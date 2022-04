CJ McCollum: I want to retire in New Orleans

McCollum strongly maintains that he is committed to New Orleans and dreams of success and playing the final game of his career with the franchise. “I’m not going nowhere. I’m here,” McCollum recently told Andscape. “Where am I going to go? Leave for what? I want to retire here. I’m 30 years old and I have a son who is 13 weeks old. I’m married. When you have something good, you hold on to it. This is something fun for both sides. We’re going to grow. I’m still learning the city. I’m going to find a house.”Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape