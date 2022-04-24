Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 with hamstring injury

Dave McMenamin: Kyle Lowry (left hamstring) is out for Game 4, according to the Heat.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday in Atlanta due to hamstring strain; Clint Capela back for Hawks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 with hamstring strain: ‘You have to be smart about it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Meanwhile, the Hawks are getting Clint Capela back tonight – 6:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 vs. Hawks with hamstring strain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Heat have ruled Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain) out for tonight’s game vs. the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/7Bdq8Igp3L – 5:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of tonight’s game versus Atlanta. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry, “The training staff determined he wasn’t going to be able to play tonight.” – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks due to hamstring strain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat guard Kyle Lowry is OUT for Game 4 tonight with his hamstring injury. – 5:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyle Lowry (left hamstring) is out for Game 4, according to the Heat. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
McMillan on Heat potentially playing without Lowry: “There are few ways they can go with him out of the lineup. … They’ve played without him before.” Said Butler, Herro and Vincent can handle point guard duties if Lowry can’t play. – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
This is an interesting time pregame. If Kyle Lowry were to try to test out his hamstring, this likely would be the beginning of that timeframe. pic.twitter.com/1tVILoiXKW – 4:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are going to need this tonight from Bam
Seal, bump, up
This is a game where the team should be telling him to aim for 15-17 shot attempts if no Lowry pic.twitter.com/lQMo0XFjiw – 11:21 AM
The Heat are going to need this tonight from Bam
Seal, bump, up
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Think one of the primary offensive adjustments if no Lowry is to increase guard screening heavily for Jimmy
Getting the smaller guards on him is crucial, and if they continue to hedge and recover, it’s an advantage still on the roll
A lot relies on Gabe/Max hitting early tho – 11:07 AM
Think one of the primary offensive adjustments if no Lowry is to increase guard screening heavily for Jimmy
Getting the smaller guards on him is crucial, and if they continue to hedge and recover, it’s an advantage still on the roll
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry did not practice yesterday and he’s listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 4 in Atlanta. What Lowry had to say yesterday about his hamstring injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:44 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat’s Lowry officially questionable for Game 4 with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/hea… – 10:13 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s game-day
Who’s going to pick up the slack for Kyle Lowry tonight if he’s ruled out?
Lowry knows… pic.twitter.com/ghcVrDizYa – 8:47 AM
It’s game-day
Who’s going to pick up the slack for Kyle Lowry tonight if he’s ruled out?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Victor Oladipo still hoping for playoff moment with Heat: ‘Good things come to those who wait’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Could Oladipo’s time be coming with Kyle Lowry dealing with a hamstring injury? – 7:30 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry was held out of practice today and his Game 4 status is in question because of a left hamstring injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “I’m pissed. I wish I was out there.” – 7:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kyle Lowry says he will be “hourly by hourly” in leading up to a decision for Sunday’s Game 4. The Heat officially list him as questionable with a left hamstring strain as of Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. ET injury report es.pn/3OwrsTA – 6:06 PM
Tim Reynolds: Spo on Kyle: “You have to be smart about it. … We have everybody else available and that’s what we’re focused on right now.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 24, 2022
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra would not say if Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry, “We’ll find out, but he’s going to play a lot.” And, no, I did not ask about Oladipo (sorry, but you look Spoelstra directly into those eyes in a dark pregame interview room). -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 24, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Bam Adebayo (quad), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are all listed as questionable to play in tomorrow’s Game 4 vs the Hawks. Gabe Vincent (toe) is probable. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / April 23, 2022
