Steve Nash safe?

It does appear Nash may be in Brooklyn going forward, not expected to be turned into a scapegoat for this disappointing season. Asked by The Post about his job security and if he thought he’d be around next year, he said he did. “Yeah. I loved doing this and love these guys, love my staff, love all the departments. Really have a great working environment, really enjoyed it and want to continue doing it,” Nash said. “Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift and we’ll see how the rest of the roster rounds out, but we should be excited by that. Getting two of your top four guys back — two guys with size, one who’s an All-Star and one who’s one of the best shooters in the league — that gives us a big boost.Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post