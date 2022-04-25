Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: There's a mental component to his absence

Chris Mannix: Steve Nash says “there is a mental component” to Simmons absence. Says he and the organization will continue to support Simmons. “We want to help him feel great and be a part of this team.”
25 minutes until tipoff. Early tip today with the 7PM start. Must-win Game 4 for the Nets to avoid the sweep and send it to Game 5 in Boston. Steve Nash said he liked what Blake Griffin brought in Game 3 and could see him getting minutes tonight.
Nets Coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: "I don't want to overstate my understanding of the situation because I'm not in Ben's shoes. It's very important for me to not speak for Ben. I can't relate to what he's going through. There is a mental component with everything."
Steve Nash: "I think Ben (Simmons) has addressed that there is a mental component with what he's going through. But how much and where he's at with it is not for me to speak about." Nash calls Simmons a franchise cornerstone who has BKN's full support:
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons:
“I don’t want to overstate my understanding….I think Ben has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with that is not for me to speak about.”
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons:
“I don’t want to overstate my understanding….I think Ben has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with that is not for me to speak about.”
Report: Ben Simmons needs more support with mental health to play for Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep…
ESPN story with the details on the Brooklyn Nets' meeting today with Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul: es.pn/37NFijI
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash called Ben Simmons a cornerstone of the franchise and said there is a mental component Simmons is working through, along with his back injury, in his comeback attempt.
Steve Nash said his starting lineup will stay the same. #Nets #Celtics
Nash on the mental aspect of what Ben Simmons is going through: "It's very important for me not to speak for Ben because I cant relate to what he's going through. There's a mental component w/ everything. Ben's addressed there's a mental component w/ what he's going through."
Steve Nash on the Ben Simmons situation and whether there is a mental health aspect to his continued absence.
Steve Nash doesn't see the Nets changing his lineup tonight.
Steve Nash said he doesn't want to speak too much on Ben Simmons' mental health issues because he hasn't been in his shoes: "There's a mental component to everything, but how much and where he's at is not for me to speak about."
Nash adds that the team sees Simmons as a cornerstone and they want to support him.
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: "I'm very careful not to speak for Ben. There is a mental component he's going through…We want to help him in any aspect, he's a cornerstone."
Steve Nash says "there is a mental component" to Simmons absence. Says he and the organization will continue to support Simmons. "We want to help him feel great and be a part of this team."
Steve Nash says "there is a mental component with everything." But how much and where Ben Simmons is at with that is not for Nash to speak on.
Steve Nash on his message to his #Nets down 0-3: "Having been in their seat, they're not looking for you to save them with your words. They're looking for the ball and go up and just start playing."
Steve Nash asked for his pregame message to his Nets down 0-3: "Having been in their seat, they're not looking for you to save them with your words. They're waiting for the ball to go up."
Nets coach Steve Nash unlikely to be fired even if Brooklyn gets swept by Celtics, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-…
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 5:07 PM
Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets remain committed to working together #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:55 PM
Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets' do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben…
#Pacers legend Reggie Miller blasts Ben Simmons for missing #Nets' playoff game indystar.com/story/sports/n…
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Nets ‘exasperated’ by Ben Simmons saga, Tim Legler says he’s ‘completely lost all credibility’ nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 1:46 PM
Simmons saga just gets more confusing as Nash says he never expected Simmons to play in Game 4
Nash said he is not disappointed in Simmons, whose back injury has prevented him from playing. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:35 PM
Simmons saga just gets more confusing as Nash says he never expected Simmons to play in Game 4
The Nets' future after their massive underachievement, Steve Nash's job security, hints from weekend media coverage … PLUS more on John Wall and the usual feast of around-the-league intel … ALL here now via the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/whats-next-f…
Thank you to Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea for reminding us of Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons' contract terms
Instead of a gap season, Heat's Victor Oladipo living in the moment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Victor Oladipo could have gone Ben Simmons on the Heat. He didn't.
I dunno if it was Ben Simmons' camp, the Nets, the Nets' stars, Simmons himself, or a combination of them all. But whichever party was most responsible for floating the idea that Ben Simmons' might return from this year-long ailment DURING THE PLAYOFFS did him a great disservice.
