Golf: JR Smith named North Carolina A&T's Academic Athlete of the Year

Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith has transitioned from the court to the golf course and classroom effortlessly. The former sixth man of the year was named North Carolina A&T;’s Academic Athlete of the Year with a 4.0 GPA on Monday. Smith, 36, enrolled at North Carolina A&T; on Aug. 11, pursuing a degree in liberal studies with the intention of joining the golf team while awaiting a decision from the NCAA regarding his eligibility. On Aug. 24, just a day after starting classes, he was cleared to play golf for the Aggies.
Source: Casey Musarra @ New York Post
Front Office Sports: North Carolina A&T;’s Academic Athlete of the Year, with a 4.0 GPA: JR Smith, Men’s Golf (: @Turkin35) -via Twitter / April 26, 2022
The news comes a week after apparel brand Lululemon signed Smith to be its golf ambassador through a name, image and likeness deal. The athlete known to hoops fans as “JR Swish” is the first male golfer to sign a brand ambassador deal with Lululemon. In January, Smith signed with Excel Sports Management for NIL representation. At the time, Smith’s agent, Lance Young, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that there was high interest from golf apparel and equipment manufacturers in sponsoring the enormously popular (6.2 million followers on Instagram alone) college athlete. -via ESPN / April 26, 2022
LeBron James: YESSIR @TheRealJRSmith !! Proud of you Kid!!! Love bro -via Twitter @KingJames / April 26, 2022
