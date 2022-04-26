Jazz optimistic about Donovan Mitchell's availability for Game 6

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Donovan Mitchell had an MRI on his left hamstring and the results were negative.
He has bi-lateral quadriceps contusions. His status for Game 6 will be updated Wednesday. – 2:49 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Big shouts to my computer for getting done with a big update right before the Donovan Mitchell news came out 🙏 – 2:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
An MRI on Donovan Mitchell’s left hamstring comes back negative, but the Utah Jazz guard’s status for Thursday’s Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks won’t be updated until Wednesday. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Utah says Donovan Mitchell’s status for Thursday’s Game 6 will be updated tomorrow. An MRI on Mitchell’s left hamstring today was negative, but the team says he has bruising in both quads. – 2:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
From the @Utah Jazz regarding Donovan Mitchell: pic.twitter.com/cv51PHZWc0 – 2:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The MRI on the left hamstring of Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was negative today, but Mitchell is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. There remains optimism for his availability vs. Dallas in Game 6 on Thursday. The Mavericks lead the series, 3-2. – 2:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“It just feels like, right now, jeez. I mean, every night.”
(It was more than fitting that I needed to update this story late last night, after Donovan Mitchell was added to the “stars injured in the first round” list.)
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:54 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Donovan Mitchell is shooting below 38% from the floor and below 20% from downtown during the playoffs
Yet, somehow, he’s looked worse on the defensive end than on offense. – 8:52 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell suffers hamstring injury in Game 5 loss to Mavericks, will be evaluated in Salt Lake City Tuesday https://t.co/sA8KwzzWOc pic.twitter.com/PWlnocQS9a – 1:49 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dorian Finney-Smith after Donovan Mitchell praised him for lockdown defense this series: “Appreciate it, but we got one more. I hope he keep struggling.” – 12:39 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, when asked if he expects to be in pain over the coming days: “Probably. But this is the playoffs, so I’ll find a way. We’ll see how I feel. I’m a competitor.” – 12:31 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
“The ball didn’t go in,” Donovan Mitchell says. He did not add “the hoop.” – 12:31 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell: you have to give them credit they protected homecourt. They could have won by fifty tonight it’s one game. We have to go home and take care of business. We’ll watch the film, we’ll adjust and we’ll be ready for Thursday – 12:30 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell said his hamstring tightened up and he had to come out. Concern about Game 6? “I’ll be fine,” he said. – 12:29 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell said that his hamstring just “tightened” up on him and he couldn’t run back. He said he’ll be “fine” for Game 6. – 12:29 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell on his hamstring: “I wanted to try and finish and it tightened up on me and I couldn’t run back on defense, so I had to come out.”
When asked about his concern level for Game 6: “I’ll be fine.” – 12:29 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell said he will be fine to play in Game 6 on Thursday night – 12:29 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell: I went to finish and the hamstring just tightened up on me. – 12:28 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell: “I went up to try and finish, and it tightened up on me.” – 12:28 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Donovan Mitchell has a left hamstring injury, Jazz say.
Further evaluation scheduled for Tuesday after the team has returned to Utah.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:18 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell (left hamstring) will be evaluated tomorrow in Salt Lake City, Jazz announce. – 12:16 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell has a left hamstring injury and will receive an MRI and be evaluated on Tuesday – 12:16 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell (left hamstring) will be evaluated tomorrow in Utah. – 12:16 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell’s left hamstring will be evaluated tomorrow in Salt Lake City, per the Jazz. – 12:16 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Update on Donovan Mitchell from the @Utah Jazz:
Donovan Mitchell (left hamstring) will be evaluated tomorrow in Salt Lake City.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 12:16 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell suffered a left hamstring injury and will be evaluated in SLC tomorrow. – 12:15 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz update: “Donovan Mitchell (left hamstring) will be evaluated tomorrow in Salt Lake City.” – 12:15 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell tonight:
9 PTS
1 AST
4-15 FG
0-7 3P
-37 pic.twitter.com/WavzcFBMO2 – 11:56 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell leaves the game holding his left leg and limps straight to the locker room.
Insult to injury, but backwards I guess.
So… could be a significant lasting image in Jazz history. – 11:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell limping, holding the side of his thigh after driving the paint. Jared Butler checking in. – 11:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jazz down 28 with 4:41 left and Donovan Mitchell not only on the floor for some reason but now headed to the locker room with what appears to be a leg injury. – 11:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is grabbing his left hamstring and walking off the court – 11:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell stayed back after that last play and is grabbing his left thigh area. he’s heading back to the locker room now and is walking very gingerly. He stopped in the tunnel to grab his leg and breathe. – 11:52 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Donovan Mitchell is limping to the locker room, holding his left leg around knee/thigh/hamstring area. – 11:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is hurt, clutching his left leg and has limped to the bench and is heading straight to the lockerroom – 11:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell just limped off the floor rubbing his left leg. Jazz down 28. – 11:52 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell is grabbing his hamstring and asking to be taken out – 11:52 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell is 4-14, has 4 turnovers, and has a -30 plus minus
This really might be the worst game of his career. – 11:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
We’re 5 minutes into the 3Q — Donovan Mitchell has 9p, Mike Conley 4p, Bojan Bogdanovic 2p. Mavs lead 68-46. – 11:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It’s been a Donovan Mitchell alligator-arming a layup kind of night – 11:07 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Mitchell will continue to get treatment between now and Thursday’s elimination game vs. the Mavericks in Salt Lake City. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 26, 2022
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell was re-examined Tuesday morning by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent an MRI on his left hamstring which showed no damage. Mitchell has bi-lateral quadriceps contusions and will continue treatment. His status for Game 6 will be updated on Wednesday. -via Twitter @NBASarah / April 26, 2022
Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell limped off the court after his hamstring tightened up late in the Mavericks’ 102-77 blowout Game 5 win Monday night in Dallas. Mitchell said he will undergo an MRI on Tuesday in Salt Lake City but expressed optimism that he will be available for Thursday’s Game 6, when the Jazz are facing elimination. “This is the playoffs, so I’ve got to find a way,” said Mitchell, who doubled over in pain in the tunnel while limping to the locker room. “We’ll see how I feel, but I’m a competitor.” -via ESPN / April 26, 2022
