Donovan Mitchell to have MRI on left hamstring

Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell limped off the court after his hamstring tightened up late in the Mavericks’ 102-77 blowout Game 5 win Monday night in Dallas. Mitchell said he will undergo an MRI on Tuesday in Salt Lake City but expressed optimism that he will be available for Thursday’s Game 6, when the Jazz are facing elimination. “This is the playoffs, so I’ve got to find a way,” said Mitchell, who doubled over in pain in the tunnel while limping to the locker room. “We’ll see how I feel, but I’m a competitor.”Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN