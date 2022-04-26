Kyrie Irving: 'I don't plan on going anywhere'

Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving on a possible Nets extension: “I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets thought they could win a title this year.
They couldn’t even win a playoff game.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think it was just really heavy emotionally this season. We all felt it. I felt like I was letting the team down at a point where I wasn’t able to play. We were trying to exercise every option for me to play…I think it became a distraction at times.”
-Kyrie Irving
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant to @YahooSports on James Harden “I wish it was different”, Kyrie Irving, the Nets season and how much power he has and wants in the organization sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-c… – 1:11 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Talked to Kevin Durant on wanting Kyrie Irving back, if their friendship was strained this year, his feelings on James Harden, having power with the Nets and praise of Jayson Tatum. Link soon on @YahooSports – 12:31 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on #Nets early exit: “I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture, picked us as contenders and have so much to say at this point. So I’m just using that as fuel for the summer.” #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/25/net… – 12:29 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving says he’ll re-sign with Nets, and ‘managing this franchise’ is now apparently part of his job too
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
I don’t think the Nets won the trade that turned Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and sent them into the future to sweep Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. – 11:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Guy be in and out the lineup, we injured, Seth came over w/ a little ankle injury so he was in and out the lineup, Goran had got COVID at the wrong time, Kyrie in and out the lineup, I was gone for 6 [weeks], that hurts any team.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics take on challenge, sweep Durant/Irving Nets out of playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/25/cel… – 11:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie: “When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that really entails us managing this franchise together, alongside Joe [Tsai] and Sean [Marks], just our group of family members in our locker room, in our organization.” – 11:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kyrie Irving: “[Hopefully]… we can just start fresh and be realistic with our own expectations and live with our team results, rather than being the polarization of the media scrum and having our names be dragged for a series that naturally happens in people’s careers.” pic.twitter.com/rJGkcZU26P – 10:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie: “Sometimes I feel like the noise on the external world, the outside noise, can seep in. I’m not the type of person to allow that to happen so as we build together as a squad, I just think we need to be tougher mentally and just more honest about what we want to accomplish” – 10:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We lost a franchise player and we got a franchise player back but we didn’t get chance to see [Ben Simmons] on the floor. There was no pressure for him to step on the floor with us either. Ben’s good, we have Ben, we have his back he’s gonna be good for next year.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving Nets career:
103 — Games played
123 — Games missed
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t really plan on going anywhere…. when I say I’m here with Kev [Durant] I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe [Tsai] and Sean [Marks]… we’re cornerstones here but we have Ben, we have a few other guys…”
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
For what it’s worth, here is the full context and video on the Kyrie quote that seems to be going around where he says about he and Kevin Durant that it “entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean.” pic.twitter.com/P3L03Yp3nn – 10:35 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kevin Durant on the Kyrie Irving and James Harden trio not working out: “No regrets. Shit happens. No crying over spilled milk.” pic.twitter.com/zwJQqbRlqG – 10:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on whether he regrets not taking advantage of having a Big 3 of himself, Kyrie Irving and James Harden: “No regrets. No crying over spilled milk. It’s about how we can progress. … Shit just played out the way it did.” – 10:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked if he wishes it worked out with Harden and Kyrie and wondered what could have been: “No regrets. Shit happens.” – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics outscored Nets by 18 points in this 4-game sweep.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had 208 points.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie reiterates that he is still confident he will be with the Nets long-term. “There’s no question where I’m going. I’m here with seven.” – 10:20 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
More Kyrie: “I’ve been recognized for my greatness, but at this point I really just want to be part of a great team.” Says they can build one in Brooklyn. – 10:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving asked if he plans on pursuing an extension with the Nets this offseason: “I don’t really plan on going anywhere. Like I said, this is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league.” – 10:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
“It’s a co-management process” Kyrie says of the franchise off-season plans. – 10:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie says he felt he was letting the team down at times. pic.twitter.com/QHzkFVIR0y – 10:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie: “I felt like I was letting the team down….It became a distraction at times.” – 10:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving says the “outside noise” seeps into the #Nets locker room, and adds they have to be “tougher.” Admits he felt he was letting the team down at times when he couldn’t play. – 10:17 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kyrie Irving on his future: “I don’t really plan on going anywhere. This is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years.” – 10:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving was asked if it’s his plan to stay with KD long term. Says they’re the cornerstones but there’s also Joe, Sean, Ben, and others. – 10:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t plan on going anywhere else — regarding extension. – 10:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie says when asked about his extension he “doesn’t plan on going anywhere” else. pic.twitter.com/BnF1yG6lw3 – 10:15 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
The Nets were doomed by the player empowerment they endorsed, letting KD pick his mates, letting Harden renege at midseason, letting Kyrie play unvaxed after initially ruling him out, letting Simmons wear those clothes on the bench. – 10:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on pursuing an extension w/ #Nets: “In terms of my extension, man, I don’t really plan on going anywhere. So this is just added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years.” – 10:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie on his contract this summer: “I don’t plan on going anywhere.” – 10:15 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kyrie Irving on his Nets contract: “I don’t really plan on going anywhere.” – 10:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t really plan on going anywhere so this is added motivation.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on a possible Nets extension: “I don’t plan on going anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/0vjmjzcsxw – 10:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Footage of KD choosing to team up with Kyrie in the summer of 2019: pic.twitter.com/zMwLdZ68wO – 10:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on signing an extension with the Nets: “I don’t plan on going anywhere.” – 10:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on his contract extension with the Nets: “I don’t really plan on going anywhere.” – 10:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on what cost the #Nets: “So many things get into our locker room, us not having probably a team balance of what affects us and impacts us, and how much trust we have in one another when things get uncomfortable. We’ve just got to be tested a little bit more.” #Nets – 10:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving says he knows many people wanted to see Nets fail and says he’ll use that as part of his motivation heading into the offseason. He said he looks forward to next season, starting in October. “Hopefully we don’t run into any barriers and can start fresh.” – 10:11 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
“I know so many people wanted to see us fail at this juncture,” Kyrie Irving said. – 10:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyrie is taking a tact that is…unusual. Blames the media for making them favorites? – 10:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving says he feels some Disappointment and some sadness. He congratulates the Celtics. And he feels motivation “burning in his heart” cause of how many haters he and the Nets had. Already using that as fuel for next year. – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
33-yr old LeBron got swept.***
33-yr old Durant got swept.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Three years after watching Kyrie Irving walk away from this young core, the Celtics swept him out of the first round masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash, in part, discussing season full of challenges (Irving, Harden, Simmons, injuries) after BKN’s loss to BOS: “Proud of them. We grew a lot. We’re just not able to see it (right now).” When asked, Nash says he wouldn’t want to say group underperformed given circumstances – 9:55 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Sweeping Kyrie and KD feels fucking great, thanks for asking! What a sheer delight! – 9:40 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Brooklyn Nets finish the season 9-10 (.474) with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing without James Harden. – 9:38 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I don’t really think any of this is on KD. The Nets were an incredibly flawed team post-Joe Harris injury, post-James Harden trade structurally. Very little chance to defend in the playoffs almost always having three of Drummond, Mills, Dragic, Curry, Kyrie out there. – 9:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving since Game 1:
15.3 PPG
37.2 FG%
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 116-112. Sweep series 4-0.
Tatum – 29/3/5
Brown – 22/8/3
Smart – 20/5/11
Grant – 14 points, 3 blocks
Horford – 13 points
Celtics – 47.2% FGs
Celtics – 14-35 3Ps
Durant – 39/7/9
Curry – 23 points
Irving – 20 points
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Trade Kyrie to CLE for Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert and send Ben Simmons to Minnesota for D’Angelo Russell…and let’s just spend the next 6 years being OK with 41 wins and a first round upset. Do it. – 9:35 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Boston Celtics continue one of the greatest and most improbable turnarounds we’ve ever seen within a season.
