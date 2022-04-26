Goran Dragic: 'I still want to play another two, three years'

Ira Winderman: Goran Dragic, who turns 36 next week, says he wants to play on, “I still want to play another two, three years. So we’ll see what happens.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Goran Dragic, who turns 36 next week, says he wants to play on, “I still want to play another two, three years. So we’ll see what happens.” – 11:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest vs oldest players from this playoffs. Which team would win?
Ant CP3
Moody Lowry
Kuminga Dragic
Pat Williams Iguodala
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We look up and Seth Curry or Dragic is boxing out a 7 footer, they playing hard but they just smaller.”
“We look up and Seth Curry or Dragic is boxing out a 7 footer, they playing hard but they just smaller.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic had a big embrace with Steve Nash in the hallway as Nash walked back toward the locker room and Dragic to the podium for his press conference. – 10:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Goran Dragic talks about Nets challenges (injuries, COVID, etc), then says, “It’s excuses. We were just not good enough. That’s it.” When asked about free agency, Dragic didn’t want to talk about it because he’s still processing loss but he says he still wants to play 2-3 years. – 10:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Goran Dragic says they weren’t tight as a group on the floor because of the lack of continuity. – 10:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic on his time in Brooklyn: “Every day there was something different, something difficult.” Said he hasn’t thought about his free agency situation. – 10:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Free agent Goran Dragic on whether he’ll be back: “Tough to say right now; my head is still hot. I don’t want to make any decision right now because I’m pissed and so I just need some time to process this better.” #Nets – 9:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic says he still wants to play 2-3 more years in the NBA but can’t possibly make any decisions if he wants to play here because he’s still pissed about how this series ended. – 9:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Goran Dragic says he’s not ready to make a FA decision cause “his head is still hot” from the loss. Wants to play another 2-3 seasons. – 9:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic: “I’m the guy who doesn’t need excuses. I’ve been part of the teams that we didn’t look for that, and I’m not looking for those excuses. We were just not good enough.” #Nets – 9:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Dragic on Celtics: “They were just better … they deserve to win.” – 9:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic: “They dominated us: second-chance points, rebounding, just everything. They deserve to win.” – 9:55 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Goran Dragic and co. have been eliminated from the playoffs for those wondering – 9:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
When you’re playing to save your series and Goran Dragic and Blake Griffin are on the floor, you get what you deserve. – 9:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I don’t really think any of this is on KD. The Nets were an incredibly flawed team post-Joe Harris injury, post-James Harden trade structurally. Very little chance to defend in the playoffs almost always having three of Drummond, Mills, Dragic, Curry, Kyrie out there. – 9:38 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn gets swept. The Nets are in a tough situation. KD, Kyrie, Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry make $140+M combined.
Patty Mills can opt out. Drummond, Bruce Brown, Claxton, Blake Griffin, Aldridge, Dragic are all free agents.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wow, Tatum fouled out, playing bumper cars with Dragic.
Wow, Tatum fouled out, playing bumper cars with Dragic.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jayson Tatum just fouled out with 2:48 to go in the 4th quarter after barreling over Goran Dragic to receive an inbounds pass. Game-swinging development. Nets need to strike now. – 9:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant’s most dependable co-star right now: Goran Dragic. Where’s Kyrie Irving? – 9:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Huge answer from Jaylen Brown after another Dragic 3pointer. 3 point play to keep it a 6 point game and now Tatum back playing with 5 fouls – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic just banked in a 3 to make this a 102-99 game with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Brown answers with an and-1 pull-up mid-range jumper over Kyrie Irving and is headed to the line. Let’s go Celtics chants erupt at Barclays – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic with another 3. Celtics lead 102-99. Tatum heading back into the game. – 9:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic in 17 minutes tonight: seven points, four assists and eight rebounds. – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Goran Dragic offensive rebounding machine has been the Nets best offense all series. – 8:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
We’re at the point in this game where I wonder if we’re going to see Goran Dragic (I hope yes), Blake Griffin (pretty sure yes, but who knows) and LaMarcus Aldridge (I’d guess no) in NBA uniforms ever again after tonight. – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is rolling with Durant, Brown, Mills, Irving and Dragic. Four guards and KD. Going for the firepower down 10. – 8:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Foul watch:
Boston
Theis – 4
Horford – 3
Tatum – 3
Brooklyn
Durant – 3
Curry – 3
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Am I crazy for thinking that a group of Blake, Curry, Dragic and Kyrie playing together might be the worst defensive lineup in recent playoff history? – 7:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nets have made an adjustment by having only 1 of their 4 turnovers (the one where Dragic got tripped) be a live ball. – 7:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Foul count:
Seth Curry – 3
Kevin Durant – 2
Goran Dragic – 2
Andre Drummond – 1
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Only took Scott Foster 6 minutes to get a “Refs you suck” chant going. Fans should be thanking him for letting Dragic flip out without getting a tech. We all know fans love thanking the refs for using discretion, of course. – 7:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“Ref you suck” chants at Barclays after no-call on Goran Dragic hitting the ground, then a foul called on him on minimal contact on Jaylen Brown. Nets have been whistled for 7 fouls so far vs. Boston’s 3. – 7:19 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That ref must have a lot of respect for Dragic to not give him a tech there. Or he knew he blew a call. – 7:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry is replaced by Goran Dragic, who is running point. #Nets – 7:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry has three fouls in as many minutes. In comes Goran Dragic. – 7:10 PM
