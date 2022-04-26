Steve Nash safe?

It does appear Nash may be in Brooklyn going forward, not expected to be turned into a scapegoat for this disappointing season. Asked by The Post about his job security and if he thought he’d be around next year, he said he did. “Yeah. I loved doing this and love these guys, love my staff, love all the departments. Really have a great working environment, really enjoyed it and want to continue doing it,” Nash said. “Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift and we’ll see how the rest of the roster rounds out, but we should be excited by that. Getting two of your top four guys back — two guys with size, one who’s an All-Star and one who’s one of the best shooters in the league — that gives us a big boost.
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets thought they could win a title this year.
They couldn’t even win a playoff game.
KD, Kyrie and Nash acknowledged that all the drama off the floor had an impact on it — while reflecting on one of the strangest seasons in recent memory. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:09 AM
The Nets thought they could win a title this year.
They couldn’t even win a playoff game.
KD, Kyrie and Nash acknowledged that all the drama off the floor had an impact on it — while reflecting on one of the strangest seasons in recent memory. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
With the backing of Kevin Durant, Steve Nash’s job likely safe despite #Nets‘ first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the #Celtics nypost.com/2022/04/26/ste… via @nypostsports – 12:28 AM
With the backing of Kevin Durant, Steve Nash’s job likely safe despite #Nets‘ first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the #Celtics nypost.com/2022/04/26/ste… via @nypostsports – 12:28 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“C’mon man. Yeah. Like, Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the last two years. He been had to deal with so much stuff as a HC… I’m proud of how he focused, and his passion for us.”
-Durant was asked if Steve Nash is still the right guy to lead the #Nets next year. pic.twitter.com/07Y0bkHpAY – 11:18 PM
“C’mon man. Yeah. Like, Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the last two years. He been had to deal with so much stuff as a HC… I’m proud of how he focused, and his passion for us.”
-Durant was asked if Steve Nash is still the right guy to lead the #Nets next year. pic.twitter.com/07Y0bkHpAY – 11:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant, asked if Steve Nash is the right person to lead the group moving forward, reiterates that he feels Nash handled adversity well over course of last two years: “Yeah (Nash is the right person to lead team). Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last two years.” – 10:32 PM
Kevin Durant, asked if Steve Nash is the right person to lead the group moving forward, reiterates that he feels Nash handled adversity well over course of last two years: “Yeah (Nash is the right person to lead team). Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last two years.” – 10:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD just gave Nash a vote of confidence. “Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the past two years.” pic.twitter.com/L5jBaLyJnF – 10:31 PM
KD just gave Nash a vote of confidence. “Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the past two years.” pic.twitter.com/L5jBaLyJnF – 10:31 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says he still believes Nash is the right guy to lead this group. He said he was dealt a “crazy hand,” and is appreciative of how Nash came through it. – 10:31 PM
KD says he still believes Nash is the right guy to lead this group. He said he was dealt a “crazy hand,” and is appreciative of how Nash came through it. – 10:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I mean come on man. Like, yeah. Steve has been dealt a crazy hand.”
-Kevin Durant was asked if Coach Nash still had his support. KD says he’s proud of Steve Nash’s performance amid obstacles. – 10:30 PM
“I mean come on man. Like, yeah. Steve has been dealt a crazy hand.”
