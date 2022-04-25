Chris Paul gets sarcastic about officiating vs. New Orleans

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Asked about his patented steal from behind on Chris Paul in the fourth quarter (after CP3 more or less tried to shoo him away in Game 2 when he tried to do it), Jose Alvarado replied, “He couldn’t wave me off of that one.” – 2:28 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado on facing Chris Paul: “He’s one of the best guards out there. It’s all love. No disrespect. But I’m going to be there. I ain’t running away from no smoke. It’s nothing personal. I’m going to stand on my own. I’ll pick up fullcourt, make the game difficult for him.” – 2:26 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Here’s @Duane Rankin asking Chris Paul about his lack of shot attempts and if everything is good with him health-wise. pic.twitter.com/j3j6sGVM2Q – 1:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Just seeing this, but for those asking about Chris Paul, he didn’t mention anything about his hand in postgame. He wasn’t asked about it, but I’d wager he would’ve been in a much worse mood if it was something serious. Will follow up in the next day or two – 1:31 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum on the Pelicans holding Chris Paul tonight: “I was tired of reading articles about him breaking records in the fourth quarter, as I’m sure you guys were tired of writing them.” – 1:23 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado on his Grand Theft Alvarado steal of Chris Paul: “I got him. I got him.”
Jose Alvarado on his Grand Theft Alvarado steal of Chris Paul: “I got him. I got him.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Is this the old #NBA or the new NBA.” Chris Paul on the officiating. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0XXnYz9zp3 – 1:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He’s a good kid, man, he plays hard…he’s a good energy guy” – Chris Paul on Jose Alvarado – 1:01 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul said the Pelicans were the aggressor tonight. Gave them credit for playing well.
Chris Paul said the Pelicans were the aggressor tonight. Gave them credit for playing well.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“It’s like the old NBA, ain’t it?” – Chris Paul on the physicality of this series – 12:59 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul on Game 4: “They were the aggressor tonight. They came out, they made all the big plays…give them a lot of credit. They played well.” – 12:58 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
In one play, Herb Jones:
— Defended CP in a pick and roll
— Left CP to rotate to Bridges in the corner
— Slowed down to bait Bridges into taking the shot
— Swatted Bridges’ shot
In one play, Herb Jones:
— Defended CP in a pick and roll
— Left CP to rotate to Bridges in the corner
— Slowed down to bait Bridges into taking the shot
— Swatted Bridges’ shot
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Willie Green said they threw different looks at CP3 and deny him the ball. – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul scored 4 points in the first 6 minutes tonight.
Chris Paul scored 4 points in the first 6 minutes tonight.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chris Paul had 4 points, 0 free throws attempts and 3 turnovers in Game 4.
Chris Paul had 4 points, 0 free throws attempts and 3 turnovers in Game 4.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Chris Paul scored 4 pts in the Suns 118-103 loss to the Pelicans tonight. He didn’t score after the 1stQ. He tied his career low for points scored in a playoff game (133rd game). – 12:26 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 118, Suns 103
Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, including 16 in the third quarter.
Herb Jones helped limit Chris Paul to 4 points.
New Orleans gets its first playoff win at home since May 5, 2018. – 12:23 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 118, Suns 103
Ingram 30 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 26 pts & 15 rebs
McCollum 18 pts & 9 rebs
Pels hold Chris Paul to a postseason career-low 4 pts on their way to a huge victory, tying this series at 2-2. Unbelievable defensive effort in an emotional game. – 12:20 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If this series manages to go seven, Chris Paul will literally murder Alvarado. AK – 12:19 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul after dealing with Jose Alvarado all game pic.twitter.com/JQoo3hTZHs – 12:19 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
When Alvarado finally pulls off the steal from behind on Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/cRi5j8zRdn – 12:15 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
alvarado pulled off the gta steal and an 8 second violation on chris paul in the same playoff game, wild – 12:14 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Chris Paul subs out with 2:24 left with 4 points in 35 minutes.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jose Alvarado clowning Chris Paul is the best development of the NBA season. – 12:14 AM
Amin Elhassan @DarthAmin
Chris Paul got Alvarado’d and that shit probably hurts him way more than losing this game 🤣🤣🤣 – 12:13 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Chris Paul: 4 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds, two turnovers, a flagrant foul, a technical foul.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado ripped Chris Paul from behind!!!! #GrandTheftAlvarado – 12:13 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Chris Paul went to help up Herb and Herb was having none of it. Waited on the floor for Nance to lend a hand – 12:11 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This might be the most rattled I’ve ever seen Chris Paul. Because of the 35th pick and an undrafted rookie – 12:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty challenged Jae Crowder’s 5th foul and it was unsuccessful. Chris Paul also got hit with a technical foul – 12:05 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul 4 points, 4 fouls, 11 assists, 2-of-8 FGs (0-for-3 from 3). #Suns #Pelicans – 11:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watching the young guys Herb and Alvarado get their revenge on the vets CP and Crowder after the altercations is quite satisfying. – 11:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
