Ben Simmons, Rich Paul hold meeting with Sean Marks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets remain committed to working together #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:55 PM
Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets remain committed to working together #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court. – 3:34 PM
ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court. – 3:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets‘ do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:49 PM
Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets‘ do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers legend Reggie Miller blasts Ben Simmons for missing #Nets‘ playoff game indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:48 PM
#Pacers legend Reggie Miller blasts Ben Simmons for missing #Nets‘ playoff game indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga, Tim Legler says he’s ‘completely lost all credibility’ nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 1:46 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga, Tim Legler says he’s ‘completely lost all credibility’ nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 1:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Thank you to Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for reminding us of Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’ contract terms – 1:17 PM
Thank you to Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for reminding us of Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons’ contract terms – 1:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Instead of a gap season, Heat’s Victor Oladipo living in the moment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Victor Oladipo could have gone Ben Simmons on the Heat. He didn’t. – 12:52 PM
Instead of a gap season, Heat’s Victor Oladipo living in the moment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Victor Oladipo could have gone Ben Simmons on the Heat. He didn’t. – 12:52 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I dunno if it was Ben Simmons’ camp, the Nets, the Nets’ stars, Simmons himself, or a combination of them all. But whichever party was most responsible for floating the idea that Ben Simmons’ might return from this year-long ailment DURING THE PLAYOFFS did him a great disservice. – 11:39 AM
I dunno if it was Ben Simmons’ camp, the Nets, the Nets’ stars, Simmons himself, or a combination of them all. But whichever party was most responsible for floating the idea that Ben Simmons’ might return from this year-long ailment DURING THE PLAYOFFS did him a great disservice. – 11:39 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
As I spend another sunny afternoon lying around in bed amid the potent pincer movement of back pain and mental fog, I would just like to say that I have a real massive problem with much of the Ben Simmons conversation. – 11:35 AM
As I spend another sunny afternoon lying around in bed amid the potent pincer movement of back pain and mental fog, I would just like to say that I have a real massive problem with much of the Ben Simmons conversation. – 11:35 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Charles Barkley and Shaq did not hold back on Ben Simmons after it was announced he would not make his return for the Celtics-Nets Game 4 matchup Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:30 AM
Charles Barkley and Shaq did not hold back on Ben Simmons after it was announced he would not make his return for the Celtics-Nets Game 4 matchup Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: People around Ben Simmons ‘exasperated’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 11:16 AM
Report: People around Ben Simmons ‘exasperated’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep… – 11:16 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn’t disappointed with Simmons in any way. “His back is his back. We’ve got to work through this.” pic.twitter.com/xuEG9QT8G8 – 11:13 AM
Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn’t disappointed with Simmons in any way. “His back is his back. We’ve got to work through this.” pic.twitter.com/xuEG9QT8G8 – 11:13 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons being unavailable for Game 4 due to a setback during his rehab process: “That’s unfortunate for him. I know he probably wanted to be out there playing with us and to have a setback – I know that sucks for us and it sucks for him.” – 10:54 AM
Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons being unavailable for Game 4 due to a setback during his rehab process: “That’s unfortunate for him. I know he probably wanted to be out there playing with us and to have a setback – I know that sucks for us and it sucks for him.” – 10:54 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play.” – 10:25 AM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play.” – 10:25 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Laughing at Ben Simmons? Laughing at Ben Simmons ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM
Laughing at Ben Simmons? Laughing at Ben Simmons ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
I don’t know about Ben Simmons’ physical or mental state, but I do know it’s highly questionable to ask someone to make a season debut after being out with an injury in a playoff game with a new team. I recall a playoff game in 1996 when a goggled Reggie Miller … – 8:38 PM
I don’t know about Ben Simmons’ physical or mental state, but I do know it’s highly questionable to ask someone to make a season debut after being out with an injury in a playoff game with a new team. I recall a playoff game in 1996 when a goggled Reggie Miller … – 8:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥”
Reggie Miller sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀
➡️ https://t.co/rXfICHpRQP pic.twitter.com/HkL3ViSTOC – 7:04 PM
“This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥”
Reggie Miller sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀
➡️ https://t.co/rXfICHpRQP pic.twitter.com/HkL3ViSTOC – 7:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 due to back soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/net… – 6:17 PM
Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 due to back soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/net… – 6:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA Playoffs 2022:
See you next season? Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 vs. Celtics nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 6:12 PM
NBA Playoffs 2022:
See you next season? Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 vs. Celtics nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 6:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?
Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM
Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?
Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won’t make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm – 6:06 PM
ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won’t make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm – 6:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 Monday citing “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness”
The good news for the Nets is they’ll get Simmons and Joe Harris back for the 2022-23 season – 5:58 PM
The Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 Monday citing “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness”
The good news for the Nets is they’ll get Simmons and Joe Harris back for the 2022-23 season – 5:58 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Respect to Joe Tsai and Sean Marks for creating an organization full of dysfunction and obfuscation and lacking in leadership and accountability. Impressive stuff – 5:54 PM
Respect to Joe Tsai and Sean Marks for creating an organization full of dysfunction and obfuscation and lacking in leadership and accountability. Impressive stuff – 5:54 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. pic.twitter.com/SCx5fC4yvl – 5:38 PM
Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. pic.twitter.com/SCx5fC4yvl – 5:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It is hard to over-emphasize how disastrously this entire Ben Simmons situation has been handled, from Day One of training camp until the end of this season. Just, the entirety of this is a disaster. From sitting out to losing money to the will-he-won’t-he-play? Just horrid. – 5:36 PM
It is hard to over-emphasize how disastrously this entire Ben Simmons situation has been handled, from Day One of training camp until the end of this season. Just, the entirety of this is a disaster. From sitting out to losing money to the will-he-won’t-he-play? Just horrid. – 5:36 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Letting Ben Simmons make his Nets debut in these circumstances would have been malpractice. But allowing it to be framed as an injury opens him up to every bit as much scrutiny. The Nets are handling PR, HR and asset management as poorly as the Knicks usually do. – 5:29 PM
Letting Ben Simmons make his Nets debut in these circumstances would have been malpractice. But allowing it to be framed as an injury opens him up to every bit as much scrutiny. The Nets are handling PR, HR and asset management as poorly as the Knicks usually do. – 5:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kevin Durant is out there playing 46 minutes. Nets have no depth. And Ben Simmons can’t chip in 10-15 minutes to help his team try to stave off elimination? This can’t be going over well in the locker room. – 5:19 PM
Kevin Durant is out there playing 46 minutes. Nets have no depth. And Ben Simmons can’t chip in 10-15 minutes to help his team try to stave off elimination? This can’t be going over well in the locker room. – 5:19 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Yo, @Stephen A. Smith just ethered Ben Simmons who is now out for Game 4. Didn’t tell a lie. This bama wants has quits and files a grievance to get back $20M for not working. Gimme a break – 5:15 PM
Yo, @Stephen A. Smith just ethered Ben Simmons who is now out for Game 4. Didn’t tell a lie. This bama wants has quits and files a grievance to get back $20M for not working. Gimme a break – 5:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is going to wind up not playing two full seasons after being the top pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Also missed the 2020 postseason due to knee surgery.
He’ll be 26 this summer – 5:12 PM
Ben Simmons is going to wind up not playing two full seasons after being the top pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Also missed the 2020 postseason due to knee surgery.
He’ll be 26 this summer – 5:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Stephen A just went OFF on Ben Simmons and can’t say I disagree with anything he said. – 5:11 PM
Stephen A just went OFF on Ben Simmons and can’t say I disagree with anything he said. – 5:11 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Nets should list Ben Simmons as ‘Out – return to UNcompetitive reconditioning’ – 5:02 PM
The Nets should list Ben Simmons as ‘Out – return to UNcompetitive reconditioning’ – 5:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets list Ben Simmons out for Game 4, removing perhaps all the intrigue left in this series. – 4:56 PM
Nets list Ben Simmons out for Game 4, removing perhaps all the intrigue left in this series. – 4:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) has been ruled out for tomorrow’s Game 4 against the #Celtics, an elimination game for the #Nets. – 4:55 PM
Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) has been ruled out for tomorrow’s Game 4 against the #Celtics, an elimination game for the #Nets. – 4:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4. – 4:53 PM
ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4. – 4:53 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
This is the right move, as we covered at @basketbllnews: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 4:52 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
This is the right move, as we covered at @basketbllnews: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 4:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I gotta say the cost-benefit analysis of bringing back Ben Simmons in a must-win game never seemed like a good one. – 4:50 PM
I gotta say the cost-benefit analysis of bringing back Ben Simmons in a must-win game never seemed like a good one. – 4:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Injury reports are out.
Boston: No injuries to report.
Brooklyn: Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:46 PM
Injury reports are out.
Boston: No injuries to report.
Brooklyn: Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT – 4:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Nets are listing Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Celtics. – 4:41 PM
The Nets are listing Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Celtics. – 4:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
As of now, Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed as OUT for Game 4 against the Celtics – 4:39 PM
As of now, Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed as OUT for Game 4 against the Celtics – 4:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for tomorrow’s elimination Game 4. – 4:39 PM
The Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for tomorrow’s elimination Game 4. – 4:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for Game 4 against the Celtics tomorrow night. – 4:39 PM
The Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for Game 4 against the Celtics tomorrow night. – 4:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course. – 4:38 PM
Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course. – 4:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
For all the praise heaped on Sean Marks, the reality is he owns just one playoff series victory in six years as the GM.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:50 AM
For all the praise heaped on Sean Marks, the reality is he owns just one playoff series victory in six years as the GM.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:50 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Could easily see Sean Marks failing upward. But his next hire as Brooklyn GM baring a miracle and several more playoff wins this season should be a moving company. Truly embarrassing for the greatest culture in pro sports history – 10:01 PM
Could easily see Sean Marks failing upward. But his next hire as Brooklyn GM baring a miracle and several more playoff wins this season should be a moving company. Truly embarrassing for the greatest culture in pro sports history – 10:01 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons reiterated desire to play for Nets and sides talked on how they’ll work together to try and get there. Both groups believe Simmons had two good weeks of physical ramp-up thru Sunday, but ultimately realized there are still mental and physical hurdles that need addressing. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 25, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets believe Simmons has been addressing both mental and physical areas in recent months, and recognize there’s more work to do. Nets meet Celtics in Game 4 tonight in Brooklyn, trailing series 3-0. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 25, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash said Simmons will continue to get treatment today. He’s not sure if training staff will clear him to get a workout in. Nash also isn’t sure if Simmons would be able to play in Game 5 if Nets get there. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.