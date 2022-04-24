Warriors vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (3-3) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022
Golden State Warriors 47, Denver Nuggets 61 (Q2 01:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
He’s hounding Curry defensively which is a tough ask for anyone. He’s getting put into ISO situations and holding his own and has FOUR steals before the half. – 4:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stephen Curry has climbed to 25th on the NBA Playoffs all-time scoring list 👏 pic.twitter.com/4ZG2pm0YbM – 4:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Austin Rivers has been a monster on defense. 4 steals. He and the Nuggets’ guards have been beating up the Warriors’. – 4:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Rivers really out here making things happen as a small forward on this team – 4:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Austin Rivers with tremendous defense so far in this game. 4 steals before halftime. – 4:54 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I don’t really understand these times when Denver acts like they are all perfect strangers meeting at the YMCA for the first time at a pick-up game. – 4:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just so good from Jokic against the 1-2-2 zone. Pretends to postup against the guard, but the purpose is just to push Curry up the lane to open the angle to roll to the FT line. – 4:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Golden State trims Denver’s lead to 8 with 4:31 left before halftime. Kuminga starting to get involved with a pair of nice dunks in transition. Wiggins and Thompson are the only Warriors players in double figures at the moment. – 4:50 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors have made it a point to speed up play. This is where Kuminga running the floor can really pay off – 4:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kerr with the approach he often uses with foul trouble. Stuck with Klay for a few mins after his 3rd, then subbed out. – 4:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No one runs a 3-on-2 fastbreak into a bricked wing 3 better than the Nuggets. – 4:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have Jonathan Kuminga guarding Nikola Jokic and haven’t been burned. Double from Wiggins forced a turnover, Jokic hit a hook shot and then a few straight stops. Two Kuminga dunks during this stretch. Denver lead down to eight. – 4:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
And just like that, a 17-point Nuggets lead is down to eight. Warriors doing a much better job at getting out in transition and feasting on easy looks. – 4:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
DeMarcus Cousins went into this Nuggets-Warriors game for five minutes, collecting four points, three rebounds, two assists, three personal fouls and one technical foul. – 4:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beautiful recognition by Steph/Klay. Nuggets’ guards are helping 1 pass away to protect Jokic in PnR, so Klay back cuts. Similar strategy to what Nuggets used vs Utah to shore up (along with return of Harris) in 2020. – 4:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have a 46-34 lead with 6:24 left in the first half … and Jeff Green, Monte Morris and Will Barton have combined for 0 points. – 4:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones pushes the pace so much after made GSW buckets. Does not allow them to set the defense, which leaves holes for things like that AG finish. – 4:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
No one makes better faces of disgust and utter confusion after being called for a foul than Boogie. Nobody. – 4:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bones Hyland’s vibe is what the team needs to stay alive in the series against the Warriors. His presence is big difference maker for the Nuggets. #MileHighBasketball – 4:40 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Boogie Cousins picks up the technical foul after him and Draymond Green get into it.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Classic. Boogie just backed down Draymond and tried the bully ball and both got tangled up. Cousins lifted his arms up in the air quickly but Cousins was called for a tech to his bewilderment. Draymond and DeMarcus, by the way, are tight friends. – 4:39 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond and Boogie are not throwing hands. Too many games as partners in dominoes. Too many neighborly visits in The Bay. – 4:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins gets the T. Cousins and Malone are irate. He raised his arms to try and avoid anything more with Draymond … who already has one T of his own. – 4:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
It’s amazing what even one other player contributing does for the Nuggets. AG had a good game in the last outing and Denver was right there at the end. Bones is on fire now (w Denver playing actual defense) and the Nuggets are flying high. Gotta keep it up. – 4:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
I mean… c’mon man😭
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
All season I have been harping on the Nuggets bench’s propensity for getting opponents into the bonus way too early. Warriors will get 9 minutes in the bonus this quarter. – 4:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Asked Bones Hyland this week what Jamal Murray has told him and taught him throughout these playoffs and he said Murray has been telling him to just be himself.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets are up by 17 points after a Bones Hyland fury and that was in the NON Jokic minutes.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There have been exactly two sources of joy for Nuggets fans this season. – 4:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Denver is up 40-23 with 9:03 left and Joker resting. Nuggets winning crucial minutes with the MVP on bench. – 4:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