-Kevin Durant was asked if Coach Nash still had his support. KD says he’s proud of Steve Nash’s performance amid obstacles. – 10:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on whether he believes Steve Nash is the right guy for the Nets’ coaching job: “Come on, man. Yeah. Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last 2 years.” – 10:29 PM
Kevin Durant on whether he believes Steve Nash is the right guy for the Nets’ coaching job: “Come on, man. Yeah. Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last 2 years.” – 10:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant on Steve Nash: “Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the past two years.” Endorses him returning. – 10:29 PM
Kevin Durant on Steve Nash: “Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the past two years.” Endorses him returning. – 10:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic had a big embrace with Steve Nash in the hallway as Nash walked back toward the locker room and Dragic to the podium for his press conference. – 10:04 PM
Goran Dragic had a big embrace with Steve Nash in the hallway as Nash walked back toward the locker room and Dragic to the podium for his press conference. – 10:04 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: With or without Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets need a hard culture reset after humbling first-round sweep by Boston Celtics @PostSports https://t.co/4P9fzmqwvZ pic.twitter.com/kbcpPFMs7q – 9:59 PM
Column: With or without Steve Nash, the Brooklyn Nets need a hard culture reset after humbling first-round sweep by Boston Celtics @PostSports https://t.co/4P9fzmqwvZ pic.twitter.com/kbcpPFMs7q – 9:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
After getting swept in the first round, Steve Nash just said “it’s hard to say the team underperformed.” Man, this bar was lowered to the floor. – 9:57 PM
After getting swept in the first round, Steve Nash just said “it’s hard to say the team underperformed.” Man, this bar was lowered to the floor. – 9:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash if he expects to be back next season: “Yeah, I’ve loved (it). I’d love to do this and I love these guys.” #Nets – 9:56 PM
Asked Steve Nash if he expects to be back next season: “Yeah, I’ve loved (it). I’d love to do this and I love these guys.” #Nets – 9:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash, in part, discussing season full of challenges (Irving, Harden, Simmons, injuries) after BKN’s loss to BOS: “Proud of them. We grew a lot. We’re just not able to see it (right now).” When asked, Nash says he wouldn’t want to say group underperformed given circumstances – 9:55 PM
Steve Nash, in part, discussing season full of challenges (Irving, Harden, Simmons, injuries) after BKN’s loss to BOS: “Proud of them. We grew a lot. We’re just not able to see it (right now).” When asked, Nash says he wouldn’t want to say group underperformed given circumstances – 9:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he’s love coaching the Nets and everything that’s come with the job and wants to stay. Said Joe Harris and Ben Simmons can help the Nets next season. – 9:53 PM
Steve Nash said he’s love coaching the Nets and everything that’s come with the job and wants to stay. Said Joe Harris and Ben Simmons can help the Nets next season. – 9:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on his job status and where the Nets are heading into the offseason: “I’ve loved doing this (coaching), loved these guys, loved my staff, really had a great working environment and want to continue doing it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a good lift.” – 9:53 PM
Steve Nash on his job status and where the Nets are heading into the offseason: “I’ve loved doing this (coaching), loved these guys, loved my staff, really had a great working environment and want to continue doing it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a good lift.” – 9:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash says he’s loved doing this job and loves his staff. “I want to continue to do it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift.” – 9:53 PM
Steve Nash says he’s loved doing this job and loves his staff. “I want to continue to do it. I think Ben Simmons and Joe Harris will give us a big lift.” – 9:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash acknowledges all of the off court things had their impact. Says lack of continuity because of injuries, unavailability, etc. was the biggest issue and caught up with them. – 9:51 PM
Steve Nash acknowledges all of the off court things had their impact. Says lack of continuity because of injuries, unavailability, etc. was the biggest issue and caught up with them. – 9:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Trying to hide our facial expressions when we’re telling 6’2 guys ‘you’re guarding the center.’”
Steve Nash feels for his guys being a bit undermanned – 9:48 PM
“Trying to hide our facial expressions when we’re telling 6’2 guys ‘you’re guarding the center.’”
