United Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 39, Chicago Bulls 31 (Q2 06:50)
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
3 on 1 don’t matter when Giannis is at the helm. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vw1elDPZIU – 1:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan working the officials for a call on his follow throughs. – 1:49 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That’s 8 of 10 3s for Grayson Allen at the UC. #Bulls down 37-28 mid 2ndQ – 1:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beautiful ATO by Bulls, knowing they’d load to DeRozan, so Caruso could screen Giannis to get Vuc wide open on the lane with no help as Caruso’s man Holiday had loaded to DeRozan – 1:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I get it’s hard to officiate a guy like Giannis … put pick a lane and stay in it. – 1:47 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Last year it was counting Giannis free throws.
Last year it was counting Giannis free throws.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hubie just now: “people are … very open.” Seems like a problem for the Bulls. – 1:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Grayson Allen once again making big impact off bench. 8 points, 2-2 from 3P range and 3 steals early – 1:44 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen has come to Chicago, laid a blanket down at half-court, and had a picnic of good plays while fans boo him, like he never sidetracked the entire season with a Flagrant-2. Shame on the Bulls these last two games. – 1:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Grayson Allen playing well once again in the UC.
Grayson Allen playing well once again in the UC.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen now has three steals to go with his eight points and one assist.
Grayson Allen now has three steals to go with his eight points and one assist.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Grayson Allen with 8pts and 3 steals. Bucks 31-24 with 9:37 left 2nd – 1:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice work by Giannis, seeing Vuc laying off him and doing the Draymond handoff to Allen for a 3. – 1:43 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Giannis has definitely been testing the “Can I run through him this hard?” limits all day. – 1:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso pushes ahead to DJJ for a transition dunk, then grins as the Bulls cut the deficit to one point.
Caruso pushes ahead to DJJ for a transition dunk, then grins as the Bulls cut the deficit to one point.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Always a pleasure–Thanks for listening to the ONLY local call of today’s @Chicago Bulls game @WBBMNewsradio @Audacy app Where are you listening…we will give you a shoutout! – 1:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not a lot of point-scorers in that 1stQ. LaVine, Vuc & DeRozan scored all the #Bulls points. LaVine had 12 to get Bulls back within 25-22 after one. – 1:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has passed Ervin Johnson for No. 8 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 1:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach to beat the buzzer!
Zach to beat the buzzer!
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
OK, 1 quarter in the books. Withstood a scary part of the game, down just three. Feels like an Ayo game rather than a Coby game off the bench. LaVine feeling it. Still in the dance. – 1:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zach LaVine got the #Bulls back into it at the end of the first quarter – he scored a dozen.
Zach LaVine got the #Bulls back into it at the end of the first quarter – he scored a dozen.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks 25, Bulls 22 after one
Bucks 25, Bulls 22 after one
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ball movement.
No-look passes.
Ball movement.
No-look passes.
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
So it’s a “See Red” shirt day here and I would say half are wearing? A lot of Bulls fans already wearing red. For those of you interested/watching the t shirt in Utah, Milwaukee etc. I think Doug, Ramie, Ti, maybe Bart pic.twitter.com/0MvkCuDmti – 1:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Cookies and dimes for AC!
Cookies and dimes for AC!
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Every time I watch Caruso play the Lakers’ 2021 offseason becomes 10% more hilarious. – 1:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Giannis is up there among guys who get away with the off-arm shove. – 1:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine coming alive with three baskets in the final 90 seconds of the quarter, but air mails his last attempt before the buzzer. – 1:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
If you can’t beat the Bucks when Giannis is on the bench, you sure as hell can’t do it with him on the court. Bulls need to take much better advantage of their rotations when he’s resting. – 1:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Giannis on Vooch … Vooch needs to touch that in the post every time. – 1:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Don’t need Ayo to play hero ball … just not hand the ball to Grayson Allen. – 1:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Stealing & scheming.
Stealing & scheming.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Since checking in, Grayson Allen picked Coby White’s pocket twice and then picked up Zach LaVine, who opted to shoot a 21-footer that missed. – 1:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are bricking shots, turning it over, fouling 3-pt shooters and have no answer for Portis. Not looking great, Bucks lead 20-12 late 1stQ – 1:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls bench … and young players so far … pic.twitter.com/z1eNWryry5 – 1:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Looks like the Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman and Dana Evans are in the house at the United Center for Game 4. – 1:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Starting to become a problem for the Bulls that they only have 4 guys worthy of being in a playoff rotation. – 1:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
(Wonders what the Bulls would like in the playoffs with a healthy Lonzo Ball as he watches Coby White get his dribble picked by Grayson Allen. ) – 1:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White … still not a point guard … just an update for Gar/Pax. – 1:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bucks’ adjustment for Game 4 is going at DeRozan. Targeted him in the post 4x, 3 scores. – 1:26 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Things aren’t that much better in Game 4 for Coby White or Patrick Williams.
Things aren’t that much better in Game 4 for Coby White or Patrick Williams.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams’ rough Game 3 bleeding over. Just fouled a 3-point shooter (Bobby Portis) and has missed first two FGA — an open corner 3 and blocked layup attempt – 1:24 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
I don’t know why but Wesley Matthews came to the Bulls’ basket and slammed it during this time out. And slightly startled this unsuspecting security guard. pic.twitter.com/ztk59ozDIo – 1:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls offense has much better ball movement tonight than Game 3, and getting good looks. They can’t get discouraged with the 33.3% to start the game. That’s an issue with this team all year – lack of emotionally working through in-game adversity. – 1:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Not surprisingly, in an early start the #Bucks and #Bulls are a combined 8-for-23 from the floor and 4-for-12 from behind the three-point line.
