Alex Caruso enters concussion protocol, uncertain for Game 5

Rob Schaefer: Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol, Billy Donovan says. He’s day to day, status for Game 5 on Wednesday uncertain, will find out more tomorrow
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso is still in concussion protocol, per Billy Donovan. He’s day-to-day and his status is still uncertain for Game 5 – 12:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, per Billy Donovan.
He is experiencing symptoms and his availability will be a day-to-day decision. – 12:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, status for Game 5 uncertain. #Bulls – 12:58 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso has entered concussion protocol, Billy Donovan says. He’s day to day, status for Game 5 on Wednesday uncertain, will find out more tomorrow – 12:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, per Billy Donovan. Unsure of status for Game 5. – 12:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Alex Caruso – who left Gm4 with concussion-like symptoms – will be day-to-day after a series of testing. Not sure for GM5. – 12:57 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Grayson says he tried two different ways to reach out to Caruso and tried again after hearing Caruso tell JJ Redick there was no communication – 4:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine on Grayson Allen’s big games after what happened during regular season with Alex Caruso: “You gotta give him credit. He’s hitting shots. Obviously, we know what happened. At the end of the day, it’s basketball.” – 4:11 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan says the Bulls still are trying to figure out if Alex Caruso has a concussion. pic.twitter.com/pknvSCIILJ – 3:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso wanted to go back in the game, but the nose was bleeding so that was a no. He showed some minor concussion symptoms, but was still going through testing. Status for Game 5 will be known later. – 3:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said medical is still examining Alex Caruso for a concussion. Status moving forward unclear – 3:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said he didn’t think Jevon Carter’s inadvertent hand to Alex Caruso’s face was a flagrant play at all. Said Caruso wanted to come back in before he started bleeding. Game 5 status unknown. – 3:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he thinks the medical staff is still trying to determine if Caruso has a concussion. Status for Game 5 is unknown. #Bulls – 3:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says they’re not sure yet if guard Alex Caruso has a concussion. Donovan didn’t think it was a flagrant play. – 3:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 119, Bulls 95
LaVine 24 pts, 13 assists, 5 rebs
DeRozan 23 pts
Williams 20 pts, 10 rebs
Caruso facial injury; didn’t finish game
Giannis 32 pts, 17 rebs, 7 assists
Allen 27 pts (6-7 from 3)
Holiday 26 pts, 7 assists – 3:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Like I learned at Kent State, it is now being called a concussion protocol for Caruso. – 2:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls PR confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski Tweet that Alex Caruso is being examined for a concussion. – 2:51 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls say Alex Caruso (facial injury) will not return to Game 4 – 2:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Alex Caruso has a facial injury and will not return to Game 4 against Milwaukee, the Bulls say. – 2:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu, who started first half in place of banged-up Alex Caruso, just hit back-to-back 3s to ignite the UC and prompt a Mike Budenholzer timeout
65-54 Bucks, 7:41 Q3 – 2:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The fact that Caruso isn’t on the bench could mean he’s protocol testing after blow to the head area … I did take a health class at Kent State. – 2:30 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Aya Dosunmu starts the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who got hit in the face at the end of the second half – 2:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu is starting the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who left late in the first half after an inadvertent shot to the face. – 2:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Misread some text on the jumbotron during the timeout – no review for Alex Caruso’s bloodied face.
#Bucks lead 54-41. – 2:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso checks out after taking inadvertent Carter hand to face, which drew blood. – 2:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso just caught a forearm from Jevon Carter. Was on ground for a few seconds but back up and getting his bleeding nose touched up – 2:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso with a bloody nose after catching a hand to the face on the sideline – 2:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso caught one in the face. Looked unintentional … but intent doesn’t change the crime. – 2:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beautiful ATO by Bulls, knowing they’d load to DeRozan, so Caruso could screen Giannis to get Vuc wide open on the lane with no help as Caruso’s man Holiday had loaded to DeRozan – 1:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Caruso pushes ahead to DJJ for a transition dunk, then grins as the Bulls cut the deficit to one point.
Bulls already have their highest number of fast break points in any game in this series — in the second quarter. – 1:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Every time I watch Caruso play the Lakers’ 2021 offseason becomes 10% more hilarious. – 1:35 PM
More on this storyline
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan says the Bulls medical staff is still determining if Alex Caruso actually has a concussion. That evaluation will decide his availability going forward. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / April 24, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is undergoing examination for a possible concussion, sources tell ESPN. Caruso has been ruled out for the rest of Game 4 vs. Milwaukee today. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 24, 2022
KC Johnson: Alex Caruso will not return with facial injury, per Bulls PR. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 24, 2022
