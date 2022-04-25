Joel Embiid fined for criticizing officials

JD Shaw: Sixers center Joel Embiid has also been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, the NBA announced.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid fined $15,000 for criticizing officials after #Sixers’ Game 4 loss to #TorontoRaptors inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: #NBA fines Joel Embiid $15K for criticizing officials after Game 4 loss to #Raptors: https://t.co/I9MtGWqOI8 #76ers pic.twitter.com/MzaKyE8vjI – 2:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang on Joel Embiid playing through his thumb injury: “That’s Jo. This guy wants a championship more than anything, so I think he’s going to put all that aside and figure out ways that he can get around that and win…I think that speaks volumes to who he is.” – 1:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The NBA fining Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert for their trashing of officials, is a reminder: These fines go to charity. Here is how, and where, @The Athletic theathletic.com/2523016/2021/0… – 1:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
One thing to look for tonight is how the Sixers respond to the Raptors traps on Joel Embiid. Look at Pascal Siakam here, he’s basically at the free throw line ready to spring it on Embiid.
A lot more on the series to get you ready for Game 5 here: https://t.co/myLAVfrkmQ pic.twitter.com/MEklBXS2Kh – 1:33 PM
One thing to look for tonight is how the Sixers respond to the Raptors traps on Joel Embiid. Look at Pascal Siakam here, he’s basically at the free throw line ready to spring it on Embiid.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers star Joel Embiid, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins fined for criticizing refs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/76e… – 1:32 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 1:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid has been fined $15k for public criticism of officials. – 1:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Joel Embiid fined $15k for implying the refs called Game 4 to make sure there was a Game 5. – 1:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Joel Embiid’s post-game comments on officials after Game 4 of Raptors-Sixers earns him a $15K fine – 1:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Joel Embiid fined $15K for saying he believed the refs tossed Game 4 to ensure there would be a Game 5. – 1:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticism of officiating. – 1:02 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sixers star Joel Embiid and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins fined for their actions: pic.twitter.com/USn1zdV3Jo – 1:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
It’s Fine Day today. Joel Embiid receives a $15,000 fine for publicly criticizing officials following the Sixers’ Game 4 loss to the Raptors – 1:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid was fined $15K for public criticism of officiating following Game 4 on Saturday. – 1:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of officials. #Sixers – 1:01 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officials – 1:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has been fined $15k for public criticism of officiating – 1:01 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Alpha Tatum, KD’s shot selection, Bruce Brown’s usage spike, Embiid’s thumb, the Raptors without FVV, Luka’s return, and Gobert’s offense for today’s NBA Matchups: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 12:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: #Sixers not anticipating any change in Joel Embiid’s status after MRI confirms his torn thumb ligament. Also, Embiid and the #76ers weren’t happy with the Game 4 loss to #Raptors, officially speaking: https://t.co/EkPfPUQ2ix pic.twitter.com/6nHTzwSRmz – 12:05 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Georges Niang on Joel Embiid continuing to battle through adversity and injury:
“That’s Jo. This guy wants a championship more than anybody.” – 11:58 AM
Georges Niang on Joel Embiid continuing to battle through adversity and injury:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Who needs to elevate their level of play for the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid’s injury?’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN9325053421 – 7:19 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How will Joel Embiid’s torn thumb ligament affect him & the #Sixers tonight in Game 5 against the #Raptors and potentially going forward in the postseason? https://t.co/EkPfPUQ2ix #76ers pic.twitter.com/V7KKzkBKI6 – 6:50 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Are the Sixers dead in the water due to Embiid injury ? ⬇️audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… via @SportsRadioWIP – 6:28 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: How will Joel Embiid’s torn thumb ligament affect him and the #Sixers in Game 5 vs. the #Raptors and potentially going forward in the playoffs? https://t.co/EkPfPUQ2ix pic.twitter.com/kdsYwgt7P8 – 9:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: #Sixers don’t expect any change in Joel Embiid’s status after MRI shows he has a torn thumb ligament. Also, the #76ers & Embiid aren’t officially happy: https://t.co/EkPfPUQ2ix pic.twitter.com/SWD485PxR6 – 5:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Sixers’ Joel Embiid has torn ligament in right thumb; Doc Rivers says ‘nothing changes’ sports.yahoo.com/sixers-joel-em… – 4:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is listed as available for Monday’s Game 5 vs. the #torontoraptors. #Raptors PG Fred VanVleet (strained left hip) is questionable.
MRI confirms ligament tear in #Sixers star Embiid’s right thumb inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-s… via @phillyinquirer #WeTheNorth #philaunite – 4:35 PM
Joel Embiid is listed as available for Monday’s Game 5 vs. the #torontoraptors. #Raptors PG Fred VanVleet (strained left hip) is questionable.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star has torn ligament in right thumb, will require surgery after season
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 3:42 PM
Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star has torn ligament in right thumb, will require surgery after season
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers responded to Pascal Siakam accusing Joel Embiid of committing dirty plays #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/24/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Joel Embiid’s ligament tear and looming offseason thumb surgery: es.pn/3vyGJuc – 3:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid has torn ligaments in thumb, surgery will wait until after 76ers playoff run nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/joe… – 3:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Joel Embiid will undergo surgery after the Playoffs #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:02 PM
Joel Embiid will undergo surgery after the Playoffs #NBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid has an injury that kept Bam Adebayo out 7 weeks this season. – 2:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: MRI shows #Sixers star Joel Embiid has torn right thumb ligament, but he’s expected to keep playing as #76ers try to close out postseason series with #Raptors. Plus, officiating a hot topic again: https://t.co/ZGNA1a1WB9 pic.twitter.com/qYZRK8MdhE – 2:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s MRI “confirmed what we thought.”
“Nothing changes, the treatment is the same. There literally will be no change.” – 2:36 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid’s MRI “confirmed what we thought.”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Joel Embiid will require surgery to address the ligament tear in his right thumb, but that procedure will wait until after the Sixers’ season, sources tell ESPN. – 2:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, the MRI confirms. #Sixers – 2:25 PM
The Pelicans shot 42 free throws to the Suns’ 15, and it was a 17-2 disparity in the first half. The Suns were called for 12 more fouls in what was a classic physical playoff game. “You can slice it any way you want to,” Williams said. “In a playoff game that physical, [the disparity] is amazing. Coaches shouldn’t have to come up to the microphone and feel like they’re going to get their heads cut off for speaking the truth.” -via ESPN / April 25, 2022
