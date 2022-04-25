What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will miss Game 5 vs. Sixers with left hip flexor strain inquirer.com/sixers/raptors… via @phillyinquirer – 12:39 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have been 20.4 points per 100 possessions better defensively without Fred VanVleet in the playoffs, per Cleaning the Glass. That says nothing of his regular season defense that was mostly great, but he hasn’t been healthy and the 76ers are not a great matchup for him – 12:06 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Alpha Tatum, KD’s shot selection, Bruce Brown’s usage spike, Embiid’s thumb, the Raptors without FVV, Luka’s return, and Gobert’s offense for today’s NBA Matchups: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 12:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Fred VanVleet ruled himself out of Game 5 tonight against the 76ers with the hip flexor strain he suffered in Game 4, and cast doubt on being able to return in Game 6, either, from the injury. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers vs. Raptors: Toronto All-Star Fred VanVleet out for Game 5 with hip injury
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 11:35 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Newser @The Athletic on VanVleet being out tonight: theathletic.com/news/raptors-f… – 11:26 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It’s still something (positive) I’ve gotta find about just laying it on the line for your teammates, for your brothers in the locker room, knowing you’re not 100. My body finally just tapped out.” – VanVleet – 11:17 AM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So no big surprise that VanVleet is a no go for Game 5. Nurse said he’ll probably proceed much the way he did in the second half of Game 4. – 10:57 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is out vs. Sixers for Game 5 due to hip flexor strain. Told me there is no visible bruising or swelling, but sounded doubtful he would be ready for Game 6 Thurs. (if necessary). He said if Raptors come back he’s optimistic he could be ready for the second round. – 10:47 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
No Fred VanVleet tonight, per those on the ground in Philly. Can’t imagine that’s much of a surprise to anyone. – 10:31 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will not play tonight. Hip flexor strain. Has been off and on all season – 10:27 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fred VanVleet says he won’t play tonight, says he’s taking it day by day from here. – 10:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is listed as available for Monday’s Game 5 vs. the #torontoraptors. #Raptors PG Fred VanVleet (strained left hip) is questionable.
MRI confirms ligament tear in #Sixers star Embiid’s right thumb inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer #WeTheNorth #philaunite – 4:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet is considered questionable for tomorrow’s game with a left hip flexor strain. – 3:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors will list VanVleet as “questionable” with a left hip flexor strain for Monday in Philly, the hard-working ladies and gentlemen of media relations tell me – 3:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor – strain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 in Philly. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 24, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Raptors say Fred VanVleet will have further imaging done on his injured left hip tonight, and won’t speak postgame. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 23, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Official Fred VanVleet update. Left hip strain. He’s done for afternoon. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 23, 2022
