Warriors vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 24, 2022

By |

The Golden State Warriors play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $59,660,255 per win while the Denver Nuggetshave not won any games

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn
@NBABlackburn
Today may be the final day of the Nuggets season.
Let’s hope they try to push the boulder up the hill anyway. – 2:57 AM

