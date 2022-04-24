Dillon Brooks on Taylor Jenkins getting a fine: 'I've got his check for him'

Meghan Triplett: Dillon Brooks said, “I’ve got his check for him” if Taylor Jenkins gets fined for his remarks on the officiating tonight.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins felt the need to stand up for his players after his entire starting lineup finished with four or more fouls tonight.
He said he’ll take whatever fine then NBA hands out. Dillon Brooks is already offering to pay it for his head coach.
Taylor Jenkins felt the need to stand up for his players after his entire starting lineup finished with four or more fouls tonight.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“When I was growing up [and] when I was in the league the first 3 years when I watched playoff basketball, there was barely any calls called. Let the players play and figure it out. I felt like they just wanted to run the show…”
“When I was growing up [and] when I was in the league the first 3 years when I watched playoff basketball, there was barely any calls called. Let the players play and figure it out. I felt like they just wanted to run the show…”
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Dillon Brooks on any fine that might be forthcoming for Jenkins: “I got his check for him.” – 1:38 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks said, “I’ve got his check for him” if Taylor Jenkins gets fined for his remarks on the officiating tonight. – 1:38 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks says he will pay Taylor Jenkins’ fine for him when it inevitably comes for blasting the officials. – 1:37 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dillon Brooks with some insane shotmaking in this game. A corner 3.
Dillon Brooks with some insane shotmaking in this game. A corner 3.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was a no no no yes by Dillon Brooks. Big shot. And on the next possession Jaren Jackson Jr. fouls out. – 12:48 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Timberwolves 60 Grizzlies 56
Somehow, a four-point game with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. combining for six points in the first half. The reasons are Desmond Bane (21 points) and Dillon Brooks (12). KAT leads Minnesota with 14. – 11:26 PM
Halftime: Timberwolves 60 Grizzlies 56
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mitchell and Dillon Brooks are the kings of the “we’re getting whatever we want so I’m gonna take a stepback now.” – 5:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins often has a cool, calm demeanor, but he felt the need to stand up for his players after their 119-118 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series Saturday. “In my opinion, one of the most poorly-officiated games I’ve ever seen in my NBA career. All five of our starters are borderline fouled out in the first quarter.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / April 24, 2022
Jenkins also pointed out one play where he said officials blew the whistle before contact happened on a Timberwolves player. “I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game,” Jenkins said. “It’s embarrassing. I’m at a loss for words. I’m not going to go as far as saying that’s the reason we lost, but I’m going to let it be known that’s messed up.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / April 24, 2022
Geoff Calkins: Taylor Jenkins: “I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.” Also, “From the get go it was foul foul foul foul. It’s embarrassing.” -via Twitter @geoff_calkins / April 24, 2022
