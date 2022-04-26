George Hill upgraded to questionable for the first time in the Playoffs

George Hill upgraded to questionable for the first time in the Playoffs

Main Rumors

George Hill upgraded to questionable for the first time in the Playoffs

April 26, 2022- by

By |

Milwaukee: George Hill (abdominal strain) has been upgraded to questionable. Luca Vildoza (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

George Hill @George_Hill3
I want to turn Broad Ripple Back I to A school. I want broad ripple high school. Please Help Me Out Y’all… have some amazing ideas for the school – 1:53 PM
George Hill @George_Hill3
What do I have to do to take over Broad Ripple High School. I have so many ideas that I think would be a great use of the school… I need help. I want broad ripple high school – 11:35 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said point guard George Hill is NOT “day to day.”
He’s going to need some time to recover from his abdominal strain. – 11:44 AM

More on this storyline

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill isn’t expected to return anytime soon from the abdominal strain that has prevented him from playing thus far in their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. “We don’t expect him in the short term,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday before Game 2. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022
According to Budenholzer, the latest injury stems from something that happened in the Bucks’ April 8 game at Detroit. Hill hasn’t played since. “We’ll see how he progresses over the next I’d say handful of days or more,” Budenholzer said. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home