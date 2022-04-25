Reggie Miller calls out Ben Simmons

Reggie Miller: Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive ??.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp
Source: Twitter @ReggieMillerTNT
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Laughing at Ben Simmons? Laughing at Ben Simmons ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Reggie Miller just said “this is setting up for a battle roy-I-L for Game 5 on Tuesday.” – 12:09 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Whether you like or don’t like Reggie Miller in terms of insights, analysis, etc., in an age where so many announcers and prominent NBA voices offer outward disdain for today’s game, I appreciate the hell out of his unbridled enthusiasm. AK – 10:44 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
I don’t know about Ben Simmons’ physical or mental state, but I do know it’s highly questionable to ask someone to make a season debut after being out with an injury in a playoff game with a new team. I recall a playoff game in 1996 when a goggled Reggie Miller … – 8:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥”
Reggie Miller sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀
➡️ https://t.co/rXfICHpRQP pic.twitter.com/HkL3ViSTOC – 7:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 due to back soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/net… – 6:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won’t make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm – 6:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 Monday citing “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness”
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Spent more time on an NBA floor than Ben Simmons this season. pic.twitter.com/SCx5fC4yvl – 5:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It is hard to over-emphasize how disastrously this entire Ben Simmons situation has been handled, from Day One of training camp until the end of this season. Just, the entirety of this is a disaster. From sitting out to losing money to the will-he-won’t-he-play? Just horrid. – 5:36 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Letting Ben Simmons make his Nets debut in these circumstances would have been malpractice. But allowing it to be framed as an injury opens him up to every bit as much scrutiny. The Nets are handling PR, HR and asset management as poorly as the Knicks usually do. – 5:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kevin Durant is out there playing 46 minutes. Nets have no depth. And Ben Simmons can’t chip in 10-15 minutes to help his team try to stave off elimination? This can’t be going over well in the locker room. – 5:19 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Yo, @Stephen A. Smith just ethered Ben Simmons who is now out for Game 4. Didn’t tell a lie. This bama wants has quits and files a grievance to get back $20M for not working. Gimme a break – 5:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is going to wind up not playing two full seasons after being the top pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Also missed the 2020 postseason due to knee surgery.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Stephen A just went OFF on Ben Simmons and can’t say I disagree with anything he said. – 5:11 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Nets should list Ben Simmons as ‘Out – return to UNcompetitive reconditioning’ – 5:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets list Ben Simmons out for Game 4, removing perhaps all the intrigue left in this series. – 4:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) has been ruled out for tomorrow’s Game 4 against the #Celtics, an elimination game for the #Nets. – 4:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
I gotta say the cost-benefit analysis of bringing back Ben Simmons in a must-win game never seemed like a good one. – 4:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Injury reports are out.
Boston: No injuries to report.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Nets are listing Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Celtics. – 4:41 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
As of now, Nets forward Ben Simmons is listed as OUT for Game 4 against the Celtics – 4:39 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nets have ruled Ben Simmons out for tomorrow’s elimination Game 4. – 4:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Ben Simmons remains out for Game 4 against the Celtics tomorrow night. – 4:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course. – 4:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons and if he will play tomorrow. Team has to submit a status report at 5 p.m. Nash doesn’t speculate on what Simmons will be listed as. – 1:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Prior to Game 3, Steve Nash said G4 return for Ben Simmons is “possible.” “It’s not a normal return (given length of Simmons’ absence)…There’s a lot of bigger picture, bigger context – how he’s feeling, how able he would be to adapt to the environment.” sny.tv/articles/crazy… – 1:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
When asked if he thought Ben Simmons would play in Game 4, Bruce Brown was honest in his assessment: “I have no idea.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Neither Bruce Brown nor Seth Curry have any idea if Ben Simmons will play tomorrow. “That’s above my pay grade,” Brown said. – 12:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown on if he expects Ben Simmons to play tomorrow: “I have no idea. That’s above my pay grade.” – 12:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
No sign of Ben Simmons or Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant walked off the floor when media came into practice. pic.twitter.com/wME4JIBBRi – 12:27 PM
More on this storyline
Within hours of his planned season debut, Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons reported a return of back soreness on Sunday, sources told ESPN, and has been ruled out for Monday’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. After approximately 10 days of pain-free ramp up following recovery from a herniated disc, Simmons’ admission at the team practice facility was met with surprise and disappointment. -via ESPN / April 24, 2022
On the brink of a sweep to the Celtics, the Nets had hoped Simmons would be in uniform and active with the hope of coach Steve Nash using him in limited minutes, sources said. While Nash and Nets players had publicly said that they were unsure whether Simmons would finally play in Game 4 on Monday, Simmons and the organization had discussed at length a plan for his debut to come on Monday in Game 4 at the Barclays Center, sources said. -via ESPN / April 24, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he’ll remain out for Game 4. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 24, 2022
