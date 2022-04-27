Andre Iguodala out for Game 5

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Andre Iguodala, whose injury woes continue: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:38 PM
The latest on Andre Iguodala, whose injury woes continue: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 2:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andre Iguodala was signed last summer for what he could bring in the playoffs. Now, a neck injury is going to keep him out for at least the next week. And when he has been available, Iguodala hasn’t totally looked like himself. Tough set of circumstances for the 38-year-old. – 2:24 PM
Andre Iguodala was signed last summer for what he could bring in the playoffs. Now, a neck injury is going to keep him out for at least the next week. And when he has been available, Iguodala hasn’t totally looked like himself. Tough set of circumstances for the 38-year-old. – 2:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andre Iguodala is OUT with left cervical disk injury (neck). He will be re-evaluated in one week.
“It’s a huge loss,” says Steve Kerr. – 2:08 PM
Andre Iguodala is OUT with left cervical disk injury (neck). He will be re-evaluated in one week.
“It’s a huge loss,” says Steve Kerr. – 2:08 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is listed as out tonight for Game 5. pic.twitter.com/rOywegpW1f – 1:42 PM
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is listed as out tonight for Game 5. pic.twitter.com/rOywegpW1f – 1:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Added minutes ago to Warriors injury list: Andre Iguodala (L cervical disc injury). Missed Game 2 with neck soreness but returned for Games 3 and 4
Joins James Wiseman (R knee recovery) on the IL – 1:37 PM
Added minutes ago to Warriors injury list: Andre Iguodala (L cervical disc injury). Missed Game 2 with neck soreness but returned for Games 3 and 4
Joins James Wiseman (R knee recovery) on the IL – 1:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is out for Game 5 tonight. Listed as a left cervical disc injury. Neck problem. – 1:32 PM
Andre Iguodala is out for Game 5 tonight. Listed as a left cervical disc injury. Neck problem. – 1:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest vs oldest players from this playoffs. Which team would win?
Ant CP3
Moody Lowry
Kuminga Dragic
Pat Williams Iguodala
Barnes PJ Tucker pic.twitter.com/08S0thnP5W – 10:24 AM
Youngest vs oldest players from this playoffs. Which team would win?
Ant CP3
Moody Lowry
Kuminga Dragic
Pat Williams Iguodala
Barnes PJ Tucker pic.twitter.com/08S0thnP5W – 10:24 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andre Iguodala is playing rusty. He doesn’t usually force passes, and he’s done it twice in the first quarter. – 4:18 PM
Andre Iguodala is playing rusty. He doesn’t usually force passes, and he’s done it twice in the first quarter. – 4:18 PM
More on this storyline
Kerith Burke: “Huge loss for us” Kerr said about Andre, out with a neck injury. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / April 27, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is probable for Game 3. Missed last game with neck spasms. He practiced today and is feeling “much better,” Kerr says. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.