So the Nuggets are on fire and now lead Golden State by 17 with 9:03 left in the half. – 4:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
In 3 non-Joker minutes of Q2, Warriors are -12
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Can Bones Hyland be Denver’s Jordan Poole? Entering the fold in a gap year and becoming a major x-factor next season? – 4:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors bench is a collective 2-of-14 shooting in this first half. The Kuminga test hasn’t been an answer. Floating around on offense and targeted a few times during this big Nuggets run. Denver up 17. – 4:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nuggets been waiting for Bones to give them that massive jolt. He just buried 3’s from 30 and 33-feet out. – 4:33 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
It’s Bones Hyland’s World, and we’re all just living in it right now. Nuggets’ lead on Warriors up to 40-23 with 9:03 left in Q2. – 4:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kuminga came off the screen, had Cousins switched onto Poole who was frantically gesticulating to get the ball back, took the 3 instead. – 4:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors shooting 27% from 2. 23% TOs. Nuggets defense has been fantastic so far. – 4:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones is just one of those players who makes a crowd jump. Dude has this place poppin… – 4:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Nuggets’ lead up to 13 with an 8-0 run to start the second – 4:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gonna go out on a limb and say Boogie helped himself get that call by not complaining to that same ref about the previous one. – 4:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Surprisingly, two trips down the Warriors did not put Cousins in the PNR – 4:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Here comes Jonathan Kuminga with 11:11 left in the second quarter. Warriors could use some life. – 4:29 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jonathan Kuminga is getting his first meaningful minutes of the series. – 4:28 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kuminga checks in early in the second quarter. Warriors in need of a spark, so Kerr goes with the 19-year-old. First meaningful minutes of the playoffs for him. – 4:28 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga checks in for the first time this series. Steve Kerr has said Kuminga would be the first guy he’d go to if he felt the Warriors needed a spark. – 4:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nuggets guards have been excellent on D so far, getting thru screens and also switching seamlessly to avoid backdoors. – 4:28 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
If the Nuggets lose this game, I don’t want to see Jokic play again this season. – 4:28 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic: 6-of-9, 18 points
Rest of Nuggets: 2-of-8, 8 points
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here comes Jonathan Kuminga for his rotation debut in the playoffs. – 4:28 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Rough first quarter for Warriors, trail 26-21
-8/26 FG (31pct)
-Best player (so far): Klay 8p, 2 fouls in first 4 mins
-Curry 2/8 FG
-Jokic bullying for 18 pts/6 rebs
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Feels like this could be a time to try Kuminga. Offense could use a jolt and Jokic will be off the floor the next several minutes to open second quarter. – 4:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets have led Warriors after 3 of 4 first quarters in this series – 4:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
First quarter answered the question of whether the #Nuggets were going to roll over or not. Swarming defense forced five turnovers, limited Warriors to just 30.8% from the field. Joker’s statement: 18 points, 6 rebounds in 11 minutes. – 4:24 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Nuggets, 26-21. Golden State is shooting just 30.8% from the field, including 4-for-12 from 3. Team is out of rhythm, sure, but it’s also just missing some open shots. – 4:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nothing fazes this man. 18 points and 6 boards in just the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/l3Qaymceuq – 4:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nuggets lead the Warriors 26-21 entering the second quarter. Golden State is shooting just 30 percent from the field (8-26). 8 team fouls to Denver’s 4. – 4:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors going to finish the quarter with 21 points on 8-for-26 shooting (30.8 percent), including 4 of 12 from 3. – 4:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jokic gets his first break near the end of the first quarter. He has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his first 11 minutes. – 4:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’re four games into the playoffs and coming off an 82-game regular season, and the Nuggets are still messing up their plays. Two-straight possessions just now where Michael Malone was telling his bench where to set up. – 4:21 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
This is not a superstar hate thread but:
Nikola Jokic has already surpassed Kevin Durant’s point total in Game 3.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Might be time for some way high screens for Curry. Nuggets’ topsiding taking way the off-ball stuff too easily. – 4:20 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Draymond Green: casually attempts to blind Jokic
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
