DeMarcus Cousins fined for kicking towels into the stands

DeMarcus Cousins asked about those who call Joker an “analytical MVP,” calls them “casuals.”“It’s a lot of experts on Twitter.” – 3:10 PM

Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands during Game 4, NBA says. – 3:32 PM

DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for kicking towels into the stands – 3:33 PM

DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15K for kicking towels into the stands in the 2nd quarter of Game 4, NBA just announced. – 3:37 PM

DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ Game 4 win over the Warriors. – 3:37 PM

Denver’s DeMarcus Cousins has been fined 15k for kicking towels into the stands. It happened during the second quarter. – 3:38 PM

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 3:38 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.