Steve Nash feels for his guys being a bit undermanned – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is “a developing free throw shooter.” Said it’s part of the growing pains, but he gave them a lot despite his struggles at the free throw line. – 9:47 PM
Steve Nash said Nic Claxton is “a developing free throw shooter.” Said it’s part of the growing pains, but he gave them a lot despite his struggles at the free throw line. – 9:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the hardest part of this is “you love your guys,” and you have to say goodbyes. Says they grew a lot even if they won’t be able to see that at this time. – 9:46 PM
Steve Nash says the hardest part of this is “you love your guys,” and you have to say goodbyes. Says they grew a lot even if they won’t be able to see that at this time. – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said he liked what Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin were giving him enough to go with them over Andre Drummond. – 9:45 PM
Steve Nash said he liked what Nic Claxton and Blake Griffin were giving him enough to go with them over Andre Drummond. – 9:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash wonders if his guys maybe ran out of gas. The size disparity was tough for them. – 9:42 PM
Steve Nash wonders if his guys maybe ran out of gas. The size disparity was tough for them. – 9:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Neither of the NBA’s two most talked-about teams made it to May. Where the Nets go from here with Steve Nash and the roster after getting swept in Round 1 by Boston … all covered via my latest This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/whats-next-f… – 9:36 PM
Neither of the NBA’s two most talked-about teams made it to May. Where the Nets go from here with Steve Nash and the roster after getting swept in Round 1 by Boston … all covered via my latest This Week In Basketball: marcstein.substack.com/p/whats-next-f… – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash calls timeout. Nets trail 107-99 with 4:30 left. Aside from Phoenix, I haven’t seen a team repeatedly respond to runs the way Boston has this series. As Ime Udoka said, they’re a complete team. Blake Griffin is giving his all. Tip your hard hat to him. – 9:16 PM
Steve Nash calls timeout. Nets trail 107-99 with 4:30 left. Aside from Phoenix, I haven’t seen a team repeatedly respond to runs the way Boston has this series. As Ime Udoka said, they’re a complete team. Blake Griffin is giving his all. Tip your hard hat to him. – 9:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Steve Nash’s pause and eye roll/shrug combo after Stephanie asked him what his biggest concern was – 8:56 PM
Steve Nash’s pause and eye roll/shrug combo after Stephanie asked him what his biggest concern was – 8:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is rolling with Durant, Brown, Mills, Irving and Dragic. Four guards and KD. Going for the firepower down 10. – 8:43 PM
Steve Nash is rolling with Durant, Brown, Mills, Irving and Dragic. Four guards and KD. Going for the firepower down 10. – 8:43 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
I’ve heard people say before it’s only about players and coaching means nothing in the nba..Steve Nash single handedly disproves that notion – 8:30 PM
I’ve heard people say before it’s only about players and coaching means nothing in the nba..Steve Nash single handedly disproves that notion – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ben Simmons isn’t on the Nets bench for Game 4 vs. Boston due to his back ailment, per a team official. Simmons had been sitting on the Nets bench in recent games. Steve Nash said earlier Monday that Simmons would be evaluated by team performance staff. – 8:02 PM
Ben Simmons isn’t on the Nets bench for Game 4 vs. Boston due to his back ailment, per a team official. Simmons had been sitting on the Nets bench in recent games. Steve Nash said earlier Monday that Simmons would be evaluated by team performance staff. – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Celtics on a 12-4 run since the Nets tied it at 30. Timeout Steve Nash. Celtics lead 42-34. – 7:46 PM
Celtics on a 12-4 run since the Nets tied it at 30. Timeout Steve Nash. Celtics lead 42-34. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is pretty pissed at Scott Foster. Wonder how close he is to a T. – 7:21 PM
Steve Nash is pretty pissed at Scott Foster. Wonder how close he is to a T. – 7:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Wow Seth Curry was just whistled for his 3rd foul here less than 4 minutes into the first quarter. Nash left Curry in the game after two early fouls and he got burned. – 7:10 PM
Wow Seth Curry was just whistled for his 3rd foul here less than 4 minutes into the first quarter. Nash left Curry in the game after two early fouls and he got burned. – 7:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Third foul in 3:49 for Seth Curry. Not sure why Nash left him in after the second foul. #Celtics #Nets – 7:10 PM
Third foul in 3:49 for Seth Curry. Not sure why Nash left him in after the second foul. #Celtics #Nets – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two early fouls for Seth Curry.
