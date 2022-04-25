Kyle Lowry remains out for Game 5

Main Rumors

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyle Lowry injury update: Heat guard out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with hamstring issue
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Instead of a gap season, Heat’s Victor Oladipo living in the moment; Kyle Lowry out again Tuesday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Kyle Lowry ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with hamstring injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And the eye-opening numbers behind the Heat defense’s dominance vs. Trae Young – 4:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Lowry ruled out for Game 5. And more injury news. And Butler says Heat is “not going to stop” swarming Young. And Young on what Heat is doing to him: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…4:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry ruled out tomorrow. This is type of injury that would sideline him at least a week in regular season. No need for Lowry to try to seek Heat permission to play through it with Heat up 3-1. – 3:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Heat say Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for tomorrow’s Game 5.
P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable.
Gabe Vincent (toe) is probable. – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Total points this series:
Jimmy Butler: 122
Bam/Herro/Lowry combined: 115 – 8:10 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns, Bucks, Heat all lost games when Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Kyle Lowry, respectively, were injured.
All three teams responded with wins in the next game. – 9:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Heat go up 3-1 on the Hawks with a dominant 110-86 win in Sunday’s Game 4. Miami shot just 43% as a team, but held Atlanta to 40% and had just six turnovers to the Hawks’ 15. Jimmy Butler 36p on 12-of-21 shooting 10r 4a 4s; Gabe Vincent 11p 4a starting in place of Kyle Lowry – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Victor Oladipo allowed Heat to eliminate the Tyler Herro-Duncan Robinson tandem minutes
Took a Kyle Lowry injury and a rough Robinson second quarter stint to get there, but Spo got there – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 80, Hawks 61. Masterful defensive performance from the Heat with Kyle Lowry out. Hawks shooting just 35.7 percent from the field. – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Offense remains work for the Heat. You can see the lack of fluidity without Lowry. – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Despite missing Kyle Lowry, the Heat finished the first half with zero turnovers. – 8:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Heat are up 55-41 at the half, with a chance to go up 3-1 on the Hawks if this holds. They outscored Atlanta 30-15 in the 2nd Q, sparked by Jimmy Butler scoring 13 of his 19 and adding two steals. Miami has yet to turn the ball over — impressive considering Kyle Lowry is out – 8:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Said this on the pregame show, but no Lowry felt like it was trending to staggering Butler and Bam
Seeing now – 8:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
At least early, it appears the loss of Lowry has led the Heat to abandon their switching defense. – 7:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I said before the game, Miami would flow into more post splits without Lowry
And the first possession… – 7:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If Jimmy Butler takes on more a playmaking role with Lowry out, this would be a good time for Aggressive Bam to show up. – 6:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So Lowry out for the Heat. Capela back for the Hawks. Atlanta, coming off a win and at home, is in the best pregame position of the series. – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, Gabe Vincent starting in place of the injured Kyle Lowry. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent starts in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry, opening alongside Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Max Strus. – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 with hamstring strain: ‘You have to be smart about it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Meanwhile, the Hawks are getting Clint Capela back tonight – 6:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 4 vs. Hawks with hamstring strain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…5:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra would not say if Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry, “We’ll find out, but he’s going to play a lot.” And, no, I did not ask about Oladipo (sorry, but you look Spoelstra directly into those eyes in a dark pregame interview room). – 5:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry, “The training staff determined he wasn’t going to be able to play tonight.” – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
McMillan on Heat potentially playing without Lowry: “There are few ways they can go with him out of the lineup. … They’ve played without him before.” Said Butler, Herro and Vincent can handle point guard duties if Lowry can’t play. – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
This is an interesting time pregame. If Kyle Lowry were to try to test out his hamstring, this likely would be the beginning of that timeframe. pic.twitter.com/1tVILoiXKW4:56 PM

