Brandon Ingram will not miss Game 6

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram came to Tuesday night’s postgame news conference with his right ring and pinkie fingers taped up in black athletic tape, but he insisted he’ll be good to go for Game 6 on Thursday. “It’s fine,” Ingram said following the Pelicans’ 112-97 loss to the Phoenix Suns. “It got a little banged up during the game, but I’ll be all right.”
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has two fingers on his right hand taped. He said they got jammed but that he’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/j6zsBquPbc – 1:59 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram on his finger injury:
“It got a little banged up during the game. I’ll be alright.” – 1:57 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram has his right pinky and ring finger taped up post game.
Says he’ll be fine. pic.twitter.com/n2D1i6iR9G – 1:56 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Mikal Bridges tonight:
31 points on 17 shots
Defended CJ McCollum for 36 plays, held him to 10 points on 3/11 shooting
Defended Brandon Ingram for 34 plays, held him to 7 points on 2/5 plus 3 turnovers
All that in 46:54 of playing time
Extraordinary performance for the Suns. – 12:52 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans had their chances late and couldn’t get shots to fall.
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum went a combined 14-of-41. Gonna be hard to be the top-seed in the West at home if those two are both having off nights. – 12:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m gonna need to see the matchup data with Mikal Bridges on Brandon Ingram ASAP after this game. He’s been so incredibly good on both ends tonight – 12:31 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brandon Ingram’s defense on Bridges hasn’t been good enough tonight. Now that they’re looking for him it’s been a problem – 12:21 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Crowder AND Payne both pick up their 5th fouls reaching on Brandon Ingram in the 3rd quarter. Bad situational awareness – 11:52 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I thought Brandon Ingram played maybe the best defense of his career in Game 4. Not so much tonight – 11:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
You knew Chris Paul would come back strong. He’s got 16 points and 6 assists. Pels have to find some offense outside of Brandon Ingram (13 points) and CJ McCollum (12 points) in the second half. – 11:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns have gotta stop switching Mikal Bridges off Brandon Ingram on screens when they can help it. He’s torching everyone else – 11:12 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Playoff MVP so far: 1. Jimmy Butler 2. Jayson Tatum 3. Temetrius Morant 4. Brandon Ingram 5. KAT – 10:39 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
If you’re wondering why this New Orleans team competing in #NBA playoffs might be better than you realized, consider:
#Pelicans current starting lineup is 11-5 in 2021-22
Pelicans are 12-4 in games Brandon Ingram has played since All-Star break (losses to Den, LAC, Phx twice) – 12:17 PM
If you’re wondering why this New Orleans team competing in #NBA playoffs might be better than you realized, consider:
#Pelicans current starting lineup is 11-5 in 2021-22
Pelicans are 12-4 in games Brandon Ingram has played since All-Star break (losses to Den, LAC, Phx twice) – 12:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The NBA playoffs expose all players at some point. For some like New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, that has been a good thing. Here’s a look at Ingram as well as some other postseason stars this year. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/playoff-power-… – 12:13 PM
The NBA playoffs expose all players at some point. For some like New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, that has been a good thing. Here’s a look at Ingram as well as some other postseason stars this year. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/playoff-power-… – 12:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tuesday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (Game 5 tonight in Phoenix at 9 p.m. CT; video of team departing for Arizona; Brandon Ingram excelling; New Orleans rookies making gigantic impact in playoffs; @PodcastPelicans with guest @Andrew Lopez): on.nba.com/3KiZR4I – 11:04 AM
Tuesday’s 5 things to know via @Take5_OilChange (Game 5 tonight in Phoenix at 9 p.m. CT; video of team departing for Arizona; Brandon Ingram excelling; New Orleans rookies making gigantic impact in playoffs; @PodcastPelicans with guest @Andrew Lopez): on.nba.com/3KiZR4I – 11:04 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
More on this storyline
Andrew Lopez: Brandon Ingram is good to go and won’t have any restrictions, Willie Green says. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 13, 2022
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram went through a full practice today, Willie Green says. All good for tomorrow. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 12, 2022
Christian Clark: Willie Green said Brandon Ingram is questionable tomorrow against the Grizzlies. Ingram is dealing with right hamstring soreness. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 8, 2022
