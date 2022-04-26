DeMarcus Cousins fined for kicking towels into the stands

Mark Medina: The NBA fines Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins $15,000 “for kicking towels in the spectator stands” during Game 4 vs Warriors
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands, the league announced today. – 3:42 PM
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands, the league announced today. – 3:42 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 3:38 PM
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. – 3:38 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Denver’s DeMarcus Cousins has been fined 15k for kicking towels into the stands. It happened during the second quarter. – 3:38 PM
Denver’s DeMarcus Cousins has been fined 15k for kicking towels into the stands. It happened during the second quarter. – 3:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ Game 4 win over the Warriors. – 3:37 PM
DeMarcus Cousins was fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ Game 4 win over the Warriors. – 3:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15K for kicking towels into the stands in the 2nd quarter of Game 4, NBA just announced. – 3:37 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15K for kicking towels into the stands in the 2nd quarter of Game 4, NBA just announced. – 3:37 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for kicking towels into the stands – 3:33 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for kicking towels into the stands – 3:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/xZw26sI5pu – 3:33 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the stands in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/xZw26sI5pu – 3:33 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
The NBA playoff fines keep coming. Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins docked $15K for kicking towels into the stands. pic.twitter.com/N1sKk78oKS – 3:31 PM
The NBA playoff fines keep coming. Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins docked $15K for kicking towels into the stands. pic.twitter.com/N1sKk78oKS – 3:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
DeMarcus Cousins fined $15,000. pic.twitter.com/5rhw82ytg5 – 3:31 PM
DeMarcus Cousins fined $15,000. pic.twitter.com/5rhw82ytg5 – 3:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The NBA fines Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins $15,000 “for kicking towels in the spectator stands” during Game 4 vs Warriors – 3:31 PM
The NBA fines Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins $15,000 “for kicking towels in the spectator stands” during Game 4 vs Warriors – 3:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins asked about those who call Joker an “analytical MVP,” calls them “casuals.”
“It’s a lot of experts on Twitter.” – 3:10 PM
DeMarcus Cousins asked about those who call Joker an “analytical MVP,” calls them “casuals.”
“It’s a lot of experts on Twitter.” – 3:10 PM
More on this storyline
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.