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
2021-22 Nets w/ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving*, James Harden*, Ben Simmons**: 44-38 (7th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, swept in 1st Round
2018-19 Nets w/ 0 players w/ prev All-Star selections: 42-40 (6th in East), 15th in Net Rtg, lost 4-1 in 1st Round
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics sweep #Nets with a 116-112 win, win the four games by 18 points. But they were the better team. Tatum 29, J. Brown 22, Smart 20, GWilliams 14, Horford 13; Durant 39, Curry 23, Irving 20, Claxton 13 (1-for-11 FT).
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
it’s been 1029 days since KD & Kyrie signed with the Brooklyn Nets and they have won 1 playoff series total. – 9:34 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Swept in the first round with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Pathetic. Congratulations to Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and the best culture in pro sports history on an all-time failure. The smartest guy in Brooklyn this year was James Harden – 9:33 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Brooklyn gets swept. The Nets are in a tough situation. KD, Kyrie, Simmons, Joe Harris, Seth Curry make $140+M combined.
Patty Mills can opt out. Drummond, Bruce Brown, Claxton, Blake Griffin, Aldridge, Dragic are all free agents.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Three years after Kyrie Irving ditched the “young guys” to partner with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, Celtics sweep the Nets out of the first round of the playoffs. – 9:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Celtics beat the Nets 116-112 to sweep Brooklyn. The third season of KD and Kyrie ends in the first round. Durant had 39, Irving had 20 and Blake Griffin played his ass off. 12 missed free throws hurt the Nets among other problems. Plenty of coverage coming your way. – 9:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie Irving playoff series W-L
10-2 with LeBron
2-3 without LeBron
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
So you’re telling me Kyrie Irving came up two or three shots short, huh? – 9:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD and Kyrie are 9-10 without James Harden this season. pic.twitter.com/yQN0nc7MN4 – 9:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyrie ran all the way down court to not even attempt a box out? Haha. – 9:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Marcus Smart tried to jump KD on the inbounds pass, leaving Kyrie wide open for a three to make this a 109-106 game. Barclays Center is loud as hell. It’s a 3 point game with 2 minutes to go. – 9:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Smart goes for the steal, leaves Kyrie alone. 3. #Celtics up just 3 – 9:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant’s most dependable co-star right now: Goran Dragic. Where’s Kyrie Irving? – 9:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic just banked in a 3 to make this a 102-99 game with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Brown answers with an and-1 pull-up mid-range jumper over Kyrie Irving and is headed to the line. Let’s go Celtics chants erupt at Barclays – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Celtics: Kevin Durant shoots over Grant Williams to make this a 90-84 game. Durant has 29, Seth Curry has 20, but nothing offensively from Bruce Brown tonight. Kyrie has 13 on 3-of-8 FG – 8:59 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
“Why I didn’t made the #NBA75.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie hasn’t given KD much help at all tonight. He is just 3-for-8 from the field. Doesn’t look nearly as aggressive as he has in past. Boston’s defense deserves credit — but it’s also on Kyrie to force the issue. He has been a non-factor in this series since scoring 39 Game 1. – 8:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics leading #Nets 90-78 after 3Q. Tatum 24, J. Brown 16, GWilliams 14, Smart 10, White 9; Durant 27 (8-19 FG), Curry 16, Irving 13, Claxton 13 (1-11 FTs). – 8:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is rolling with Durant, Brown, Mills, Irving and Dragic. Four guards and KD. Going for the firepower down 10. – 8:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams with his second bad foul on the 3Q, fouling Irving on the drive with the #Nets in the bonus. #Celtics – 8:38 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant is emptying the clip. Kyrie Irving is chanting 1-2-3 Cancun – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Kyrie Irving starts waving off everyone else to guard Jayson Tatum one-on-one, it’s the 2019 Milwaukee series come full circle. – 8:13 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Grant Williams has outscored Kyrie Irving the last three games. Kyrie should probably guard that guy? – 8:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
1.4 seconds left in the half. Plenty of time to take a dribble and get up a heave from half court.