The two Klay fouls have completely wrecked the Warriors’ rotations. – 4:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would have been Curry’s 2nd foul on the challenge, also wipes out the 2 FTs. Warriors get the stop. Decent challenge given the way the game was slipping. – 4:19 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has 18 points and assisted on a 3 which means he has scored or assisted on every made basket for the Nuggets so far.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala is playing rusty. He doesn’t usually force passes, and he’s done it twice in the first quarter. – 4:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr wins the challenge and, more important in his mind, made his point to the refs. Warriors have been complaining all series about Jokic flailing at contact – 4:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Call overturned. Useful challenge from the Warriors. Wipes away Steph Curry’s second first quarter foul and keeps Jokic from two free throws. Warriors get a stop on the ensuing defensive possession. – 4:18 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Congrats you won the challenge and Denver still has the ball. – 4:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has dominated early on here. He has 18 points and an assist as well.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nikola knocks down back-to-back 3-pointers. Nuggets lead 23-17 with 1:41 left in the first quarter. – 4:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Russell Wilson stands up and begs the crowd to get loud. It gets so loud, numerous Warriors players break their huddle and look at the commotion. – 4:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nikola Jokic up to 18 first quarter points. Will get two free throws unless they reverse this second Steph Curry foul. He has made four 3s the last five quarters after zero the first two games. – 4:17 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr was hot at the call on Curry and is burning his review in the first quarter. That was the Warriors’ 8th foul of the quarter and Curry’s second. And Jokic would be taking free throws 11 and 12 for the quarter – 4:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
If this is the last we see of Jokic this season, he’s making sure it’s a helluva memory – 4:17 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Back-to-back 3’s from Jokic puts Nuggets up 23-17 late in Q1 and sends fans into a frenzy. Bjelica having considerable trouble against the MVP front-runner. – 4:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jokic might actually go for 50 today just to add another layer to the conversation 🃏 – 4:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Nikola Jokic is absolutely in the zone. He’s scored 18 of the Nuggets’ 23 points. – 4:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Joker heating up. Buries consecutive top-of-the-key 3’s that he stepped right into. – 4:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker heat check. He bangs back-to-back 3-pointers and is up to 18 points in the first quarter. – 4:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The increased number of Warriors fans in Denver today include this ‘Poole Party’ section for Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/T6IcahtlK9 – 4:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with 12 of Denver’s 16 points late in the 1st. His teammates are shooting a combined 1-7. It feels fitting. – 4:13 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Warriors shooting 33% and have 0 FTs to Den’s 8 – and still have the lead. This is a blowout if shots start falling and/or whistles even out. – 4:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“Draymond sucks” chants breaks out at Ball Arena.
Draymond beckons to the crowd to keep it going.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
A helpful illustration for the Denver Nuggets on where to put the ball, since there seems to be some confusion: pic.twitter.com/2nswl461Ow – 4:10 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
A “Draymond sucks” chant just broke out here at Ball Arena and Green was waving his hands asking for more.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry gets his first shot to fall with 3:55 left in the first quarter. – 4:08 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Rough start from Curry, who’s 0-for-5 from the field (0-for-3 from 3). Just air-balled a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. Nuggets fans had a lot of fun with that one. – 4:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond upset with Wiggins for not clearing out quickly enough to the corner on that last possession. – 4:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jokic has 10 points in six minutes and is driving and attacking whenever possible. Denver can’t stay with Golden State on the defensive end. – 4:05 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett is also once again in attendance for Nuggets and Warriors – 4:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Great to see @PJ Dozier in attendance at today’s Nuggets game – sitting a few rows up from Denver’s bench – 4:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beautiful work by Jokic and Gordon. Right at the moment Poole tries to pass Gordon off to Wiggins, Gordon cuts for the layup. – 3:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’ve liked the Nuggets approach on both ends to start Game 4 but they still trail but 7. This is just a very good Warriors team. – 3:57 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets cannot give up second chance opportunities. The Warriors will cash them all in. – 3:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Two fouls on Klay in less than four minutes. To the bench for Steph. – 3:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Earlier than planned entry for Steph Curry because of two Klay Thompson fouls. They had to call him in from the warm up bike in the tunnel. Sprinted out like it was WWE. Delay of game warning. – 3:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Looks like all the Warriors fans were waiting to see whether Golden State would win Game 3. There’s way, way more Dubs fans in Ball Arena than there were Thursday night. – 3:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry was in the tunnel, probably on the bike, when he was called to come in for Klay Thompson, who just picked up his second. Ball Arena erupted – 3:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Aaron Gordon just let his beef with Draymond take him out of his game, tried to take him 1 on 1 which isn’t a good matchup for Denver. Airballed the pullup J. – 3:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
