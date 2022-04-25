Pacers expressed interest in John Wall

League sources say that at least one other previously unreported team expressed interest in Wall this season: Indiana. Sources say that the Pacers’ interest, though, was registered before they acquired Tyrese Haliburton from Sacramento and didn’t go any further. Wall, 31, has one season left on his Rockets contract at $47+ million and did not register a single minute of playing time this season.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
That impasse prompted the Rockets to inquire about a trade deadline swap for Russell Westbrook, with the belief that Westbrook would be more amenable to negotiating a buyout. But those February conversations between Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers never gained serious traction, sources told B/R. The Rockets sought a future Lakers first-rounder, which was a non-starter for L.A.’s front office. It still seems unlikely that such a deal framework will ever cross the finish line. -via Bleacher Report / April 21, 2022
Kelly Iko: Stone says he believes there’s a market for John Wall and a deal will materialize at some point. If not, he didn’t rule out the possibility of a buyout but says they’ll cross that bridge when they get to it. -via Twitter @KellyIkoNBA / April 11, 2022
The Lakers gain the ability to trade an additional future first-round pick in 2029 in July after having only the 2027 first to shop at the deadline, which increases their optionality with Houston or any other potential trade partner. It’s also conceivable that the Rockets, plenty weary of their own saga with Wall, could lessen their demands (two second-rounders?) as both Wall and Westbrook enter the final year of their current contracts. Unless the Rockets think they can trade Wall elsewhere, these discussions are bound to be renewed. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 7, 2022
