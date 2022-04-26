CJ McCollum: I want to retire in New Orleans

McCollum strongly maintains that he is committed to New Orleans and dreams of success and playing the final game of his career with the franchise. “I’m not going nowhere. I’m here,” McCollum recently told Andscape. “Where am I going to go? Leave for what? I want to retire here. I’m 30 years old and I have a son who is 13 weeks old. I’m married. When you have something good, you hold on to it. This is something fun for both sides. We’re going to grow. I’m still learning the city. I’m going to find a house.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
While other stars have asked out in recent years, CJ McCollum has found a home with the Pelicans: ‘When you have something good, you hold on to it.’ CJ talks about his future in NOLA, head coach Willie Green, his relationship with Damian Lillard and more.
A taller, longer CJ McCollum. Good call. RT @Barlowe500: Inside look at Ryan Rollins pre draft workouts in Dallas, TX.
Under the radar but gaining altitude, the smooth sophomore guard is now a potential first-round pick.
Asked CJ McCollum about Herb Jones’ defense. He said a lot.
“I’ve never seen a guy this young, this smart, this sharp, this unbothered, this unfazed. He’s getting the toughest assignments every night.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:46 AM
CJ McCollum seems to be enjoying the heck out of interacting with the crowd at #Pelicans home games in @SmoothieKingCtr pic.twitter.com/cVrbc8v6bs – 3:34 AM
CJ McCollum on Herb Jones:
“He’ll be First-Team All-Defense once they start watching Pelicans games.” – 1:26 AM
CJ McCollum on the Pelicans holding Chris Paul tonight: “I was tired of reading articles about him breaking records in the fourth quarter, as I’m sure you guys were tired of writing them.” – 1:23 AM
C.J. McCollum danced over to Ingram, Valanciunas and Jones as they conducted postgame interviews. – 12:22 AM
Final: Pelicans 118, Suns 103
Ingram 30 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 26 pts & 15 rebs
McCollum 18 pts & 9 rebs
Pels hold Chris Paul to a postseason career-low 4 pts on their way to a huge victory, tying this series at 2-2. Unbelievable defensive effort in an emotional game. – 12:20 AM
That might do it. Larry Nance putting in work on the offensive glass winds up in the hands of a wide open CJ McCollum. 3-point splash. Pelicans up 107-91 on the Suns with 3:05 remaining. – 12:12 AM
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 84, Suns 74
Ingram 30 pts & 4 assts
Valanciunas 15 pts & 11 rebs
McCollum 13 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram accounted for 20 of his team’s 35 points in the quarter. Completely went into takeover mode. Now, the Pels need to stop CP from doing the same in the 4th. – 11:39 PM
Hell of finish by McGee.
McCollum answers.
#Suns down four as Craig scores off offensive boards. – 11:27 PM
Tried to post Cam Johnson on McCollum.
Didn’t score. Looked for contact. No foul.
Next trip, Missed layup in transition.
#Suns down four. – 11:08 PM
McCollum 5-of-15 in the first half. Taking in his usual diet of tough shots. One of the best shotmakers in the league but you just wonder if that wears down over the course of a series. Bridges has been excellent on him all series. We’ll see in this second half. – 11:03 PM
“F–K JAE CROWDER!!!” #Pelicans fans.
#Suns up two at the half, 51-49.
Trailed by as many as eight.
PHX: Ayton 14 (7-of-9 FGs) Johnson 10 (starting 2nd straight game for injured Devin Booker).
NO: Ingram 14, Valanciunas, McCollum 11 each.
FT Pelicans 12-of-17. Suns 2-of-2. – 10:59 PM
End of the 1st half: Suns 51, Pelicans 49
Ingram 14 pts
Valanciunas 11 pts & 6 rebs
McCollum 11 pts & 6 rebs
Pels offense slowed down a good bit after a fast start. They’ve got to get BI more easy looks. He went from 11 pts in the 1st quarter to 0-2 from the field in the 2nd – 10:49 PM
Pelicans trail 51-49 at halftime. Weird half. New Orleans had control for most of it. Then Jae Crowder started Crowdering and Pelicans offense hit a major slump, particularly CJ McCollum. Honestly, had Phoenix hit fair share of open looks, the deficit would be much larger. – 10:49 PM
Valanciunas spin move on McGee, twisting reverse layup. Fouled
He somehow stayed fully attached at the limbs after that. Missed FT.
#Suns down eight after McCollum bucket. Timeout with 8:42 left in half.
FTs: PHX 0-for-0. NOLA 6-of-9. #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs – 10:24 PM
CJ McCollum 3-pointer gives the Pelicans a 39-31 lead with 8:42 remaining in the first half.
After knocking down the jumper, CJ lifted his arm and asked for more applause/noise. The crowd responded.
It’s been a really good start to game 4 for the Pels and SKC is alive. – 10:24 PM
CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas all have 11 points at the 8:42 mark in the 2nd.
Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 10 points. – 10:24 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 25, Suns 22
Ingram 11 pts
Valanciunas 9 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 5 pts
Ayton 10 pts (5-6 FG) – 10:14 PM
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are off to a great start (5-for-7 combined), hitting a lot of contested shots. That reverse BI finished was absurd – 10:01 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:07 PM
Starts during their #NBA rookie regular seasons among the 10 current #Pelicans rotation members in playoff series vs. Suns: Jones 69, Valanciunas 57, Ingram 40, Nance 22, Hayes 14, Marshall 10, Graham 3, Alvarado 1, Murphy 1, McCollum 0 – 12:20 PM
2022 NBA playoff leaders in 3s made going into today’s game:
Maxi Kleber – 14
Klay Thompson – 14
CJ McCollum – 13
Jordan Poole – 13 – 4:29 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Highkin: CJ McCollum: “I like to call it a happy breakup, where you’re not bitter at your ex.” -via Twitter @highkin / March 30, 2022
Sean Highkin: CJ McCollum: “Once Neil was let go, I kind of saw the writing on the wall, with Dame being shut down, where it was trending. Either I’m going to be shut down or I’m going to be [traded].” -via Twitter @highkin / March 30, 2022
Bobby Marks on CJ McCollum trade: ‘I’ve never seen for a player like CJ McCollum, who’s got after this year 60 mill $ plus, for a team to waive his physical in New Orleans. Man, better cross your fingers, hopefully it all works out. It was stunning for me”. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2022