Patty Mills in for him. Steve Nash also pulled Andre Drummond for Nic Claxton less than four minutes into the game. – 7:10 PM
Two early fouls for Seth Curry.
Patty Mills in for him. Steve Nash also pulled Andre Drummond for Nic Claxton less than four minutes into the game. – 7:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills and Nic Claxton are Nash’s first two subs tonight. – 7:09 PM
Patty Mills and Nic Claxton are Nash’s first two subs tonight. – 7:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
25 minutes until tipoff. Early tip today with the 7PM start. Must-win Game 4 for the Nets to avoid the sweep and send it to Game 5 in Boston. Steve Nash said he liked what Blake Griffin brought in Game 3 and could see him getting minutes tonight. More to come pic.twitter.com/Yp2pk4HXRe – 6:47 PM
25 minutes until tipoff. Early tip today with the 7PM start. Must-win Game 4 for the Nets to avoid the sweep and send it to Game 5 in Boston. Steve Nash said he liked what Blake Griffin brought in Game 3 and could see him getting minutes tonight. More to come pic.twitter.com/Yp2pk4HXRe – 6:47 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets Coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I don’t want to overstate my understanding of the situation because I’m not in Ben’s shoes. It’s very important for me to not speak for Ben. I can’t relate to what he’s going through. There is a mental component with everything.” pic.twitter.com/kepJCGwKFi – 5:59 PM
Nets Coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I don’t want to overstate my understanding of the situation because I’m not in Ben’s shoes. It’s very important for me to not speak for Ben. I can’t relate to what he’s going through. There is a mental component with everything.” pic.twitter.com/kepJCGwKFi – 5:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash: “I think Ben (Simmons) has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with it is not for me to speak about.” Nash calls Simmons a franchise cornerstone who has BKN’s full support: pic.twitter.com/n5Z6405zCZ – 5:43 PM
Steve Nash: “I think Ben (Simmons) has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with it is not for me to speak about.” Nash calls Simmons a franchise cornerstone who has BKN’s full support: pic.twitter.com/n5Z6405zCZ – 5:43 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons:
“I don’t want to overstate my understanding….I think Ben has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with that is not for me to speak about.”
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/OFdTKdSunW – 5:39 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons:
“I don’t want to overstate my understanding….I think Ben has addressed that there is a mental component with what he’s going through. But how much and where he’s at with that is not for me to speak about.”
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/OFdTKdSunW – 5:39 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash called Ben Simmons a cornerstone of the franchise and said there is a mental component Simmons is working through, along with his back injury, in his comeback attempt. pic.twitter.com/WIYF6JswNj – 5:34 PM
Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash called Ben Simmons a cornerstone of the franchise and said there is a mental component Simmons is working through, along with his back injury, in his comeback attempt. pic.twitter.com/WIYF6JswNj – 5:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said his starting lineup will stay the same. #Nets #Celtics – 5:27 PM
Steve Nash said his starting lineup will stay the same. #Nets #Celtics – 5:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash on the mental aspect of what Ben Simmons is going through: “It’s very important for me not to speak for Ben because I cant relate to what he’s going through. There’s a mental component w/ everything. Ben’s addressed there’s a mental component w/ what he’s going through.” – 5:26 PM
Nash on the mental aspect of what Ben Simmons is going through: “It’s very important for me not to speak for Ben because I cant relate to what he’s going through. There’s a mental component w/ everything. Ben’s addressed there’s a mental component w/ what he’s going through.” – 5:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Nash on the Ben Simmons situation and whether there is a mental health aspect to his continued absence. pic.twitter.com/jSqr7n6Mth – 5:25 PM
Steve Nash on the Ben Simmons situation and whether there is a mental health aspect to his continued absence. pic.twitter.com/jSqr7n6Mth – 5:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash doesn’t see the Nets changing his lineup tonight. – 5:25 PM
Steve Nash doesn’t see the Nets changing his lineup tonight. – 5:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said he doesn’t want to speak too much on Ben Simmons’ mental health issues because he hasn’t been in his shoes: “There’s a mental component to everything, but how much and where he’s at is not for me to speak about.” – 5:24 PM
