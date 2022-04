Dillon Brooks on Taylor Jenkins getting a fine: 'I've got his check for him'

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins often has a cool, calm demeanor, but he felt the need to stand up for his players after their 119-118 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series Saturday. “In my opinion, one of the most poorly-officiated games I’ve ever seen in my NBA career. All five of our starters are borderline fouled out in the first quarter.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / April 24, 2022