Chris Paul gets sarcastic about officiating vs. New Orleans

The Pelicans shot 42 free throws to the Suns’ 15, and it was a 17-2 disparity in the first half. The Suns were called for 12 more fouls in what was a classic physical playoff game. “You can slice it any way you want to,” Williams said. “In a playoff game that physical, [the disparity] is amazing. Coaches shouldn’t have to come up to the microphone and feel like they’re going to get their heads cut off for speaking the truth.” -via ESPN / April 25, 2022