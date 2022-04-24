Clint Capela returns for Atlanta

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu stuffs Jimmy Butler at the rim and the Hawks lead the Heat, 26-25, at the end of the first quarter.
De’Andre Hunter: 11 pts (4-4 FG, 3-3 from 3)
Trae Young: 6 pts, 3 ast
Clint Capela: 5 reb, 2 pts – 7:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
A run-of-the-mill rebound by Clint Capela got a huge roar from the crowd, so I think Hawks fans may be excited he’s back tonight😂 – 7:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clint Capela starting should completely eliminate the John Collins-Danilo Gallinari tandem minutes… – 7:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela is available and starting for the Hawks in Game 4:
ajc.com/sports/atlanta…6:42 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 6:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Clint Capela returning tonight, Hawks starting John Collins at 4 rather than Gallinari and moving Gallo to bench. Resulting lineup should be much more stout defensively, at least to the extent that any Hawks unit is. – 6:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Capela starting tonight vs. Heat, Gallinari back to bench.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Clint Capela is starting for the Hawks tonight in his return. – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday in Atlanta due to hamstring strain; Clint Capela back for Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…6:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 with hamstring strain: ‘You have to be smart about it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Meanwhile, the Hawks are getting Clint Capela back tonight – 6:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Clint Capela will play tonight for the Hawks – 6:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is available. – 6:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela is good to go for tonight’s game. – 6:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is AVAILABLE for the Hawks in Game 4 tonight. – 6:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela going through his pregame warmup: pic.twitter.com/STbcLtO4SB5:47 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
My Swiss brother Clint Capela out here warming up. Hasn’t tried anything strenuous yet. pic.twitter.com/xSXqWaMYLY5:46 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Nate McMillan says Clint Capela, who has missed the entire series with a knee injury up to this point, is a gametime decision for tonight’s Game 4 vs. Miami – 5:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela is a gametime decision. – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nate McMillan says Clint Capela (knee) remains a game-time decision. – 5:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nate McMillan says Clint Capela (knee) remains a game-time decision. – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sounding like Clint Capela gives it a go tonight. Nate McMillan, “He’s feeling better, but he’s going to be a game-time decision. … He’s been doing a little bit more each day on the floor. But these guys, they want to make sure that they feel that way before game time.” – 12:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela is a game-time decision, Nate McMillan said. – 11:00 AM

Dave McMenamin: Clint Capela will return from his hyperextended knee injury and start Game 4 tonight, the Hawks announce. Also, Gabe Vincent will start in Kyle Lowry’s place -via Twitter @mcten / April 24, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela is a gametime decision per Nate McMillan. pic.twitter.com/4bAOcmuW3G -via Twitter @KLChouinard / April 24, 2022