CP3 is just mad he’s not the biggest menace on the court right now. – 11:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Horrible pass by Crowder, who has low-key been hot garbage this whole series. Think it might turn into a flagrant 2 on CP3 along with it. – 11:56 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’ve waited my entire life to watch someone annoy Chris Paul this much – 11:55 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Alvarado forcing Chris Paul in to a mistake pic.twitter.com/WS5pO8tMyK – 11:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Unwise to celebrate a CP3 turnover when the Suns are within 6 points of you in the fourth quarter. – 11:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ho-hum just Jose Alvarado being a pain the ass again, knew there was only 22 on the shot clock and pressured the Point God into an 8-second violation. – 11:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jose Alvarado comes in and gets an 8-second call on the Suns. Chris Paul wasn’t even close to the half-court line. Can’t be making those kinds of mistakes in a playoff game, somebody’s gotta set him a screen or come get the ball there – 11:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado forces an 8-second violation on Chris Paul and I can’t hear myself think in SKC right now.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jose Alvarado really just forced an eight second violation on Chris Paul – 11:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The loudest I’ve heard this arena all series is Jose Alvarado drawing an 8-second call on Chris Paul. – 11:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado gets an eight-second violation against Chris Paul and that’s about as loud as this place can get – 11:48 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans send multiple guys to trap Chris Paul on two straight trips.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Leaving Graham and JV in to deal with a non-stop diet of Point God pick-and-rolls seems dicey. – 11:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 84, Suns 74
Ingram 30 pts & 4 assts
Valanciunas 15 pts & 11 rebs
McCollum 13 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram accounted for 20 of his team’s 35 points in the quarter. Completely went into takeover mode. Now, the Pels need to stop CP from doing the same in the 4th. – 11:39 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
A flourish at the end of the 3Q as Pels take advantage of some minutes with Chris Paul on the bench, including a critical contribution by Devonte’ Graham. – 11:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Devonte Graham pulling a page right out of the Chris Paul playbook – 11:36 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I know this is pretty simple analysis, but at some point the Pelicans are probably going to have to make some 3s.
New Orleans has built a 73-68 lead despite going 3/18 from 3, but Chris Paul hasn’t really gotten involved offensively either.
Ingram has been incredible from 2 – 11:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Herb Jones just shaded the help towards Chris Paul, recovered and blocked Landry’s shot…what a defender man – 11:25 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The Herb Jones v. Chris Paul battle, which is pretty even, is really fun to watch. Been tough at times but for Herb to be ready for this as a rookie is tremendous – 11:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green motioning to officials to call travel on Chris Paul. He’s had a few plays tonight and Friday where he’s come to a stop but then slid a pivot foot in the paint – 11:20 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Bit of a kick from CP to Herb here after the foul pic.twitter.com/YUB9sLW4Z9 – 11:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 with 4 points and 4 shot attempts. Thought that was the Suns turning the corner at the end of the first half but this is probably just what this series is right now. CP3’s gonna need to carry the offense. – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last time Brandon Ingram was this fired up with Chris Paul on his court… pic.twitter.com/Na7EyrVUKg – 11:10 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Herb Jones and Chris Paul are straight up going after each other.
Jones stopped mid play to talk to the ref, then ran CP over. No calls.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb and CP have been doing some chirping the last few possessions. Might be something to keep an eye on the rest of the game. – 11:08 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
One thing to keep an eye on: Chris Paul didn’t look very comfortable warming up out of halftime. He kept on flexing his left hand after every shot. Suns training staff played around with his hand in the midst of all that.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
More “fuck Jae Crowder” chants, after a “fuck Chris Paul” chant broke out near the end of Game 3 – 10:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Watching Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado away from the ball has been fun the last minute or so – 10:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Trying to pickup CP3 full court back fired there. Easy two points for the Suns – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton jogs with Paul to give him space in the backcourt but Jones didn’t expect a second body (Crowder) to also be setting a screen. CP3 pushes it with the space and fires a gorgeous bounce pass to Bridges. Quick timeout by Green. – 10:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Honestly don’t understand Devonte Graham’s assignment being Chris Paul on back-to-back plays. – 10:18 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham matched up defensively to begin 2Q on Chris Paul, in a battle of North Carolina natives – 10:18 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’m expecting New Orleans to be more aggressive fighting over screens in Game 4
The Pelicans auto switched – just switched without a screen being set – in Game 3
Chris Paul picks apart most defenses but NOP will try to prevent their bigs from guarding him 1 on 1 on an island – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup.
Chris Paul
Cam Johnson
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton
Same as Game 3 w/o Devin Booker (hamstring). Up 2-1 on #Pelicans – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“There are some things we know he doesn’t like, but he can still capitalize if you make a mistake.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green when asked by @Kellan Olson about the chess match between him and his close friend, #Suns point guard Chris Paul. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ggz4ZinXJ1 – 8:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Not liking Jokic is so weird to me. I get w Harden & CP3 that the flopping hurts their appreciation levels, even if you respect their talent. But what is it about a point center who can drop 30 point triple-doubles and throw behind the head no-looks for dunks that you don’t LIKE? – 7:07 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Also, 🤯 @Chris Paul is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @Phoenix Suns @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/EcGyUTZt43 – 2:58 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Chris Paul in the fourth quarter this series: 45 points (16-23 FG), 9 assists, 0 turnovers – 1:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, the Hornets’ Chris Paul had 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 93-88 win over the Lakers.
