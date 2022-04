Golf: JR Smith named North Carolina A&T's Academic Athlete of the Year

Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith has transitioned from the court to the golf course and classroom effortlessly. The former sixth man of the year was named North Carolina A&T;’s Academic Athlete of the Year with a 4.0 GPA on Monday. Smith, 36, enrolled at North Carolina A&T; on Aug. 11, pursuing a degree in liberal studies with the intention of joining the golf team while awaiting a decision from the NCAA regarding his eligibility. On Aug. 24, just a day after starting classes, he was cleared to play golf for the Aggies.Source: Casey Musarra @ New York Post