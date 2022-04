Goran Dragic: 'I still want to play another two, three years'

Seth Curry has three fouls in as many minutes. In comes Goran Dragic. – 7:10 PM

Wow! Three quick fouls on Seth Curry less than four minutes into the game. Curry heads to the bench. Goran Dragic checks in. – 7:10 PM

That ref must have a lot of respect for Dragic to not give him a tech there. Or he knew he blew a call. – 7:19 PM

“Ref you suck” chants at Barclays after no-call on Goran Dragic hitting the ground, then a foul called on him on minimal contact on Jaylen Brown. Nets have been whistled for 7 fouls so far vs. Boston’s 3. – 7:19 PM

Only took Scott Foster 6 minutes to get a “Refs you suck” chant going. Fans should be thanking him for letting Dragic flip out without getting a tech. We all know fans love thanking the refs for using discretion, of course. – 7:20 PM

Nets are extremely small right now. Durant at center. Kyrie, Dragic and Patty Mills all on the court. Seems like they’ve decided if they can’t stop the Celtics anyway, might as well just try to outscore them. – 7:25 PM

Nets have made an adjustment by having only 1 of their 4 turnovers (the one where Dragic got tripped) be a live ball. – 7:37 PM

Am I crazy for thinking that a group of Blake, Curry, Dragic and Kyrie playing together might be the worst defensive lineup in recent playoff history? – 7:40 PM

Steve Nash is rolling with Durant, Brown, Mills, Irving and Dragic. Four guards and KD. Going for the firepower down 10. – 8:43 PM

We’re at the point in this game where I wonder if we’re going to see Goran Dragic (I hope yes), Blake Griffin (pretty sure yes, but who knows) and LaMarcus Aldridge (I’d guess no) in NBA uniforms ever again after tonight. – 8:49 PM

Goran Dragic just banked in a 3 to make this a 102-99 game with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Brown answers with an and-1 pull-up mid-range jumper over Kyrie Irving and is headed to the line. Let’s go Celtics chants erupt at Barclays – 9:14 PM

Huge answer from Jaylen Brown after another Dragic 3pointer. 3 point play to keep it a 6 point game and now Tatum back playing with 5 fouls – 9:14 PM

Dragic and Seth Curry tying to do it all in this qtr – 9:15 PM

Jayson Tatum just fouled out with 2:48 to go in the 4th quarter after barreling over Goran Dragic to receive an inbounds pass. Game-swinging development. Nets need to strike now. – 9:19 PM

Wow, Tatum fouled out, playing bumper cars with Dragic.109-103, Nets have an opening but can they get there? – 9:19 PM

Brooklyn gets swept. The Nets are in a tough situation. KD, Kyrie, Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry make $140+M combined.Patty Mills can opt out. Drummond, Bruce Brown, Claxton, Blake Griffin, Aldridge, Dragic are all free agents.Rockets control their draft for 5 more years. – 9:33 PM

I don’t really think any of this is on KD. The Nets were an incredibly flawed team post-Joe Harris injury, post-James Harden trade structurally. Very little chance to defend in the playoffs almost always having three of Drummond, Mills, Dragic, Curry, Kyrie out there. – 9:38 PM

When you’re playing to save your series and Goran Dragic and Blake Griffin are on the floor, you get what you deserve. – 9:38 PM

Goran Dragic and co. have been eliminated from the playoffs for those wondering – 9:41 PM

Goran Dragic: “I’m the guy who doesn’t need excuses. I’ve been part of the teams that we didn’t look for that, and I’m not looking for those excuses. We were just not good enough.” #Nets

Goran Dragic says he’s not ready to make a FA decision cause “his head is still hot” from the loss. Wants to play another 2-3 seasons. – 9:58 PM

Goran Dragic says he still wants to play 2-3 more years in the NBA but can’t possibly make any decisions if he wants to play here because he’s still pissed about how this series ended. – 9:59 PM

Free agent Goran Dragic on whether he’ll be back: “Tough to say right now; my head is still hot. I don’t want to make any decision right now because I’m pissed and so I just need some time to process this better.” #Nets

Goran Dragic on his time in Brooklyn: “Every day there was something different, something difficult.” Said he hasn’t thought about his free agency situation. – 10:01 PM

Goran Dragic says they weren’t tight as a group on the floor because of the lack of continuity. – 10:01 PM

Goran Dragic talks about Nets challenges (injuries, COVID, etc), then says, “It’s excuses. We were just not good enough. That’s it.” When asked about free agency, Dragic didn’t want to talk about it because he’s still processing loss but he says he still wants to play 2-3 years. – 10:02 PM

Goran Dragic had a big embrace with Steve Nash in the hallway as Nash walked back toward the locker room and Dragic to the podium for his press conference. – 10:04 PM

“We look up and Seth Curry or Dragic is boxing out a 7 footer, they playing hard but they just smaller.”-Durant – 11:03 PM

Goran Dragic, who turns 36 next week, says he wants to play on, “I still want to play another two, three years. So we’ll see what happens.” – 11:40 AM

