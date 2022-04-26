George Hill upgraded to questionable for the first time in the Playoffs

Milwaukee: George Hill (abdominal strain) has been upgraded to questionable. Luca Vildoza (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
George Hill @George_Hill3
I want to turn Broad Ripple Back I to A school. I want broad ripple high school. Please Help Me Out Y’all… have some amazing ideas for the school – 1:53 PM
George Hill @George_Hill3
What do I have to do to take over Broad Ripple High School. I have so many ideas that I think would be a great use of the school… I need help. I want broad ripple high school – 11:35 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said point guard George Hill is NOT “day to day.”
He’s going to need some time to recover from his abdominal strain. – 11:44 AM
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill isn’t expected to return anytime soon from the abdominal strain that has prevented him from playing thus far in their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. “We don’t expect him in the short term,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday before Game 2. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022
According to Budenholzer, the latest injury stems from something that happened in the Bucks’ April 8 game at Detroit. Hill hasn’t played since. “We’ll see how he progresses over the next I’d say handful of days or more,” Budenholzer said. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022
KC Johnson: George Hill out for Game 1 vs. Bulls, per Mike Budenholzer. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 17, 2022
