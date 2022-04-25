Ja Morant wins Most Improved Player award

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Looks like #Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant gave his Most Improved Player award to teammate Desmond Bane.
Bane, a @SCiBelieve alum, set Memphis’ franchise record w/ 228 3s this year. He finished 5th in MIP voting.
Gary native and #Cavs star Darius Garland was 3rd. (📸 via IG) pic.twitter.com/ZKREauJhR3 – 8:22 PM
Desmond Bane @DBane0625
Just to show y’all what type of teammate JA is ‼️ My Dawggg fasho 🤝 @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/fTCKD2BDku – 8:20 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Earned Killa ! Keep Goin ! You already know what it is . 🤞🏽Congratss @Ja Morant – 8:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Ja Morant gave Desmond Bane his Most Improved Player award. Morant lobbied for Bane to win the award all season. pic.twitter.com/ocjXEzx2XY – 8:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Regardless where a player is drafted if he/ she has merited significant consideration for a particular award, I’m all in. Congrats to Ja Morant. – 8:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“I feel like in life you always want to be a better you,” Ja Morant said. “For me, that’s on and off the floor. I took it upon myself to be better in a lot of areas on the court.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant wins NBA Most Improved Player nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/mem… – 7:43 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said he definitely thought it was possible w/taking a leap on how his game has improved but the Most Improved Player Award definitely wasn’t on his radar.
He called this a big time achievement & the credit goes to his teammates for putting him in positions to be better – 7:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant has been asked two questions about the MIP award.
Twice he’s credited his teammates and the Grizzlies organization for his improvement. – 7:21 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guard Darius Garland third in Most Improved Player voting; Grizzlies’ Ja Morant wins beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland finishes 3rd in Most Improved Player voting, behind Ja Morant and Dejounte Murray – 7:12 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ja Morant wins most improved player. Herro doesn’t get a single top-three vote, likely because he’s probably going to win Sixth Man and voters didn’t want to overlap on two awards. Max Strus got one third place vote, one of 12 players to receive top-three votes in most improved. – 7:03 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Ja Morant wins Most Improved Player for 2021-22. Full results below.
My ballot: Jordan Poole, Dejounte Murray, Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/MghahmOfiT – 7:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A summer in the dark paid off for Ja Morant.
The NBA’s MIP dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 7:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant received 38 1st place votes in MIP voting. Morant lobbied for Desmond Bane to win the award. Bane finished 5th and received 7 1st place votes. pic.twitter.com/P28UXbMFbk – 6:57 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Ja Morant has been named NBA most improved player. If they had an award for most improved over course of a season Precious Achiuwa would have been in the mix. – 6:53 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Players who won MIP and ROY in the NBA
-Ja Morant
#GrindCity #NBA75 – 6:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ja Morant became the frist player in Memphis Grizzlies history who won the Most Improved Player of the Year trophy. Big time for Ja and the Grizzlies. #GrindCity – 6:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant is the first player in NBA history to win ROTY and MIP. pic.twitter.com/cHH8rlGJzN – 6:45 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ja Morant is arguably the most exciting player in the league today but I really struggle with the idea of top lottery picks winning MIP. – 6:44 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ja morant is the 2021-22 season’s most improved player. here’s a look at how his leap happened: https://t.co/l8fcDGYXhJ pic.twitter.com/UA4kU49ygt – 6:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been named the Most Improved Player, the NBA announced today. – 6:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus received one third-place vote for this season’s Most Improved Player award, which went to Ja Morant. – 6:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Don’t do a lot of 🔥🔥🔥 takes on here and recognize Ja Morant moved from star to superstar this year. But No. 2 overall picks shouldn’t win MIP IMO.
My ballot: Murray, Bane, Poole.
Carry on. pic.twitter.com/9oLvsj3mpW – 6:42 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant averaged 16.6 paint points this season, the most in the NBA.
Over the last 25 years, the only other players to average that many paint points in a season are:
Shaquille O’Neal
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Zion Williamson – 6:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant wins 2021-22 Most Improved Player award
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 6:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Desmond Bane had a bigger increase in PPG and APG than Ja Morant from last season to this season. pic.twitter.com/zGREyxVyGD – 6:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Voting results for Most Improved Player, won by Ja Morant – 7 different players received 1st place votes, including one of Ja Morant’s teammates, Desmond Bane. pic.twitter.com/ebiwVDCLUD – 6:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ja Morant is the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. He rewarded for his great season with the Grizzlies.
Second individual trophy for Morant after the 2020 Rookie of the Year trophy.
Next chapter? MVP! #GrindCity – 6:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First-time All-Star Ja Morant wins #NBA Most Improved Award.
Dejounte Murray 2nd, Darius Garland 3rd. pic.twitter.com/T4gvFZCb2K – 6:39 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ja Morant wins Most Improved Player but voting was interesting. Seven different players got first place votes (Morant, Dejounte Murray, Garland, Poole, Bane, Maxey, Miles Bridges). Max Strus got a 3rd place vote. pic.twitter.com/BJ9mrBQ8hR – 6:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey is sixth in the NBA Most Improved Player voting. Ja Morant wins the award. pic.twitter.com/PRJu3i6WrN – 6:38 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Ja Morant wins NBA Most Improved Player award.
(Rob Williams gets four 3rd-place votes to finish 9th.) pic.twitter.com/ZmOyF0pMvv – 6:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Ja Morant wins 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player award. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/xNftcPXMyr – 6:37 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs point guard Darius Garland finished third in NBA Most Improved Player voting. Ja Morant of Memphis wins pic.twitter.com/CGpFP2dpmN – 6:37 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant named NBA’s Most Improved Player. Cleveland’s Darius Garland and San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray were the other two finalists.
📷: @nba pic.twitter.com/Y7BE9CnKSm – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus got a third-place vote (the Heat’s lone vote) for Most Improved Player that went to Ja Morant. That put Strus 12th in the voting. – 6:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray came in 2nd in most improved player voting.
Ja Morant was 1st – 6:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Voting results for NBA Most Improved Player Award, won by Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/EwwpB46mM0 – 6:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Ja Morant has been the Most Improved Player, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/0jlleQRbaq – 6:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant has officially been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for 2021-22. – 6:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant named the NBA’s ‘Most Improved Player.’ My vote went to Jordan Poole, though Morant has obviously had a great season pic.twitter.com/2eM9MTQtIx – 6:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The 2021-22 Kia NBA Most Improved Player winner is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. – 6:34 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announces 2021-22 Most Improved Player is Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. – 6:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The 2022 NBA Most Improved Player is Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/D9EDdCpa8w – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Ja Morant won Most Improved Player. pic.twitter.com/nm2ERpTwHf – 6:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has won the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. – 6:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Draymond Green said Ja Morant has one of the highest IQs in the NBA with the likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul. Tee Morant noticed Ja’s high IQ when he was 7 years old. I wrote about the battle between Morant’s mind and Minnesota’s defense.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:15 PM
Meghan Triplett: When Ja Morant was asked “what’s next” now that he has won Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player, Ja said, “well…I’m not a finalist for you know MVP. That’s definitely on my list…” Morant then added, “being a champion and potentially a Finals MVP” as well. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / April 25, 2022
Drew Hill: Ja Morant on the moment he got the MIP award from the team: “You could just see the joy in everybody’s faces celebrating my success. It just shows what kind of team this is and how happy we are for each other. That’s pretty much all that matters – that my guys are proud of me.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 25, 2022
Ja Morant: Shoutout to all the guys who was up for this award, our aim is to always improve. So to be acknowledged for this award lets all of us know we are trending in the right direction. keep working 🙏🏽 the league is in good hands 💪🏽 -via Twitter @JaMorant / April 25, 2022