As I spend another sunny afternoon lying around in bed amid the potent pincer movement of back pain and mental fog, I would just like to say that I have a real massive problem with much of the Ben Simmons conversation.
Charles Barkley and Shaq did not hold back on Ben Simmons after it was announced he would not make his return for the Celtics-Nets Game 4 matchup Monday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…
Report: People around Ben Simmons 'exasperated' nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/rep…
Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn't disappointed with Simmons in any way. "His back is his back. We've got to work through this."
So here's a snippet from @Sam Amick piece in @The Athletic comparing what the Celtics are doing to Durant off the ball to "90s playoff basketball". Why is Nash not making this kind of physicality a public issue. Monty has CP3's back. Jenkins has Ja's back. Why not Nash?
Steve Nash on Simmons being out for Game 4: "I mean, I wasn't really expecting him to play. Like we've said all along, he's trying to improve, he's working through it. Reports that he was playing were from the outside, I don't know where that came from." #Nets
Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons being unavailable for Game 4 due to a setback during his rehab process: "That's unfortunate for him. I know he probably wanted to be out there playing with us and to have a setback – I know that sucks for us and it sucks for him."
"I wasn't even expecting him to play" Nash says of Simmons.
Nash on Simmons: "I wasn't really expecting him to play [in Game 4]." Nash reiterated that Simmons will play whenever he is ready. He also said that as of now Simmons isn't getting another MRI on his back.
Nash said Simmons will continue to get treatment today. He's not sure if training staff will clear him to get a workout in. Nash also isn't sure if Simmons would be able to play in Game 5 if Nets get there.
Steve Nash said the #Nets don't feel Ben Simmons' sore back and being ruled out of Game 4 will increase the likelihood of him needing surgery this summer. Havent ruled out the chances of him playing this series if they can win tonight and extend it.
Nets coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons' absence for Game 4: "I wasn't really expecting him to play…He's still building himself up." BKN performance staff will evaluate Simmons today; that evaluation will determine whether he can participate in further on-court activities, per Nash
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: "I wasn't really expecting him to play."
Laughing at Ben Simmons? Laughing at Ben Simmons ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j…
Steve Nash Sunday was talking about fatigue, and specifically Kevin Durant’s workload since coming back.
Made me wonder about the NBA leaders in minutes played over the last month (Regular Season/Play-in/Playoff).
Go figure.
(Durant’s gone over 40 minutes in 9 of his last 10.) pic.twitter.com/281qCP3xeo – 2:04 AM
I don't know about Ben Simmons' physical or mental state, but I do know it's highly questionable to ask someone to make a season debut after being out with an injury in a playoff game with a new team. I recall a playoff game in 1996 when a goggled Reggie Miller …
“This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥”
Reggie Miller sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀
➡️ https://t.co/rXfICHpRQP pic.twitter.com/HkL3ViSTOC – 7:04 PM
Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 due to back soreness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/24/net…
NBA Playoffs 2022:
See you next season? Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 vs. Celtics nj.com/nets/2022/04/n… – 6:12 PM
Here is my scorching Ben Simmons opinion: Can we just talk about someone else?
Like Victor Oladipo is a former #2 overall pick playing for the #1 seed with a rotation spot that just opened up. Can we talk about him? – 6:11 PM
Kyrie said after Game 3 that the he wished the Nets had more time to jell throughout the year. Steve Nash said Sunday that he doesn't wonder what might have been if Kyrie had gotten the vaccine and been available from the start of the season. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
ESPN story on Ben Simmons reporting back soreness on Sunday, leaving the Nets surprised and disappointed that he won't make his season debut in Game 4: es.pn/3MtIcJm
The Nets list Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 Monday citing “return to competition reconditioning/back soreness”
The good news for the Nets is they’ll get Simmons and Joe Harris back for the 2022-23 season – 5:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they'll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons reiterated desire to play for Nets and sides talked on how they'll work together to try and get there. Both groups believe Simmons had two good weeks of physical ramp-up thru Sunday, but ultimately realized there are still mental and physical hurdles that need addressing.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets believe Simmons has been addressing both mental and physical areas in recent months, and recognize there's more work to do. Nets meet Celtics in Game 4 tonight in
