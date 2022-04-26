Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 with knee inflamation

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler was sore yesterday and it was worse today. No tests are scheduled on the knee. He’s day-to-day. – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler was sore Monday, “a little better” today. (Team clarified that Butler actually woke up feeling even more sore today.) Spoelstra said no tests planned. Spoelstra on Butler, “He’s just not quite ready.” – 5:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo misspoke. Jimmy Butler had knee soreness yesterday and it worsened – not improved – today. Still day to day. No testing is scheduled. – 5:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is day to day with knee injury. Heat say there was a knee issue yesterday and it felt worse this morning. – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat went 15-10 this season without Jimmy Butler. – 4:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Jimmy Butler out for Heat in Game 5 vs. Hawks because of knee inflammation. The latest on what’s known miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Butler and Kyle Lowry out for Heat tonight – 4:15 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Heat guard Jimmy Butler out tonight because of a knee injury #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…4:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jimmy Butler out for Heat-Hawks Game 5 (knee) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/26/jim…4:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
No Jimmy Butler fo the Heat in Game 5 vs the Hawks. Heat’s depth gonna shown once again. Both Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are expected to have extended minutes on tonight’s game. Coach Spo has the way to make up Butler’s absence. #HEATCulture
sdna.gr/mpasket/959462…4:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler out Tuesday against Hawks due to knee inflammation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler sits out now that Victor Oladipo gets minutes? Next on undisputed… – 3:53 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jimmy Butler OUT with knee inflammation so Heat taking cautious approach with a 3-1 series lead over the Hawks. @CircaSports and @SuperBookSports have Miami down to -4 from -6.5. He’s been brilliant these playoffs so it’s a huge loss – 3:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No Kyle Lowry
No Jimmy Butler
Time for the future to step up in a playoff atmosphere… pic.twitter.com/GlbGuZqmEB3:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out tonight with right knee inflammation, per Heat. Kyle Lowry also out.
So … yeah. – 3:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Heat say Jimmy Butler won’t play tonight with right knee inflammation. He and Kyle Lowry both out for Miami as the Heat try to close out their series in Game 5 tonight at home. – 3:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
No Jimmy Butler or Lowry tonight. Butler has knee inflammation. – 3:47 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight’s game, Heat say. – 3:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler out tonight with right knee inflammation – 3:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is out tonight for Miami with right knee inflammation. – 3:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for tonight’s Game 5 due to right knee inflammation. – 3:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler OUT tonight with right knee inflammation. – 3:46 PM

Dave McMenamin: Erik Spoelstra says there are no medical imaging tests scheduled for Jimmy Butler’s knee. The team is unaware what specifically caused the soreness, whether it was a specific moment from Game 4 or general wear and tear. -via Twitter @mcten / April 26, 2022

