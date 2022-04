Kyrie Irving doesn't want to use Ramadan as excuse for his play

The death knell may have sounded on the Nets’ disappointing season — killed by Kevin Durant’s surprising struggles and their porous defense. The Nets lost, 109-103, in Game 3 of its first-round series against the Celtics before 18,175 at Barclays Center. The preseason title favorites now are just a loss away from an embarrassing first-round exit. “It’s a sh–ty game. Sh–ity game,” a despondent Durant said before dropping the microphone and ending his press conference with the same energy the Nets may have ended their playoffs . -via New York Post / April 24, 2022