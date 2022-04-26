Zach LaVine considered questionable for Game 5

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan described Zach LaVine (protocols) as “questionable” for Game 5 tomorrow. Said there’s still more testing to do. But LaVine won’t travel with team today Donovan did add he knows LaVine “didn’t feel great” this morning
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan said he spoke with Zach LaVine this morning before his COVID results came back and tried to help him stay positive.
DeMar DeRozan said he spoke with Zach LaVine this morning before his COVID results came back and tried to help him stay positive.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine entering protocols: “It sucks. Before basketball, more than anything, just health-wise.”
DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine entering protocols: “It sucks. Before basketball, more than anything, just health-wise.”
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 health and safety protocols; guard expected to miss Game 5 – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-zac… – 2:10 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Bulls G Zach LaVine entering COVID protocols has seen Bucks go from 10-point favorites to laying 12, the largest spread we’ve seen this NBA postseason. Give that the playoff field is dwindling, Wednesday’s game will likely feature league’s largest point spread until next season. – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine out for Bulls-Bucks Game 5 (coronavirus protocols) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/26/rep… – 2:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan described Zach LaVine (protocols) as “questionable” for Game 5 tomorrow. Said there’s still more testing to do. But LaVine won’t travel with team today
Billy Donovan described Zach LaVine (protocols) as “questionable” for Game 5 tomorrow. Said there’s still more testing to do. But LaVine won’t travel with team today
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine wasn’t feeling well, and that’s why a test was done. He will undergo further testing the next 24 hours. Being called “questionable.” – 1:39 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Donovan says LaVine will be listed as questionable for Game 5
Donovan says LaVine will be listed as questionable for Game 5
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says LaVine is still doing testing, so status for Game 5 is still being determined. #Bulls – 1:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine and Caruso racing through the backwoods of Wisconsin tomorrow when they both clear protocols. pic.twitter.com/Lgax05azfr – 1:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine could miss Game 5 in Milwaukee tomorrow after the Chicago Bulls star entered the health and safety protocols.
Zach LaVine could miss Game 5 in Milwaukee tomorrow after the Chicago Bulls star entered the health and safety protocols.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters COVID protocols, likely to miss Game 5 vs. Bucks
Bulls’ Zach LaVine enters COVID protocols, likely to miss Game 5 vs. Bucks
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine has now been in the protocol three times since last April, and had a scare while with Team USA over the summer. – 12:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bulls announced Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/h8qIjkMdmY – 12:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Bulls announce Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. Game 5 of Bulls-Bucks is tomorrow in Milwaukee – 12:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols, team says. Chicago faces elimination tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks down 3-1 in the series. – 12:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Bulls announce.
Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Bulls announce.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls had two coaches in the protocol last week, and LaVine will be the first Bulls player this playoff series. Expect him to miss the game, with the team traveling after this practice. Can’t make this crap up with this team. – 12:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine has entered the health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR.
Zach LaVine has entered the health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
According to #Bulls PR, Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols – 12:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say star Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols. – 12:45 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR – 12:45 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine has entered health and safety protocols, per Bulls PR – 12:44 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A signature performance by Zach LaVine, increased minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and more the Bulls can do to extend their first-round series against the Bucks ⤵️
A signature performance by Zach LaVine, increased minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and more the Bulls can do to extend their first-round series against the Bucks ⤵️
K.C. Johnson: LaVine obviously won’t travel with Bulls when they bus to Milwaukee today. Team/LaVine will follow league procedure for follow-up testing in advance of Game 5. Obviously, LaVine’s availability is in serious jeopardy. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 26, 2022
