Delon Wright would like to return to Hawks in free agency

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Delon Wright said that he would like to be back next season. pic.twitter.com/Kybi2BIjX1 – 11:53 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Delon Wright said he would like to return to the Hawks in free agency but knows it’s a business at the end of the day. – 11:45 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Thought this was funny last night
As Delon Wright shoots his free throw, Okongwu starts to clap in the middle of it, and Wright gives him a look after the miss like it threw him off
Then on the second attempt, Bam seemed to try for himself lol pic.twitter.com/uvHZnBgb6N – 11:26 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Delon Wright does SO MANY of the little things that the Hawks need. – 8:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Delon Wright and Bogi check in at the same time.
Hawks playing with Trae Young, Wright, Bogi, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins right now. – 7:34 PM