In what is, quite literally, a must-win game for his team. Where every point is crucial.
And Kyrie Irving decides not to even attempt a shot.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
What a wretched defensive decision by Kyrie Irving. Just no reason to leave the corner there. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 58-50 at the half
Tatum – 12 points, 5 assists
Brown – 12 points
Grant – 12 points
Smart – 7 assists
Celtics – 43.5% FGs
Celtics – 8-21 3Ps
Celtics – 8 TOs
Durant – 20 points
Curry – 10 points
Irving – 7 points
Nets – 51.4% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD has three fouls. Kyrie has taken just five shots in 23 minutes. Nic Claxton is 0-for-7 from the free throw line. As has been the case throughout the series — every time the Nets have made a push, the Celtics have been right there with another answer. – 8:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Two huge dimes from Tatum to Grant open in the corner in the final minute of the half to give Boston an 8 point cushion heading to halftime. KD is grinding away at the Celtics defense and Claxton is feeding when they double KD, but Kyrie still hasn’t found his place yet. – 8:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams with another 3 and the #Celtics go to the break with a 58-50 lead. GWilliams 12, J. Brown 12, Tatum 12; Durant 20, Curry 10, Irving 7. – 8:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Another useless Kyrie random double leaves Williams wide open for a 3, but great vision by Tatum to see him late clock. – 8:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Terrible defense by Kyrie. Left to double Tatum who was well covered. Left Grant Williams in the corner for a 3. 58-50, C’s at the half – 8:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kyrie Irving has still hit more shots in Game 1 than
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kyrie and KD with poor defensive effort on these last 2 Tatum threes. – 7:43 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lazy closeout on defense from Kyrie, live ball turnover from KD, leads to two triples from Tatum.
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Am I crazy for thinking that a group of Blake, Curry, Dragic and Kyrie playing together might be the worst defensive lineup in recent playoff history? – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Theis smothers a Kyrie drive and on the other end Derrick White to the line to complete a three-point play and the Boston lead is 22-12 with 4:47 left in the first. – 7:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boos for Kyrie as he first touches the ball. There is a strong #Celtics contingent here. #Nets – 7:04 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Irving scoops up the ball after the tap and gets booed. Lot of Celtics fans in this crowd. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Celtics fans boo Kyrie Irving at Barclays Center during pregame introductions pic.twitter.com/Qjs2D5BSYH – 7:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Probably not a great omen that after the Nets had 21 turnovers in Game 3, Kyrie immediately lost control of the ball in his dribbling routine before the tip. – 7:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie hearing the boos from the Brooklyn crowd during introductions. Likely from the large contingent of Celtics fans in the building. Lot of empty seats for this 7 pm start. – 7:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
First one obviously comes with a huge asterisk. But if Nets lose tonight, they are swept out of the postseason twice in three years after signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. – 6:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclay’s Center – April 25, 2022 – Game 4 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters for Game 4: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown
Seth Curry
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets starters for tonight’s Game 4 vs. the #Celtics: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. As expected. – 6:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
You’re going to miss, Ky Irving 🎶
We know what all @Boston Celtics fans will be singing tonight…
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving warming up ahead of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/tQbEjnPABr – 4:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Kyrie Irving, out early for Game 4. @ Barclays Center instagram.com/p/CcyX6HSuvx9/… – 4:15 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
It’s win tonight. Or, it’s over.
Let’s go back to October.
Who thought the #Nets would be on the brink of elimination in a 1st round sweep WITH Kyrie back playing full time?
Well … Here we are.
See you live at 5 pm on @fox5ny from Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/HUdzyIBEMx – 4:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kyrie Irving walking away from Celtics in free agency looked like it could be disastrous for Boston in 2019. Three years later, the Celtics short and long-term trajectory looks even better after his exit masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:31 AM
