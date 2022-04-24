Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $81,067,710 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $136,083,814 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 780 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