Not surprisingly, in an early start the #Bucks and #Bulls are a combined 8-for-23 from the floor and 4-for-12 from behind the three-point line.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is 2-2 from three to start the game. pic.twitter.com/6XWf1y88HQ – 1:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks lead Bulls 11-10 at first timeout. Zach LaVine has made his first two 3s, Jrue Holiday has 8 for Milwaukee – 1:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That play by Caruso is absolutely ridiculous, he gets screened, initially they switch, but he sees Giannis put his head down and somehow beats him to the basket for the strip. – 1:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That’s at least four times DeMar DeRozan has stepped in front of Giannis and gotten bowled over in this series. The guy’s not afraid of contact. #Bulls – 1:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks take an early 8-5 lead on the #Bulls. Jrue Holiday with five points. – 1:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our first triple of the game belongs to Zach.
Our first triple of the game belongs to Zach.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue gets the Bucks on the board first. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yrl3T4Qh5n – 1:14 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Early fouls for the Bucks. Matthews and Holiday pick up one apiece on back to back plays. – 1:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls open the game with a steal and a transition bucket from DeMar DeRozan.
Bulls open the game with a steal and a transition bucket from DeMar DeRozan.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Bulls are shooting 10-of-40 from the field (25%) and 3-of-17 from 3 (17.6%) against Jrue Holiday in this series, per https://t.co/YCridr5q3C matchup data. This man is straight up Kryptonite to star guards. pic.twitter.com/FVJJqDGNx6 – 1:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson came off the bench and matched his playoff career-high with five made threes. pic.twitter.com/IXBXx1eCx3 – 12:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the “All Star Galaxy” Kobe 7s today.
DeMar in the “All Star Galaxy” Kobe 7s today.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Definitely not the same pregame buzz as Game 3 here in Chicago. It’s early.
Definitely not the same pregame buzz as Game 3 here in Chicago. It’s early.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Game 4 starters vs. Milwaukee.
Game 4 starters vs. Milwaukee.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks roll out the same starters for Game 4 vs. the #Bulls — which means Bobby Portis gets the call.
The #Bucks roll out the same starters for Game 4 vs. the #Bulls — which means Bobby Portis gets the call.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Sunday Starters this afternoon in Chicago.
Sunday Starters this afternoon in Chicago.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Fun fact: It’s cheaper to park in Chicago at the United Center than in Milwaukee around Fiserv Forum.
Fun fact: It’s cheaper to park in Chicago at the United Center than in Milwaukee around Fiserv Forum.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Through 3 playoff games, Bobby is averaging a double-double. pic.twitter.com/bqtmcptvbh – 12:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee’s 30-point win in Game 3 was its second-largest playoff road win in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/otce1Qe5cl – 12:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The bench stepped up big time in Game 3 leading the Bucks to a commanding 111 – 81 win in Chicago.
The bench stepped up big time in Game 3 leading the Bucks to a commanding 111 – 81 win in Chicago.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The attire is Sunday best.
The attire is Sunday best.
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Bucks matchup in Game 4, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:50 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said point guard George Hill is NOT “day to day.”
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said point guard George Hill is NOT “day to day.”
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Bucks matchup in Game 4. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:41 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
See Red Sunday. 11:45 CT pre @WBBMNewsradio @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. The ONLY local broadcast is on 780. Bulls Nation.. thoughts on Game 4? pic.twitter.com/dvhBmtJNFj – 10:56 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 111 points this game?
Will the Bucks score more or less than 111 points this game?
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
The Bulls know what they need to do for Game 4, but can and will they?
The Bulls know what they need to do for Game 4, but can and will they?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in the series against the Bulls. Billy Donovan knows pretty well what the Bulls have to do on the floor to slow him down ahead of Game 4.
sdna.gr/mpasket/958734… – 9:44 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in the series against the Bulls. Billy Donovan knows pretty well what the Bulls have to do on the floor to slow him down ahead of Game 4.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Good morning Bulls Nation. Game 4. The only local @Chicago Bulls call on @WBBMNewsradio 11:45. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini Gabe Ramirez ,engineer @richwyatt_ and me Keep us company throughout the broadcast. Always a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/pjAGkX1sba – 9:43 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Since demanding a trade away from Cleveland and LeBron in the summer of 2017,
Kyrie Irving in the playoffs:
2018: Injured
2019: Beat by the Bucks 4-1 in Round 2
2020: Injured
2021: Injured (beat by Bucks in Round 2)
Since demanding a trade away from Cleveland and LeBron in the summer of 2017,
Kyrie Irving in the playoffs:
2018: Injured
2019: Beat by the Bucks 4-1 in Round 2
2020: Injured
2021: Injured (beat by Bucks in Round 2)
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game day from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Milwaukee Bucks Only local hometown call on @WBBMNewsradio 11:45 pre. Fired up! – 7:15 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The page is turned. Let’s tie this up.
The page is turned. Let’s tie this up.