There are a lot more Warriors fans here at Ball Arena tonight than in Game 3. Maybe 35-40% of the fans here are cheering for Golden State. – 3:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson might have one of those games today. He’s up to 8 points with 8:14 left in the first quarter. – 3:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Joker has clearly come out and decided to attack. He has driven into the paint on all of his touches after the first one in which he was doubled and poked in the eye. He has the first six Nuggets points. – 3:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jokic takes advantage of Looney trying to pressure up top and just puts him in the mix to get to the rim. – 3:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Aaron Gordon has more technical fouls (3) than made threes (2) this series. pic.twitter.com/pIB1mJMSEo – 3:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I mean yeah, if you wanna keep Jokic from having an early impact just jam a thumb in his eye. The simplest path between two points is an eye poke. – 3:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jokic gets the ball back and is fouled by Klay Thompson on a drive. Two touches, two fouls for the reigning MVP so far. – 3:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
How convenient that Denver’s superstar gets poked in the eye at the beginning of an elimination game. – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jokic’s right eye is red after the poke but he appears to be OK. – 3:50 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Ugly start here in Denver. Draymond Green hits Nikola Jokic in the face, and is under review for a flagrant 40 seconds in. Jokic was down for a while, but is walking to the bench. Meanwhile, Green and Aaron Gordon were getting into it and both picked up Ts. – 3:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green and Aaron Gordon pick up the double techs for a skirmish. Just 40 seconds in, and we already have a bit of drama. – 3:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
We’re less than a minute into the game and things are already getting chippy. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were doubling Jokić in the corner and Jokić ended up on the ground. Green gets called for the foul, then gets slapped with a tech after an exchange with Aaron Gordon. – 3:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Then Aaron Gordon and Draymond Green both were T’d up for exchanging words as everyone hovered around Jokic, who was on the floor covering his face. We are 40 seconds into the game. Foul being reviewed. – 3:49 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond and Aaron Gordon each gets a double tech 40 seconds into the game – 3:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon and Draymond Green get into it 30 seconds into the game after Jokic was poked into the eye.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic takes a shot to the head on Denver’s first offensive possession. Draymond Green and Aaron Gordon have to be separated in the aftermath. Looks like double techs. Referees head to the monitors to review. – 3:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Draymond accidentally poked Jokic in the eye on a trap. – 3:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nikola Jokic isdouble-teamed on his first touch and got hit in the face and went down in pain. He’s up now but appears he was poked in the eye. – 3:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic gets poked in the eye 40 seconds into the game. He’s been down for a minute, and now AG and Draymond are starting to get into it a bit. – 3:47 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The ABC crew gives Jordan Poole props as “the breakout player” of the playoffs. – 3:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver losing out on the Jrue Holiday bidding to Milwaukee really did change the playoff fortunes of both teams dramatically. – 3:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, let’s see what this Nuggets team can cook up.
Same starters isn’t a surprise, but doing the same thing with the rest of the rotation would be a shock to me. – 3:42 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“When we were kids. We used to race our bikes down Cherry Hill every day after school. We raced every day and he always beat me, but one time, one time I beat him,” Danny O’Shea in the 1994 classic Little Giants and possibly Nuggets coach Michael Malone before Game 4 vs GSW. – 3:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Do you trust the Warriors more because of what they’re doing right now, in a vacuum?
Or do you trust them more because of what they did before 2019?
Michael Singer @msinger
Russ and Ciara, the first family of Denver, in the house for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/jhuEbYvKYm – 3:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Moments away.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We have head coach David Carle of @DU_Hockey, the 2022 NCAA National Champions, in the building for tonight’s Western Union First Shot! pic.twitter.com/uWEyc7RE4n – 3:24 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors. Steph Curry comes off the bench for a fourth game. – 3:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Stephen Curry will remain in his new Sixth Man of the Playoffs role for Game 4 against Denver as Golden State attempts to sweep the presumptive MVP Nikola Jokic.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 4 starters:
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 3:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will come off the bench for a fourth straight game. Same starters for Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. They’ll try to sweep with Curry as a reserve the entire series. – 3:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Sunday afternoon pregame lounge. Come join.
✅ Spotlight on __________?