Steve Nash said he doesn’t want to speak too much on Ben Simmons’ mental health issues because he hasn’t been in his shoes: “There’s a mental component to everything, but how much and where he’s at is not for me to speak about.” – 5:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nash adds that the team sees Simmons as a cornerstone and they want to support him. – 5:24 PM
Nash adds that the team sees Simmons as a cornerstone and they want to support him. – 5:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I’m very careful not to speak for Ben. There is a mental component he’s going through…We want to help him in any aspect, he’s a cornerstone.” – 5:24 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I’m very careful not to speak for Ben. There is a mental component he’s going through…We want to help him in any aspect, he’s a cornerstone.” – 5:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Steve Nash says “there is a mental component” to Simmons absence. Says he and the organization will continue to support Simmons. “We want to help him feel great and be a part of this team.” – 5:24 PM
Steve Nash says “there is a mental component” to Simmons absence. Says he and the organization will continue to support Simmons. “We want to help him feel great and be a part of this team.” – 5:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says “there is a mental component with everything.” But how much and where Ben Simmons is at with that is not for Nash to speak on. – 5:23 PM
Steve Nash says “there is a mental component with everything.” But how much and where Ben Simmons is at with that is not for Nash to speak on. – 5:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on his message to his #Nets down 0-3: “Having been in their seat, they’re not looking for you to save them with your words. They’re looking for the ball and go up and just start playing.” – 5:21 PM
Steve Nash on his message to his #Nets down 0-3: “Having been in their seat, they’re not looking for you to save them with your words. They’re looking for the ball and go up and just start playing.” – 5:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Nash asked for his pregame message to his Nets down 0-3: “Having been in their seat, they’re not looking for you to save them with your words. They’re waiting for the ball to go up.” – 5:20 PM
Steve Nash asked for his pregame message to his Nets down 0-3: “Having been in their seat, they’re not looking for you to save them with your words. They’re waiting for the ball to go up.” – 5:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets coach Steve Nash unlikely to be fired even if Brooklyn gets swept by Celtics, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 5:07 PM
Nets coach Steve Nash unlikely to be fired even if Brooklyn gets swept by Celtics, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 5:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets‘ do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:49 PM
Steve Nash never expected Ben Simmons to play in #Nets‘ do-or-die Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/25/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Simmons saga just gets more confusing as Nash says he never expected Simmons to play in Game 4
Nash said he is not disappointed in Simmons, whose back injury has prevented him from playing. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:35 PM
Simmons saga just gets more confusing as Nash says he never expected Simmons to play in Game 4
Nash said he is not disappointed in Simmons, whose back injury has prevented him from playing. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:35 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets’ future after their massive underachievement, Steve Nash’s job security, hints from weekend media coverage … PLUS more on John Wall and the usual feast of around-the-league intel … ALL here now via the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/whats-next-f… – 1:30 PM
The Nets’ future after their massive underachievement, Steve Nash’s job security, hints from weekend media coverage … PLUS more on John Wall and the usual feast of around-the-league intel … ALL here now via the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/whats-next-f… – 1:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn’t disappointed with Simmons in any way. “His back is his back. We’ve got to work through this.” pic.twitter.com/xuEG9QT8G8 – 11:13 AM
Steve Nash says he of course would love to have Ben Simmons on the floor but adds that he isn’t disappointed with Simmons in any way. “His back is his back. We’ve got to work through this.” pic.twitter.com/xuEG9QT8G8 – 11:13 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
So here’s a snippet from @Sam Amick piece in @The Athletic comparing what the Celtics are doing to Durant off the ball to “90s playoff basketball”. Why is Nash not making this kind of physicality a public issue. Monty has CP3’s back. Jenkins has Ja’s back. Why not Nash? pic.twitter.com/4KW0KnuUWX – 11:09 AM
