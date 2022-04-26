Bruce Brown on staying in Brooklyn: 'Yeah, hopefully'

Bruce Brown on staying in Brooklyn: 'Yeah, hopefully'

Bruce Brown on staying in Brooklyn: 'Yeah, hopefully'

Brian Lewis: Bruce Brown is a free agent but the #Nets have his Bird Rights. Is he looking to come back to Brooklyn? “Yeah, hopefully. The season just ended; I’m not thinking about it. If there’s a chance to stay, we’ll talk about it. But we’ll see.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown is a free agent but the #Nets have his Bird Rights. Is he looking to come back to Brooklyn? “Yeah, hopefully. The season just ended; I’m not thinking about it. If there’s a chance to stay, we’ll talk about it. But we’ll see.” – 10:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bruce Brown, on possibility of working out a deal to stay in Brooklyn: He said he’d like to stay, but he’s got a lot weighing on his mind after the loss. “If there’s a chance to stay then we’ll talk about it, but we’ll see.” – 10:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown says “yeah” he likes the idea of staying in Bk long term if there’s an opportunity to but isn’t focused on that now. – 10:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown on whether or not he’s optimistic about staying in Brooklyn long-term: “Yeah, hopefully, but the season just ended. I’m not thinking too much about it. If there’s a chance to stay, we’ll talk about it, but we’ll see.” – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown hopes he’s back next year. “If there’s a chance to stay, we’ll talk about it, but we’ll see.” – 10:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn gets swept. The Nets are in a tough situation. KD, Kyrie, Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry make $140+M combined.
Patty Mills can opt out. Drummond, Bruce Brown, Claxton, Blake Griffin, Aldridge, Dragic are all free agents.
Rockets control their draft for 5 more years. – 9:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown replaces Blake Griffin. Best scoreless game of BG’s career? – 9:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Celtics: Kevin Durant shoots over Grant Williams to make this a 90-84 game. Durant has 29, Seth Curry has 20, but nothing offensively from Bruce Brown tonight. Kyrie has 13 on 3-of-8 FG – 8:59 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jayson Tatum is destroying. get Bruce Brown a blindfold and cigarette, just make it quick. pic.twitter.com/pTS6seWptZ8:48 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
I think Tatum just gave Bruce Brown the Dream Shake – 8:44 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
After a nice little inside pass to Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant looked over at Ime Udoka and smirked. 😏 – 8:22 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Seth Curry committed two fouls and the Nets subbed in Mills but Bruce Brown came out. Swore that had to be a mistake. And then on the next play, Curry called for his third. – 7:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclay’s Center – April 25, 2022 – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: None Brooklyn: Simmons, Harris pic.twitter.com/ME1KfuCeN96:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 6:31 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking Alpha Tatum, KD’s shot selection, Bruce Brown’s usage spike, Embiid’s thumb, the Raptors without FVV, Luka’s return, and Gobert’s offense for today’s NBA Matchups: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a…12:05 PM

Woj also spoke just how important Bruce Brown’s play after the Philly trade could be for him. “Obviously, Bruce Brown has had a tremendous season,” Woj noted. “He’s looking like a 12, 13, 14 million dollar player in this marketplace. They have to sign him.” Brown is playing under a $4.7 million qualifying offer. While technically an unrestricted free agent, Brown could return if the Nets sign him outright or match a rival team’s offer. -via NetsDaily / April 25, 2022