✅ Game 4 adjustments
✅ How many playoff teams could DEN beat?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Offense has been on it👇
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
🔗 https://t.co/h7UHmagTAn
Golden State Warriors @warriors
28.7 points per game in the series heading into today for JP3 💥 pic.twitter.com/3mphyJXzX0 – 2:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Your quick newser on Stephen Curry, who is “very close” to an unlimited workload: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 2:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Check out @ScottHastings and @Katy Winge LIVE for our Game 4 pregame show on Facebook:
Golden State Warriors @warriors
otto treys & a loon dunk for your pregame timeline 💥 pic.twitter.com/snGC4apk2u – 2:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is almost done with minute restrictions. – 2:04 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry played 31 minutes in Game 3. When asked if Curry will play more minutes in Game 4, Steve Kerr said “perhaps”.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “His defense is really good. … He can guard anyone from Monte Morris to Aaron Gordon. … He’s made some big plays for us besides just hitting shots.” – 2:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says that “perhaps” Steph Curry’s minute load will be increased today for Game 4. He also says Curry is very close to being “unlimited” in his minutes. – 2:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Asked whether he will up Stephen Curry’s minutes today, Steve Kerr said, “Perhaps.” Added that he’s “very close” to being unlimited. – 2:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jok has no interest in missing a single shot. pic.twitter.com/m5NVVLedZm – 1:59 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he is confident the Nuggets will go out there and leave everything they have on the floor today.
Expecting a similar effort to Game 3. – 1:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Two questions for Michael Malone and his pre-game press conference ends. Not much else to say. The #Nuggets know what it is. – 1:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: I have the “utmost confidence” that we will show up today.
Reiterated that over the last three years, no team has won more games (regular season + playoffs) in the West than Denver. – 1:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice work by Giannis, seeing Vuc laying off him and doing the Draymond handoff to Allen for a 3. – 1:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ahead of today’s game, I’d like to let everyone know that the Warriors are shooting 48.7% on pull-up threes. – 1:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
Jordan Poole is averaging 28.7 PPG on 67/59% shooting this playoffs.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Behind clutch defense from Draymond Green and 80 combined points from Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, the Warriors sealed a 3-0 lead over the Nuggets. Here’s the top photos from … warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/nugget… – 1:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Neither Bruce Brown nor Seth Curry have any idea if Ben Simmons will play tomorrow. “That’s above my pay grade,” Brown said. – 12:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry on how to help Kevin Durant get back on track this series: “It’s tough to say.” – 12:43 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Great piece here from @scottostler on Draymond Green’s budding career as an analyst: sfchronicle.com/sports/ostler/… – 12:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on the challenge of keeping Jonathan Kuminga ready while he’s out of the rotation for a couple weeks. Low-minute guys scrimmaged two days ago. pic.twitter.com/eFFl7vQMKv – 12:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
#OTD in 1967, the Sixers defeated the San Francisco Warriors for the championship. 🏆
🤝 @NJMIns pic.twitter.com/g3GQqV8vd3 – 12:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Sunday’s Warriors vs. Nuggets game, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 11:05 AM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday matinee.
🏀 GSW at DEN (Dubs lead series 3-0)
🕔 12:30pm PT
📺 #NBAonABC
📻 @957thegame, @ESPNRadio
📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJjiF76
📝 https://t.co/6xRIkk7QKb
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
16 of the last 21 players to win Rookie of the Year have made at least 1 all-star game: Ball, Ja, Luka, Simmons, KAT, Wiggins, Lillard, Kyrie, Griffin, Rose, Durant, Roy, Paul, James, Amar’e, Pau. Pretty solid list – 10:46 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Warriors’ new death lineup has been the most interesting development of the playoffs so far. How their play behind this group has made them title favorites in the betting markets:
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors meet the Nuggets for Game 4 on Sunday, here’s everything you need to know about the contest, including how to watch. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 10:31 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s been said that the difference between very good and great teams is closing out series when you have the chance.
Warriors have that chance today. Celtics have it tomorrow. They have margin for error, but if you can avoid letting it come to that, get it done and get some rest. – 10:26 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Huge advantage for GSW if they can take care of business today in Denver.
While the rest of the Western Conference teams are kicking the crap out of each other, the Warriors could be home resting if they sweep.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Desmond Bane last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 11-18 FG
✅ 8-12 3P
Bane broke the @Memphis Grizzlies record for most 3PM in a playoff game he set in Game 3.
He has 15 3PM over his last two games. The only player in NBA postseason history with more 3PM over a two-game span is Klay Thompson (17). pic.twitter.com/6QPOqXK4jK – 10:21 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With a triple in the third quarter of game three, Klay Thompson passed Ray Allen for the third most made 3-pointers in NBA playoff history. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/23/kla… – 10:00 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Good morning.
We get to see you all at Ball Arena later today🙌 pic.twitter.com/OA5iSoEyL4 – 10:00 AM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
The Warriors are back to their old ways, with one new wrinkle: nytimes.com/2022/04/24/spo… – 9:57 AM