So here’s a snippet from @Sam Amick piece in @The Athletic comparing what the Celtics are doing to Durant off the ball to “90s playoff basketball”. Why is Nash not making this kind of physicality a public issue. Monty has CP3’s back. Jenkins has Ja’s back. Why not Nash? pic.twitter.com/4KW0KnuUWX – 11:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Simmons being out for Game 4: “I mean, I wasn’t really expecting him to play. Like we’ve said all along, he’s trying to improve, he’s working through it. Reports that he was playing were from the outside, I don’t know where that came from.” #Nets – 10:58 AM
Steve Nash on Simmons being out for Game 4: “I mean, I wasn’t really expecting him to play. Like we’ve said all along, he’s trying to improve, he’s working through it. Reports that he was playing were from the outside, I don’t know where that came from.” #Nets – 10:58 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I wasn’t even expecting him to play” Nash says of Simmons. pic.twitter.com/8cpnY6Ng28 – 10:38 AM
“I wasn’t even expecting him to play” Nash says of Simmons. pic.twitter.com/8cpnY6Ng28 – 10:38 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play [in Game 4].” Nash reiterated that Simmons will play whenever he is ready. He also said that as of now Simmons isn’t getting another MRI on his back. – 10:37 AM
Nash on Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play [in Game 4].” Nash reiterated that Simmons will play whenever he is ready. He also said that as of now Simmons isn’t getting another MRI on his back. – 10:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said Simmons will continue to get treatment today. He’s not sure if training staff will clear him to get a workout in. Nash also isn’t sure if Simmons would be able to play in Game 5 if Nets get there. – 10:33 AM
Nash said Simmons will continue to get treatment today. He’s not sure if training staff will clear him to get a workout in. Nash also isn’t sure if Simmons would be able to play in Game 5 if Nets get there. – 10:33 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said the #Nets don’t feel Ben Simmons’ sore back and being ruled out of Game 4 will increase the likelihood of him needing surgery this summer. Havent ruled out the chances of him playing this series if they can win tonight and extend it. – 10:32 AM
Steve Nash said the #Nets don’t feel Ben Simmons’ sore back and being ruled out of Game 4 will increase the likelihood of him needing surgery this summer. Havent ruled out the chances of him playing this series if they can win tonight and extend it. – 10:32 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ absence for Game 4: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play…He’s still building himself up.” BKN performance staff will evaluate Simmons today; that evaluation will determine whether he can participate in further on-court activities, per Nash – 10:30 AM
Nets coach Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ absence for Game 4: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play…He’s still building himself up.” BKN performance staff will evaluate Simmons today; that evaluation will determine whether he can participate in further on-court activities, per Nash – 10:30 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play.” – 10:25 AM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “I wasn’t really expecting him to play.” – 10:25 AM
More on this storyline
It was conspicuous that Kyrie Irving — who’d said on Durant’s podcast before Nash was hired that the Nets didn’t really need a coach — talked about putting next year’s team together with Tsai and Marks, but didn’t mention Nash. “You know, managing this franchise together alongside Joe and Sean and just our group of family members that we have in our locker room in our in our organization. … We have Ben [Simmons] and we have a few other guys that are on contract,” Irving said. “And I think we just got to make some moves this offseason and really talk about it and really be intentional about what we’re building.” -via New York Post / April 26, 2022
Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant on if Nash is still the right man to coach the #Nets: Come on, man. Yeah. Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the last two years, he’s been having to deal with so much stuff as a head coach for the first time, COVID, trades. I’m proud of his passion for us.” -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / April 26, 2022
One source close to the situation told me over the weekend that he thinks Nash is likely to avoid being rendered management’s fall guy for the Nets’ meek playoff showing, noting how much madness (and, frankly, absurdity) that the former Hall of Fame point guard faced during his second season as a head coach. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.